Why switch to an Android in 2024? Key reasons to buy an Android phone

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

From budget-friendly options to cutting-edge features, Android is delivering more of what users really want in 2024!

Is 2024 the year you switch to Android?

Noticing more of your iPhone-using friends making the jump to Android? It’s not just your imagination. Since the spring of 2024, iPhone sales have been in a slump. And the new iPhone 16, which was supposed to revive them, has had lower-than-expected demand, down 12% year over year compared to the first weekend sales of the iPhone 15 last year. What’s going on? And why switch to an Android in 2024? I’ve got answers.

Why the decline in iPhone sales?

iPhone 16 design / Image Credits: MacRumors

Why is iPhone performing poorly? There are several factors at play. One is that while the iPhone has a 58.81% market share in the US, Android commands 70.93% of the global market. And, with Chinese competitors like HONOR offering high-tech phones with cool designs at better prices, Android continues to gain ground.

Meanwhile, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo notes that one of the major reasons for the lower iPhone 16 demand is that the phone’s key selling point, Apple Intelligence, is not available at launch. Instead, it will roll out in October of 2024, but in a beta version. In China, the technology is not slated to arrive until CY2025.

So consumers, already bearing the weight of increased prices on groceries and services worldwide, might not be ready—at this point—to drop $799+ on a new iPhone whose key selling point isn’t available. We should also remember an iPhone costs more in other countries. The basic iPhone 16 sells for £999 in the UK, or $1,336.62—it’s a pricy phone.

Overall, consumers just aren’t feeling the new iPhone 16 yet, though that may change as the new Apple Intelligence features are introduced.

5 Reasons to switch from iOS to Android

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a dark background

So iPhone sales aren’t what they used to be. And maybe you’ve toyed with making the switch from iOS to Android. You wouldn’t be alone. Eleven percent of current Android users have switched over from iOS. While that’s not a huge number, the reasons for the switch are telling.

Could an Android smartphone fit your needs better? Here are 5 reasons to consider making the switch.

1. Android phones can be much cheaper than iPhones

I mentioned that 11% of Android users have switched over from iOS, and it’s interesting to note that 29% of those former iPhone users switched to Android because it was more affordable. While some Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Series, are priced similarly to the iPhone, others, like the Motorola G Play and the Alcatel 1 phone in the US, are much cheaper. Think $130 and $43, respectively. Those are huge savings.

Outside the US, there are even more options for high-spec Android phones at lower prices, thanks to Chinese brands like Honor, and OnePlus. For example, HONOR’s 200 Pro gives users AI-powered cameras for just €599.90 (about $670).

Meanwhile, other brands like Google Pixel and OnePlus offer advanced or improved performance over the iPhone and can cost less. It’s worth checking out those brands before buying your next phone.

2. You get more phone design options on an Android

Since Android is a Google-created operating system, many other phone companies license the OS. For this reason, you see more variety in Android smartphone designs. There are the traditional rectangle phones, flip phones and foldables, as well as repairable versions.

For now, the iPhone only offers a rectangular design, which can feel limiting if you’ve ever used a folding smartphone. Why switch from iPhone to Android? If you have a soft spot for new and innovative devices, an Android is definitely more your style.

3. Google services are easier to use on Android phones

If you or the people you work with rely on Google services, switching to an Android phone could make both your lives easier. Since Android was created by Google, it only makes sense that Google apps work seamlessly on Android phones. It’s a different story for iPhones.

While most Google apps and services are optimized for use with iOS, downloading them is an extra step. Programs like Google Drive, Google Maps, Workspace apps etc., don’t come preinstall on the phone nor do they always play nice with iOS. Meanwhile, the newest version of Android gets the full benefit of Google’s Gemini AI features.

4. Camera options are more versatile on Androids

While iPhones have some of the best point-and-shoot cameras on the market, Androids offer more flexibility. Some Android phones have 3x and 5x telephoto lenses, snapping closeups in incredible detail.

And we all know the benefits AI brings to photography. Features like face tracking and auto-edits will probably become standard phone features in coming years. Unfortunately, iPhone 16 cameras don’t have AI features out of the box, yet.

But Google’s Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL phones do. Their AI skills include integration of Gemini Live and a new Pixel Studio that generates fun, quirky images from text prompts.

5. You get better screen durability than on an iPhone

Almost every iPhone I’ve seen out in the wild has a cracked screen. And in September 2023, there were numerous reports about the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s back glass cracking easily under slight thumb pressure.

Apple hoped a new ceramic shield would improve things for the iPhone 16. However, early reports say the new phone is still vulnerable to drops. Even with a case, the wrong drop in the wrong place can crack or shatter the screen or back of any phone that’s made of glass.

In the battle of iPhone vs. Samsung, Samsung wins in durability. Tests have shown that the Galaxy S24 fares far better in a drop with its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back of the device.

Our top 5 Android phones of 2024

I think the arguments in favor of Android are pretty compelling. If you’ve decided that Android is the future for you, here are 5 Android phones we recommend in 2024:

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in use

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the ultimate phone for creators. With the power of Galaxy AI, you can translate languages in real time, snap stunning 5x zoom photos at night, and edit like a pro. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor delivers crystal-clear visuals, and with Samsung Knox, your privacy is always protected. Plus, it’s eco-friendly, using recycled materials and promising 7 OS updates. Compared to the iPhone 16, the S24 Ultra’s AI-driven creativity and long-term software support give you more control and innovation at your fingertips.

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a table

If you want more portability and creativity on the go, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a fun, foldable option. Its compact FlexWindow lets you reply to texts or control music without opening the phone, and the FlexCam’s hands-free Auto Zoom is perfect for snapping pics on the fly. Nightography ensures your photos shine—even on Instagram! Battery life and customization options keep you going all day, making it a stylish and flexible alternative to the iPhone 16.

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a in Green

The Google Pixel 8a offers flagship features without the hefty price tag. Google’s AI helps fix blurry group photos and remove distracting sounds in videos, while its Tensor G3 chip ensures top-notch performance. This phone is great for teens with its advanced parental controls and security powered by the Titan M2 chip. With a durable design and built-in productivity tools, the Pixel 8a gives you more value for less—making it a smarter buy than Apple’s latest.

Motorola Moto G Play 2024

Motorola Moto G Play 2024 front & back

For a budget-friendly pick, the Motorola Moto G Play 2024 brings impressive performance. Its 50MP camera captures vibrant shots, while the 6.5” 90Hz display and Dolby Atmos speakers elevate your entertainment experience. With expandable storage up to 1TB and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, it’s perfect for casual users who want a solid phone at a fraction of the cost of the iPhone 16.

HONOR 200 Pro

HONOR 200 Pro in green

The HONOR 200 Pro is a stylish smartphone that brings studio-level photography to your pocket. Its 50MP Portrait Main Camera, complete with AI and optical image stabilization, captures stunning, DSLR-quality shots—even in low light. With the Harcourt Portrait Enhancement, you can replicate classic cinema vibes with vibrant, color, or black-and-white portraits. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, this phone is super efficient and AI-driven. Plus, the 5,200mAh battery supports ultra-fast 100W wired and 66W wireless charging.

The last line

In 2024, the shift toward Android seems to be gaining momentum. Whether you’re looking for affordability, cutting-edge design, AI-powered features, or better durability, Android phones are offering more variety and value than ever before.

The iPhone 16 might still be catching up with its delayed Apple Intelligence release, but Android smartphones are already delivering the advanced tech and customization options consumers are craving.

From the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to the sleek, foldable Galaxy Z Flip 6, there’s an Android phone for everyone.