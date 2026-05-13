Why The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026 left me excited about Android—and worried about Google

Image Credit: Google

Let me be upfront: I watched The Android Show: I/O 2026 Edition with high hopes. Android has been sitting at an interesting inflection point for a while now, and after years of watching Google chase its own tail while trying to out-AI everyone in the room, I was hoping this would be the event where things finally clicked. Where it would all make sense. Where Google would walk out and say, “Here’s who Android is now, and here’s where we’re taking it.”

What I got was half of that. Maybe two-thirds on a generous day. And the rest? A masterclass in how to undercut great ideas with presentation choices so out of touch they made me wince into my coffee.

Let’s talk about what was actually good—because there’s real substance here if you’re willing to dig past the fog machine theatrics.

Gemini Intelligence: Stop hiding the ball, Google

Image Credit: Google

The elephant in the room from the jump was the language. Sameer Samat stood up there and declared that Android is transforming “from an operating system to an intelligence system,” and I just stared at my screen for a second. I get what they’re going for—they want to signal something more profound than slapping an AI chatbot on top of Android — but that phrase landed with all the grace of a PowerPoint bullet point from a 2019 enterprise software conference.

I actually think the idea underneath it is compelling. The vision they’re describing—your phone understanding context, anticipating needs, quietly handling the tedious stuff so you can just live your life—is the right direction. I’ve spent years context-switching between apps to accomplish tasks that should take one step. If Gemini Intelligence can collapse that friction, that’s meaningful. That’s worth getting excited about.

What bothers me is the branding gymnastics. They’re clearly desperate to avoid saying “AI” front-and-center after years of AI fatigue setting in with regular consumers, so instead we get “Gemini Intelligence”—a phrase that sounds like a focus group compromise between two departments that couldn’t agree on anything. Calling it something different doesn’t make the harder questions disappear, though. Nobody on stage said a single word about what’s processed locally versus what’s being sent to Google’s servers.

For a feature set that has deep access to your emails, your calendar, your photos, and your apps—that silence was a miss that I expect will bother a lot of people once the hype settles.

The features that actually made me lean forward

Rambler fixed the kind of chaos voice typing often creates

Rambler might be my favorite announcement from the entire show. The idea that you can speak naturally—ums, ahs, false starts, switching between languages mid-sentence— and have your keyboard clean it up into something coherent is useful. It’s not flashy. It doesn’t make you gasp. But I’ve spent years speaking voice messages that sound like a stream-of-consciousness disaster, and a tool that quietly fixes that without me having to think about it solves a real, everyday problem.

The multilingual demo felt more real than the AI hype around it

The multilingual demo was the moment that made it concrete for me. Watching someone switch naturally between Hindi and English mid-message and have it just work—without the model getting confused or producing garbled output—was probably the most human moment in the entire presentation. I think anyone who regularly code-switches between languages watched that and felt seen in a way that tech products rarely manage.

Pause Point is another one that stuck with me, and I say this as someone who has failed every app timer I’ve ever set for myself. The brilliance here is that it’s not trying to be a wall—it’s trying to be a mirror. Ten seconds where you have to actively decide: do I actually want to be here right now? That’s a different intervention than “you’ve used Instagram for 30 minutes, would you like to extend your limit?” (Yes. Obviously yes. Every time.) The option to set a photo of something you’d rather be doing as the pause screen is a touch of genuine behavioral design applied thoughtfully, and I think it’ll work better than anything Google has offered in this space before.

Create My Widget finally gives Android customization a real purpose

I’m quietly optimistic about Create My Widget, too. The ability to describe a widget in plain language and have it built for you — and then push that same widget to your watch — scratches an itch that’s been there since Android widgets became a thing. My information needs aren’t yours. The one-size approach has always been a compromise, and if this actually ships the way it was demonstrated, it could change the home screen in a meaningful way rather than just a cosmetic one.

Autofill sounds small until you picture the airport scenario

Autofill pulling context from Photos, Gmail, and Wallet sounds minor until the first time your phone pulls your passport details into an airline booking form while you’re standing in line at the airport. Then it sounds like magic. The form-filling demo was one of those quiet, undramatic moments that I think will end up mattering more in daily life than half the flashier announcements.

The Android Auto glow-up nobody expected

I didn’t expect Android Auto to be a highlight, but here we are. The redesign looks lovely—fluid animations, expressive typography, wallpapers that make your dash feel personal rather than utilitarian. The addition of widgets so you can glance at relevant information without leaving navigation is the kind of practical upgrade that actually changes how you use your car every day.

The immersive 3D Google Maps navigation with live lane guidance processed through your car’s front-facing camera is not a small thing. That’s a fundamental rethinking of what “directions” should feel like. I’ve white-knuckled enough lane merges on unfamiliar highways to appreciate what that could actually mean in practice.

YouTube at 60fps HD when parked is a nice touch, and the transition to audio when you start driving is the kind of seamless, obvious-in-hindsight design decision that makes you wonder why it took this long. Dolby Atmos across supported apps is the cherry on top of what is honestly the most coherent, well-argued product update in the entire show. Android Auto needed this, and Google delivered.

Googlebook: Great idea, unfortunate name

Image Credit: Google

Okay. Googlebook.

I understand the logic. Pixel is Google’s hardware brand. Chromebook is the legacy brand. They needed a category name that OEM partners like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Asus could all put on devices without confusing consumers about what they’re buying. Fine. I understand the business reasoning completely. It still sounds like the name you put on a concept prototype before the real name is ready. I kept waiting for someone to say “just kidding” and reveal the actual thing.

The product itself, though? Genuinely interesting. The core pitch—take Android’s app ecosystem, pair it with Chrome’s browser and extension library, then build Gemini in from the ground up—is a legitimate reinvention rather than just a Chrome OS facelift.

Magic Pointer is either the future of laptops or my next annoyance

Magic Pointer, where the cursor lights up contextual suggestions when you wiggle it near something on screen, is either going to be transformative or annoying within 15 seconds of first use. Possibly both. But the ambition is real. They’re trying to make the cursor do what years of right-click menus never quite managed, which is surface relevant actions without requiring you to already know they exist.

Running your phone apps directly on the Googlebook without downloading or emulating touch controls is one of the most practical features in the whole show. That moment of reaching for your phone while your laptop is right in front of you because the app only lives on mobile is a tax I’ve paid constantly for years. Eliminating it natively, without friction, is smart design.

I do wonder how the Googlebook will perform in the wild versus the curated demo environment. Google has a complicated history with hardware categories—the Pixelbook was good and got abandoned, the Pixel Tablet launched to a quiet shrug. I want to believe the Googlebook is different because the timing and the ecosystem story feel more cohesive than before. But I’ll reserve full enthusiasm until I can put my hands on one.

Where it all falls apart

Here’s the part I can’t let slide, because it colored the entire experience: the presentation itself was a problem.

I’m not here to nitpick every awkward joke—tech keynotes have always had forced humor and will until the heat death of the industry. What bothered me was a deeper issue: the pervasive sense that nobody in the room could agree on who this show was for. The features themselves speak clearly to power users who care about productivity, automation, and meaningful personalization. But the framing kept lurching toward influencer aesthetics and celebrity segments that felt like they were designed for a completely different audience — one that I’m not sure actually exists.

The celebrity segment made the product feel less believable, not more

The Android Auto celebrity segment was the moment I got lost. Not because celebrities can’t appear in tech marketing—they can do whatever they want. But because the gap between the genuine intelligence of the feature being shown and the performance of the segment was so wide it was almost satirical. Nobody in that bit felt like they were actually using the product. And that kind of performative authenticity is more damaging than just doing a straight product demo, because it makes you question whether the rest of the show was equally staged.

The Meta partnership raises uncomfortable questions about Android’s openness

The Instagram and Meta partnership is interesting but also strange. Android’s entire identity has been built on openness. Optimizing for one social platform—for Ultra HDR sharing that works better between Android and Instagram specifically—is fine as a feature, but it raises questions about what “expression” means on Android when the answer increasingly involves a deal with Meta.

Somewhere along the way Android became afraid of its own weirdness

And the emoji redesign. I need to say something about the emoji redesign.

There is a generation of Android users who grew up with the blob era and have never fully forgiven Google for ending it. Every redesign since has moved further from personality toward something safer and more corporate. The new 3D style has moments—some of them look richer and more expressive than before. But the overall direction feels like Android trying to close the gap with iOS rather than doubling down on what made Android emoji distinctive. I’d rather they owned their weirdness than chased universal palatability.

The privacy question nobody asked

I want to linger here for a moment because I think it’s going to become the story once the initial excitement fades.

Gemini Intelligence has access to more of your personal life than any previous Android feature. The system scans your emails for information, pulls context from your photos, checks your calendar, automates purchases, and fills forms with sensitive documents. All of that is useful—I’ve made that case above. But Google used the word “securely” once and moved on, and that’s not enough.

The question of what leaves your device and what stays on it is not a technical detail. It’s the central question of whether this kind of deep integration is something users should trust or something they should be wary of. The fact that it went entirely unaddressed during a 40-minute show about features that touch nearly every layer of your personal life is something I expect will generate a lot of skepticism — and rightfully so. Google has earned goodwill in many areas and lost it badly in others. Transparency here isn’t optional.

Before you go

The Android Show I/O 2026 Edition is a mixed bag—but that’s not the same as a bad one. The substance is mostly there: Gemini Intelligence addresses real friction in real daily situations, Pause Point handles screen time with more nuance than anything before it, Android Auto got the overhaul it deserved for years, and Googlebook is at least a bold, coherent gamble on what a laptop should be in 2026.

What’s missing is trust. Confidence that these AI features will work consistently outside curated demo conditions. Faith that Google will stay transparent about how these deeply integrated systems handle user data. Assurance that announcements from a show like this will actually reach more than a handful of flagship devices before quietly disappearing. And belief that when Google calls this an Android event — for the entire Android ecosystem—the phrase means more than a Samsung and Pixel showcase with broader branding attached to it.

The intelligence era of Android does have promise. I just wish the show trying to convince me of that was a little less exhausting to sit through.