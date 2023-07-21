XYZMaximizer review: these easy-to-use 3D printers come ready to print

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 21, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Make 3D printing quicker, easier, and less wasteful with the XYZMaximizer series. They're up to 5 times faster than competitors.

XYZMaximizer review: these easy-to-use 3D printers come ready to print
The XYZMaximizer series prints quickly and accurately

Ready to take your 3D creations to the next level? Whether you’re a product designer or you own a 3D printing farm, the new XYZMaximizer 3D printer series is worth considering. Easy to use and compatible with a wide range of filaments, these versatile 3D printers support your innovations.

If you’re a designer or engineer, 3D printing is an excellent way to quickly take your ideas from concept to physical creation. And, for others, it’s a true business opportunity. Yet 3D printers can be tricky to use and manage. Plus, they generate plastic waste.

Many 3D printers have crossed my desk here at Gadget Flow. But I’m particularly excited about the XYZMaximizer 3D printers. Consisting of the CBR300 iDEX, CBR600 iDEX, or the single-extruder CBR300 CoreXZ, they solve the above user pain points and more. Yes, they even connect to Wi-Fi and are collaborative.

All in all, these printers represent a new era of 3D printing. One that’s easier to use, reduces waste, and is more versatile.

Let’s check them out!

XYZMaximizer printers YouTube product video

Go for 3D printers that have creative modes

If you already use 3D printers, you know that one of the main disadvantages is limited materials. Not every material can be used and plastic is still preferred. However, the XYZMaximizer 3D printer models CBR300 iDEX and CBR600 iDEX help combat the issue thanks to their independent dual extruders.

These extruders support multiple materials and colors, resulting in 3D creations that are more aesthetically pleasing with contrasting colors and finishes. Finally, a series of 3D printers that can bring complexity and good design principles to a print!

And, if you’re wondering which filaments the printers work with, I have the list for you. They are PLA, ASA, PETG, PC, and ABS. It’s a pretty comprehensive menu and should satisfy most printing needs.

These versatile 3D printers also offer duplication and mirror modes, giving you even more flexibility for your designs and big ideas.

XYZMaximizer
XYZMaximizer
XYZMaximizer
XYZMaximizer creations

Choose a zero-waste 3D printer

3D printers use raw plastic for their creations, which already reduces waste generation compared to other methods. Yet the process still produces excess plastic in the print beds. And, while PLA plastic is biodegradable, ABS is still the most widely used plastic in 3D print jobs. The excess plastic winds up in landfills.

It’s not a pretty picture and one the creators of the XYZMaximizer series are trying to combat. For that reason, they developed a 3D printer with a zero-waste design. How is it possible? With these printers, you use only the exact amount of material you need for your project—no more, no less.

Yes, incredibly, the CBR300 iDEX and CBR600 iDEX use 6 to 10 times less filament than other 3D printers but are up to 5 times faster and 5 to 10 times more cost-effective. Pretty cool, no?

So not only are these printers gentler on the environment, but they also speed up your production time and save you money. It’s a true win-win.

XYZMaximizer
XYZMaximizer
XYZMaximizer
XYZMaximizer printer and creations

Make 3D printing easier

Another common complaint about 3D printers is that they aren’t user friendly. And it’s true. Because they rely on specialized equipment and use high-voltage power, they require that users possess some technical experience or know-how.

But that’s another area where these versatile 3D printers win the day. All the printers come pre-assembled and are ready to work out of the box. That’s right; there’s no building or complicated installation process. With these printers, you can open the box and get straight to the fun stuff.

Moreover, each printer has a 5″ touch screen, offers Wi-Fi and LAN support, and works with web and mobile interfaces. So they’re ready to adapt to your current workspace.

And, best of all, these printers can fit on a standard desk. That’s right; you don’t have to build an entire workshop to fit them into your creative process.

XYZMaximizer printer front view

Check out the open-source 3D print design

Another great feature of the XYZMaximizer 3D printers is their open-source design. The printers are powered by Raspberry Pi and run on the open-source Klipper firmware. That way, you can take advantage of the latest 3D printing improvements or create them yourself.

Another feature of the XYZMaximizer 3D printers worth mentioning is their use of off-the-shelf components. Whereas typical 3D printers tend to be built with specialized parts that aren’t always easy to track down, the mechanics in these versatile 3D printers are easily procurable.

Experience the next generation of 3-dimensional prints

Early 3D printers bucked the product development industry, allowing creators to produce their own products without a factory for the first time. Yet, while 3D printing eliminates many of the traditional manufacturing steps, the processes aren’t perfect.

The XYZMaximizer 3D printers work to solve many of the hassles that come with 3D printing, like ease of use, versatility, and waste. These make 3D printing a more fun, joyful experience that involves less stress and produces beautiful results.

As a reviewer who supports eco-friendly products and more efficient processes, I give my wholehearted recommendation for the XYZMaximizer 3D printers.

Want to update your 3D printing with the XYZMaximizer 3D printers? Preorder yours on Kickstarter for $1,110. What 3D-printing hangups do you wish product designers could solve? Tell us about them in the comments!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
This desk lamp puts a spotlight on your health
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This desk lamp puts a spotlight on your health

Tired of feeling drained midway through the workday? The SKYVIEW 2 wellness lamp has you covered. With its proprietary dynamic lighting technology, it has the ability to positively affect your focus, sleep, and energy levels. Let’s check it out! Whether..
TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND review: an 8-in-1 adjustable laptop stand
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND review: an 8-in-1 adjustable laptop stand

Set yourself up for success with the TIKTAALIK HUBSTAND 8-in-1 multitasking laptop stand. Far from an ordinary laptop stand, it has a built-in hub, adjustable angles, and compatibility with other devices. Tired of hunching over your laptop everyday? I know..
The best Amazon Prime Day deals to snag now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Amazon Prime Day deals to snag now

Attention, bargain shoppers! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is upon us, and you know what that means. Yes, it’s time to round up the best Amazon Prime Day deals out there. We scoured the virtual aisles to bring you steep discounts..
Early Amazon Prime Day deals you need to see
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Early Amazon Prime Day deals you need to see

Hey there, bargain hunters! Get ready to snag some incredible deals because Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. And, to heighten the anticipation, brands are already announcing deals. So that’s what we’re highlighting today. These are the early..
ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus review: this wireless meat thermometer has an incredible range
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus review: this wireless meat thermometer has an incredible range

Upgrade your cooking game with the ChefsTemp ProTemp Plus. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, this long-range wireless meat thermometer keeps you connected to your food. I love grilled meat in the summer. The trouble is, meat can be perfect one..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

OneOdio A10 review: hybrid ANC headphones for work and travel
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

OneOdio A10 review: hybrid ANC headphones for work and travel

Take your focus to new heights with the OneOdio A10 hybrid ANC headphones. Reducing noise to a respectable 35 dB, they block out distractions, helping you focus on work or immerse yourself in music. Can’t work with background noise? Maybe..
LightRanger review: the portable outdoor light for camping and more
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LightRanger review: the portable outdoor light for camping and more

Shine light on your outdoor adventures with the Devos Outdoor LightRanger. A portable LED lantern, it has adjustable height and even keeps bugs away. Check out my review of it below. How many times have you gone camping—or fishing or..
VeRelief Collection review: these vagus nerve stimulators help you relax
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

VeRelief Collection review: these vagus nerve stimulators help you relax

Take on the day in a relaxed, confident state with the Hoolest VeRelief Collection. These vagus nerve stimulators activate the vagus nerve, relieving your stress in seconds. Have an important meeting coming up? Maybe you’re overloaded with responsibilities. Regardless of..
Pantevm Roma Meridian Quartz review: an elegant unisex watch
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Pantevm Roma Meridian Quartz review: an elegant unisex watch

Add a classic look to your outfits with the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz timepiece. This elegant quartz watch from an Italian brand blends classical Rome-inspired aesthetics with modern watch tech. At Gadget Flow, we cover a lot of watches. But..
Best wireless meat thermometers of 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best wireless meat thermometers of 2023

Summer is well underway, and if you haven’t yet, there’s still time to upgrade your barbecue gear with one of the best wireless meat thermometers. Yes, if you want to grill your food and enjoy your guests at the same..
Bravo Stand review: this folding music stand sets up in seconds
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Bravo Stand review: this folding music stand sets up in seconds

Make setup for on-the-road gigs a breeze when you have the Bravo Stand folding music stand. With its sleek design and exceptional craftsmanship, it unfolds effortlessly so you can focus on your show—and nothing else. You want to give a..