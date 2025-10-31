A humanoid helper for families? 1X NEO might be our first real step toward Bicentennial Man

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 31, 2025, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a robot help at home. The 1X Neo is one step closer—though it still needs a human teacher.

A humanoid helper for families? 1X NEO might be our first real step toward Bicentennial Man
Credit: 1X

My shtick here at Gadget Flow is that of a harried mom; obsessed with tech and busy after work, caring for my home and family. It’s 100% true. Over the years, I’ve daydreamed about having a robot helper at home, like Rosie from The Jetsons, or the Bicentennial Man. How wonderful would it be to switch on a robot in the morning and watch (or, in my case, type), while it puts the dishes away, does laundry, and washes the floors?

Well, we may have gotten one step closer, with the 1X NEO, the first consumer-ready humanoid robot. It’s designed to provide “an abundant supply of physical labor…” that’s safe and can work alongside humans. Parents and busy professionals everywhere: has our dream come true?

What is 1X NEO?

Credit: 1X

NEO is a life-sized, sweater-clad humanoid robot that can help with routine household tasks (yes!!). It stands roughly human height, moves on two legs, and has functional arms and hands. Built to interact with homes the same way we do, it can fold laundry and open doors—tasks that previous robots have struggled with.

NEO represents one of the first serious attempts to bring general-purpose robotics into domestic life, and that’s exciting on its own. After watching the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern interview NEO and its creator, I have to say—it’s not as intimidating as I thought. In the video, NEO looks more like a robot in training. It’s learning how to help… and often struggles, which, for me, is somehow endearing. Can a robot endear itself to you? That might just be the subject of another article.

And that leads me to our next section:

How does 1X NEO work?

1X NEO
Credit: 1X

It’s less endearing, though, when we learn how the robot works…for now. NEO combines onboard AI with remote human support. In other words: it can operate on its own for simple tasks, but for things it hasn’t learned yet, a trained person needs to be behind the scenes to guide it. That’s right, NEO is equipped with cameras that allow a remote human operator guide it to complete tasks throughout your home.

I wouldn’t mind having NEO in my home, a stranger that can see my belongs and hear my family….that’s a different story. NEO’s creator, Bernt Børnich, says that anyone who purchases NEO in the next year must agree to a human operator seeing the interior of their home. “If we don’t have your data, we can’t make the product better,” he said.

Bernt does say, however, that there can be privacy features. For instance, you can make parts of your home off limits and humans can be blurred, so no one actually sees you.

What chores can NEO do?

Ok, so to be an early adopter of NEO, you’ll have to waive some of your privacy concerns. But, to this working mom, what chores it can do is the most important thing. So, what can NEO tackle out of the box? 1X says it can handle tasks like folding laundry, tidying spaces, and organizing shelves. Users simply give NEO a list of chores to complete, schedule a time for completion, and return to a cleaner space.

That sounds pretty good to me. It would be like always having a cleaning crew on call. NEO could fold my laundry in the evening, while my husband and I catch a movie on Netflix. The idea is that you can request tasks verbally or through an app—while you’re home or away. If NEO doesn’t know how to do something (fold a fitted sheet, maybe), you can call in a specialist to teach it.
As NEO gains experience—plus software updates—it will continue to improve. So while NEO won’t unload the dishwasher alone today, there’s a real chance it will someday. And that gives me hope!

AI + Personality

NEO isn’t just a pair of hands; it’s also designed to think along with you. Its conversational AI can follow instructions, remember context, and even offer personalized assistance. For example, since it remembers past tasks and conversations, you could train it to always hang coats in the coat closet and put shoes in the shoe basket. A dream for this mom!

Other possible tasks include:

  • Track grocery lists or appointments
  • Suggest meals based on what’s available in the kitchen
  • Respond to verbal commands without needing a screen

The goal is to lighten the homeowner’s mental load as much as physical effort. If it can check my grocery delivery and call the store when something is damaged or missing, you can bet my name will be on the next preorder list!


Hardware + Design

NEO’s body is surprisingly light for its size (under 70 pounds) but strong enough to lift everyday items safely. Its hands are dexterous enough to handle fragile objects, while its movements are quiet and smooth.

The robot’s exterior is covered in soft, neutral materials that fit naturally into home environments without feeling industrial. It connects via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or cellular networks and even includes built-in speakers, which could double as a mini home entertainment system.

It’s clear that 1X put thought into making NEO approachable and safe for families—important for any household trying a robot assistant for the first time.

Price + Availability

NEO is currently available for preorder through 1X’s website. You can:

  • Reserve one with a $200 deposit
  • Pay $20,000 for early access shipping in 2026
  • Opt for a $499/month subscription

It will come in three neutral tones: tan, gray, or dark brown. Yes, it’s expensive, but this is early-adopter territory. NEO is a first step into what could eventually become a mainstream household helper.

Is NEO worth it?

Right now, NEO isn’t a replacement for your chores. It won’t cook dinner, tidy the playroom, or magically fold laundry while you nap.

But it is one of the clearest signs that a future with capable home robots is approaching. Its design, learning model, and practical capabilities make it one of the first genuinely interesting consumer humanoids.

For me, NEO is a glimpse of a life where tech truly lightens household burdens. Maybe not tomorrow, or even next year—but soon enough that my kids could grow up expecting robots to handle the small, repetitive chores that dominate family life.

And that’s a future worth watching.

Tech News

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Pixel 10a leaks: Will Google’s midrange embarrass $1,000 phones again?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Pixel 10a leaks: Will Google’s midrange embarrass $1,000 phones again?
When Google dropped the Pixel 9a, I kept telling anyone hunting for a budget Android that this phone beats some models that cost twice as much. Looking back, I wasn’t wrong. The Pixel 9a nails the camera, packs a strong..
Best smartphone alternatives for kids: my favorite screen-safe holiday gifts
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best smartphone alternatives for kids: my favorite screen-safe holiday gifts
If you’re raising a child these days, inevitably you’ll hear: “Mom/Dad, when can I have a phone???”Triple question marks included. My answers have ranged from “never” to “when you’re 30,” and on calmer days, a very reasonable 17. I love..
Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation: The new frontier
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation: The new frontier
The vagus nerve is like a busy highway that runs from the brain to almost every major organ, controlling how the body responds to stress, sleep, and even inflammation. Everyone wants to feel calmer, sleep better, and recover faster. But..
The Vision Chair review: The first chair that actually brings your posture back
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
The Vision Chair review: The first chair that actually brings your posture back
I’ve sat in a lot of “ergonomic” chairs. Some promised lumbar miracles; others looked like they belonged in a spaceship rather than a home office. But none of them actually fixed the root of the problem — the way we..
Own your cloud: The AI mini server that redefines data freedom
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Own your cloud: The AI mini server that redefines data freedom
If your digital life feels scattered across a dozen apps, drives, and clouds, you’re not alone. Between iCloud photos, Google Drive files, and that one external disk you swore you’d organize “someday,” modern storage feels more chaotic than ever. That’s..

Popular Blog Posts

17 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
17 New Apple products coming in 2025: What the rumors say
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 am. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Prime Day Deals Last Minute: The Clock’s Ticking on These 60% off (or more) Steals
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Prime Day Deals Last Minute: The Clock’s Ticking on These 60% off (or more) Steals
The early bird doesn’t always catch the worm, especially when it comes to Prime Day Deals last minute. Today’s the final day of October Prime Day sales, and that’s exactly when some of the deepest discounts drop. If you’ve been..
Amazon’s Prime Day laptop deals: My 9 favorites for Windows and Mac users
Popular Blog Posts
By Grigor Baklajyan
Amazon’s Prime Day laptop deals: My 9 favorites for Windows and Mac users
Amazon’s October Prime Day runs from October 7 to 8, but I couldn’t resist checking out the best deals that make your digital life better. Laptops often top $2,000, so October offers a perfect chance to grab your favorite model..
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs. Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED: Bright screens, big prices, zero regrets (maybe)
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs. Garmin fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED: Bright screens, big prices, zero regrets (maybe)
Apple and Garmin dropped the latest versions of their top smartwatches. Garmin’s fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED stands out with a screen brighter than any other watch and features that keep you connected even off the grid. Apple’s Ultra 3 pushes..
Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple Watch SE 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy FE vs. Fitbit Inspire 3: Good enough to buy, not enough to brag about
Everybody loves a good deal. That’s why budget smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy FE and Fitbit Inspire 3 exist. They skip the fancy extras of premium models but leave more money in your pocket.  Now that Apple’s Watch SE 3..

You Might Also Like

The Thanksgiving gifts I’m giving this year (all with a tech twist)
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The Thanksgiving gifts I’m giving this year (all with a tech twist)
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday…especially when I’m not the one cooking! There’s nothing better than sinking into a turkey dinner in front of a roaring fire, without stressing about over- or under-basting. Over the years, my family and I have..
Samsung trifold phone: Camera leaks hint at 100x zoom 
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung trifold phone: Camera leaks hint at 100x zoom 
Did you hear that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 outshined all the older foldables, giving the whole segment a big push? Foldables now feel like a real battleground, with every Chinese brand vying for a piece of the..
Smeg x Porsche collab: I never thought a kitchen collection could have horsepower—until now
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Smeg x Porsche collab: I never thought a kitchen collection could have horsepower—until now
I have a weakness for beautiful things that don’t need to be this beautiful. You know—those objects that could have been purely functional, yet someone decided, “Let’s make this feel like a sculpture.” That’s how I ended up spiraling into..
No tricks, just tech: 10 killer Halloween gadgets for adults
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
No tricks, just tech: 10 killer Halloween gadgets for adults
In my house, Halloween isn’t just for the kids. My husband and I get in on the fun, too—by turning our place into the spookiest apartment on the block. And since I’ve got this pretty cool gig at Gadget Flow,..
Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: One’s sleek, one’s smart—but which one’s worth it?
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Fitbit Inspire 3 vs. Luxe: One’s sleek, one’s smart—but which one’s worth it?
Between work deadlines and school pick-ups, I definitely feel like I’m on a treadmill most days—just not the kind that burns actual calories! But I have been trying to move more—walking when I can, sneaking in quick weight-lifting sessions—but I’ve..
Touch screen OLED MacBook Pro leaks: Bright screen, no notch, and my dream upgrade
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Touch screen OLED MacBook Pro leaks: Bright screen, no notch, and my dream upgrade
Steve Jobs once slammed touch screens on laptops, calling them “ergonomically terrible.” Apple also worried a touch Mac could eat into iPad sales. But between June 2024 and June 2025, iPad sales dropped while Macs kept getting hotter. Now it..