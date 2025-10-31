A humanoid helper for families? 1X NEO might be our first real step toward Bicentennial Man

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a robot help at home. The 1X Neo is one step closer—though it still needs a human teacher.

My shtick here at Gadget Flow is that of a harried mom; obsessed with tech and busy after work, caring for my home and family. It’s 100% true. Over the years, I’ve daydreamed about having a robot helper at home, like Rosie from The Jetsons, or the Bicentennial Man. How wonderful would it be to switch on a robot in the morning and watch (or, in my case, type), while it puts the dishes away, does laundry, and washes the floors?

Well, we may have gotten one step closer, with the 1X NEO, the first consumer-ready humanoid robot. It’s designed to provide “an abundant supply of physical labor…” that’s safe and can work alongside humans. Parents and busy professionals everywhere: has our dream come true?

What is 1X NEO?

NEO is a life-sized, sweater-clad humanoid robot that can help with routine household tasks (yes!!). It stands roughly human height, moves on two legs, and has functional arms and hands. Built to interact with homes the same way we do, it can fold laundry and open doors—tasks that previous robots have struggled with.

NEO represents one of the first serious attempts to bring general-purpose robotics into domestic life, and that’s exciting on its own. After watching the Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern interview NEO and its creator, I have to say—it’s not as intimidating as I thought. In the video, NEO looks more like a robot in training. It’s learning how to help… and often struggles, which, for me, is somehow endearing. Can a robot endear itself to you? That might just be the subject of another article.

How does 1X NEO work?

It’s less endearing, though, when we learn how the robot works…for now. NEO combines onboard AI with remote human support. In other words: it can operate on its own for simple tasks, but for things it hasn’t learned yet, a trained person needs to be behind the scenes to guide it. That’s right, NEO is equipped with cameras that allow a remote human operator guide it to complete tasks throughout your home.

I wouldn’t mind having NEO in my home, a stranger that can see my belongs and hear my family….that’s a different story. NEO’s creator, Bernt Børnich, says that anyone who purchases NEO in the next year must agree to a human operator seeing the interior of their home. “If we don’t have your data, we can’t make the product better,” he said.

Bernt does say, however, that there can be privacy features. For instance, you can make parts of your home off limits and humans can be blurred, so no one actually sees you.

What chores can NEO do?

Ok, so to be an early adopter of NEO, you’ll have to waive some of your privacy concerns. But, to this working mom, what chores it can do is the most important thing. So, what can NEO tackle out of the box? 1X says it can handle tasks like folding laundry, tidying spaces, and organizing shelves. Users simply give NEO a list of chores to complete, schedule a time for completion, and return to a cleaner space.

That sounds pretty good to me. It would be like always having a cleaning crew on call. NEO could fold my laundry in the evening, while my husband and I catch a movie on Netflix. The idea is that you can request tasks verbally or through an app—while you’re home or away. If NEO doesn’t know how to do something (fold a fitted sheet, maybe), you can call in a specialist to teach it.

As NEO gains experience—plus software updates—it will continue to improve. So while NEO won’t unload the dishwasher alone today, there’s a real chance it will someday. And that gives me hope!

AI + Personality

NEO isn’t just a pair of hands; it’s also designed to think along with you. Its conversational AI can follow instructions, remember context, and even offer personalized assistance. For example, since it remembers past tasks and conversations, you could train it to always hang coats in the coat closet and put shoes in the shoe basket. A dream for this mom!

Other possible tasks include:

Track grocery lists or appointments

Suggest meals based on what’s available in the kitchen

Respond to verbal commands without needing a screen

The goal is to lighten the homeowner’s mental load as much as physical effort. If it can check my grocery delivery and call the store when something is damaged or missing, you can bet my name will be on the next preorder list!



Hardware + Design

NEO’s body is surprisingly light for its size (under 70 pounds) but strong enough to lift everyday items safely. Its hands are dexterous enough to handle fragile objects, while its movements are quiet and smooth.

The robot’s exterior is covered in soft, neutral materials that fit naturally into home environments without feeling industrial. It connects via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or cellular networks and even includes built-in speakers, which could double as a mini home entertainment system.

It’s clear that 1X put thought into making NEO approachable and safe for families—important for any household trying a robot assistant for the first time.

Price + Availability

NEO is currently available for preorder through 1X’s website. You can:

Reserve one with a $200 deposit

Pay $20,000 for early access shipping in 2026

Opt for a $499/month subscription

It will come in three neutral tones: tan, gray, or dark brown. Yes, it’s expensive, but this is early-adopter territory. NEO is a first step into what could eventually become a mainstream household helper.

Is NEO worth it?

Right now, NEO isn’t a replacement for your chores. It won’t cook dinner, tidy the playroom, or magically fold laundry while you nap.

But it is one of the clearest signs that a future with capable home robots is approaching. Its design, learning model, and practical capabilities make it one of the first genuinely interesting consumer humanoids.

For me, NEO is a glimpse of a life where tech truly lightens household burdens. Maybe not tomorrow, or even next year—but soon enough that my kids could grow up expecting robots to handle the small, repetitive chores that dominate family life.

And that’s a future worth watching.