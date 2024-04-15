5 NAB show highlights every content creator must see

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Curious about the new products being presented at this year's NAB show? Check out this blog. We're highlighting 5 of our favorite innovations from the event.

Ready for another dose of tech innovation? The NAB 2024 is well underway in Las Vegas. As a global destination for anything related to media, broadcast, and entertainment, this year’s show has released new products from brands like OBSBOT, DJI, and RØDE. Want to see our favorites? Check out our top 5 innovative new products from NAB 2024.

AI will be a hot topic at the event as the media and entertainment industry navigate integrating the technology into their workflows. Meanwhile, brands are showcasing AI-infused gadgets like the OSBOT TWL Air. This AI-powered streaming camera helps creators display their best work with less hassle.

DJI also unveiled a new drone with immersive flight experiences, the DJI VATA 2 FPV Drone. It offers stunning imagery, improved safety, and a larger battery. It lets you easily perform complex maneuvers and capture epic footage!

Without further ado, here are 5 new innovative products from NAB 2024.

1. The RØDE Interview PRO

RØDE Interview Pro during an interview

Want to elevate your interviews? The RØDE Interview PRO has your back. This broadcast-quality handheld wireless microphone helps creators capture professional audio in various settings. RØDE says it’s great for everything from interviews to content creation.

I love that it pairs in seconds with just minimal setup. That way, you can get to your work right away. Using this microphone couldn’t be easier, either. With the GainAssist technology, the device automatically controls your audio level in real-time, ensuring it doesn’t distort or clip.

2. The DJI AVATA 2 FPV Drone

DJI AVAT 2 with other components

DJI unveiled one of its newest products at NAB, the AVATA 2. Designed to provide an effortlessly immersive flight, this FVP drone lets you soar, roll, and dive at a single push of a button. It makes capturing stunning footage a breeze.

Moreover, the drone’s 155° FOV and ability to quickly approach and pull away from subjects allows users to create truly impressive imagery. Plus, the upgraded 1/1.3 CMOS sensor easily handles low-light conditions, capturing excellent footage in any condition.

3. The OSBOT TWL AIR

OBSBOT TWL AIR front view

Billed by the brand as ‘your always-on cameraman,’ the OBSBOT TWL AIR is an AI-powered 4K PTZ streaming camera that lets you bring next-level video streaming to your recorded moments.

Boasting a tiny, handheld form factor, this camera offers immersive 4K resolution shooting. In fact, it shoots videos in 4K@30FPS and 1080@60FPS, which is 4 times the resolution of HD videos. This allows detailed footage that’s easier to edit and livestream.

4. The Marshall CV730-ND3 PTZ camera

Marshall CV730-ND PTZ Camera in white

A new camera line developed for production purposes is the Marshall CV730-ND PTZ camera. It features an impressive 9 million-pixel sensor with a 30x optical zoom range. You can expect crystal-clear UHD 4K images up to 3840 x 2160p at 60FPS.

What’s more, this camera has flexible simultaneous 12GSD and HDMI outputs and USB3 capability. So you can enjoy simultaneous output workflows for production, streaming, and achieving.

5. The Tilta Foldable Arca Baseplate

Tilta Foldable Arca Baseplate with a camera

Get fast transitions between horizontal and vertical shooting with the Tilta Foldable Arca Baseplate. This gadget opens with a simple press and hold of the button. This allows the plate to easily reset to its angle to a 0° to 90° range.

Then, the 4-way Arca-Swiss Mount allows quick installation on Arca-Swiss Tripod heads. Likewise, you can easily change to a vertical setup without removing the camera or the quick-release plate. Also, this lightweight camera accessory is easy to carry.

FAQs

What is NAB 2024, and why should I attend?

NAB stands for the National Association of Broadcasters, and the NAB Show is geared toward anyone involved in media, entertainment, and technology. It’s where industry professionals gather to explore the latest trends, discover cutting-edge technology, and network with like-minded individuals. Whether you’re a broadcaster, content creator, filmmaker, or tech enthusiast, attending NAB 2024 in Las Vegas promises an unforgettable experience filled with inspiration and innovation.

When and where is NAB 2024 taking place?

NAB 2024 is scheduled from April 13th to April 17th at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Situated in the heart of the renowned Las Vegas Strip, the convention center provides a dynamic and vibrant setting for this premier event. With its state-of-the-art facilities and convenient location, attendees can expect a memorable experience at NAB 2024.

What can I expect to see at NAB?

At NAB, you can expect to immerse yourself in a world of innovation and creativity. Explore the expansive exhibit floor showcasing the latest products and solutions from leading industry manufacturers and suppliers. Attend insightful sessions and workshops led by industry experts, covering topics ranging from content creation and production to distribution and monetization. Engage in valuable networking opportunities with fellow professionals.

How can I register for NAB, and is there a cost to attend?

Registering for NAB 2024 is easy and can be done online through the official NAB Show website. Depending on your professional status and preferences, various registration options are available, including options for exhibitors, attendees, students, and international guests. While certain passes may have registration fees associated with them, many registration options offer complimentary access to the exhibit floor, select sessions, and networking events. Check the official website for the most up-to-date information on registration fees and deadlines.