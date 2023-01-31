Latest gadgets for content creators that you need to see

Keep your content fresh and interesting with the latest gadgets for content creators. Quality matters when it comes to content, and these mics, mixers, and grips improve yours.

Elgato Stream Deck + in a gaming setup

Trends change quickly, and so do the means of capturing them. Every year, content creation tech improves by leaps and bounds. So, to keep your setup crisp, we’re presenting the latest gadgets for content creators. These products keep your work current and make your workflow simpler than ever.

If, like many content creators, you rely on your iPhone for videos and photography, consider the ShiftCam ProGrip Starter Kit. It adds a camera-like battery grip to your smartphone—reducing the likelihood of drops—and has a built-in power bank.

Then, the Elgato Stream Desk + shouldn’t be overlooked for a streamlined workflow. Like its predecessor, it quickly triggers a slew of actions, simplifying production. Even better, this rendition also offers tactile, granular controls.

Keep up with the changing trends when you have these tools by your side.

1. The ShiftCam ProGrip Starter Kit camera-like battery grip for iPhone makes long shoots effortless. It costs $149.95 on the official website.

ShiftCam ProGrip Starter Kit on an iPhone

Serious about your content? Then it’s time to add the ShiftCam ProGrip Starter Kit to your iPhone photography back of tricks. It makes holding your camera during shots easier and more comfortable. What’s more, your purchase includes a hand strap, cold shoe mount, adapter, USB-C to USB-C cable, and travel pouch.

2. The DJI RS 3 Mini lightweight handheld stabilizer has a powerful payload capacity in a 1.75 lb design. Buy it for $369 on the company website.

DJI RS 3 Mini in a video

Bring excellent stabilization anywhere with the DJI RS 3 Mini lightweight handheld stabilizer. Incredibly light, it can support most mirrorless camera and lens combinations. Use it for professional-quality image stabilization and rich camera movements.

3. The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra large-sensor 4K webcam also has an ultra-large aperture lens for precise details. Purchase it for $299.99 on the brand’s website.

Razer Kiyo Pro on a monitor

Improve your image quality with the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra large-sensor 4K webcam, another of the latest gadgets for content creators. It boasts large sensors and an oversized aperture lens for showstopping clarity in any environment. Moreover, the AI-powered imaging automatically tracks your face, brings you into focus, and corrects light levels.

4. The Roland Bridge Cast dual bus gaming mixer takes your online gaming audio to the next level. Get it for $299 from select retailers.

Roland Bridge Cast in a video

Add pro-level sound to your livestreams with the Roland Bridge Cast dual bus gaming mixer. It eliminates your competition with weapons like dual sound mixes, music playback, and vocal effects. Even better, it helps you balance the mic level, background music, and team chats.

DJI Mic (1 TX + 1 RX) clipped to a shirt

Bring the recording studio with you when you have the DJI Mic (1TX + 1 RX). Its all-in-1 design includes transmitters and a receiver that link, charge, and store in a compact charging case. Additionally, it offers up to 5.5 hours of battery life.

6. The RØDE NT-USB+ professional USB microphone gives you no-stress studio-quality sound. It’s priced at $165 and is available from select retailers.

RØDE NT-USB+ on a desk

Give your recordings studio-quality sound without the hassle when you have the RØDE NT-USB+ professional USB microphone. It’s excellent for capturing anything from music to podcasts. Best of all, it’s super simple to set up and has plenty of audio-enhancing features. It’s one of the latest gadgets for content creators.

7. The Universal Audio Volt 476P USB Audio Interface lets you record projects using your Mac, PC, iPhone, or iPad. It costs $469 and is available at select retail stores.

Universal Audio Volt 476P USB Audio

Let your creativity shine with the Universal Audio Volt 476P USB Audio Interface. Plug into your Mac, PC, iPhone, or iPad to capture impressive audio. From vocals to livestreams and instrumentals to podcasts, it’s ideal for home studios.

8. The Pixii Camera (2023) digital rangefinder camera has a 64-bit processor and over-the-air software updates. Get it for $2,945 on the official website for March 2023 shipping.

Pixii Camera (2023) top view

Elevate your photography with the Pixii Camera (2023) digital rangefinder camera. With its 64-bit processor, it sets a new standard for cameras with serious computational power. This, paired with an APS-C Image Sensor, offer you a high dynamic range for stunning images. It’s also ranked #1 by DXOMARK.

9. The OBSBOT Me AI-powered auto-tracking phone mount keeps you centered as you move. Purchase it for $129 on the brand’s website.

OBSBOT ME recording a fitness video

Have more flexibility while you create with the OBSBOT Me AI-powered auto-tracking phone mount. This smartphone mount stays centered on you even if you move. Moreover, it responds to gestures, helping you take quick selfies and videos. It’s a favorite on our list of the latest gadgets for content creators.

Elgato Stream Deck+ on a desk

The Elgato Stream Deck + triggers nearly any action—switching cameras, launching apps, muting mics, etc.—quickly and easily. Furthermore, it offers workflow automation, profile creation, and customization features.

It’s never been easier to create pro-level content thanks to these new content creation gadgets. Which ones will you buy? Tell us!

