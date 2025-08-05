I was a total AI-powered fitness gear skeptic—now I’m obsessed

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

I used to think AI-powered fitness gear was all big promises with minimal return—until I actually tried it. Here are the tools that changed my mind (and my workout routine).

When it comes to my workouts, I’m bit of a purist. Sure, I’ve tested my share of fitness gadgets—trackers, smart scales, recovery tools—and yes, AI-powered fitness gear is having a moment. But if I really want to go hard, I leave the tech at home. No screens, no notifications; just me, my shoes, and the road.

Related: Oura Ring 4 vs. Ultrahuman Ring Air: here’s what actually helped me feel better every day

So when Gadget Flow asked me to review the latest AI fitness gear, I had questions. Could a machine really outcoach me? I’m no stranger to a tough workout. I grew up figure skating, ran long distance for fun, and even now—between deadlines and mom life—I make time to train.

I came into this with an eyebrow raised. But after spending some time with the fitness tools below, even I’ll admit that it does level up my training—especially if I’m too busy to design my own program.

Here are the AI fitness gadgets that won me over!

OXEFIT XS1

Credit: OXEFIT XS1

The OXEFIT XS1 is the most highly rated AI-driven fitness machine right now. So, obviously, I’m including it in this list. This compact, wall-folding smart gym is a bit thicker than a smart mirror and designed for home use. It offers strength training coupled with unique cardio sessions—like kayaking, paddle boarding, and cross-country skiing.

The AI portion? It’s integrated into a force plate under your feet where it detects muscle imbalances and asymmetry. So if my squat is off the mark, the machine lets me know. Meanwhile, the 32-inch display is a beautiful, easy-to-see dashboard for the library of fitness content—all of which has been created by professional trainers.

I love the adaptive weight resistance in the advanced training modes. They can automatically detect my energy output and adjust the resistance in real time. That way, I can always work my muscles to the max. Meanwhile, if the OxeFit senses poor alignment, the weight automatically deactivates until I have proper form.

Pros:

–The brand is constantly adding new content.

–You get cardio, strength, and Pilates-style workouts in one piece of equipment.

–The smart adaptive resistance ensures I’m always improving.

Cons

–Expensive, even when it’s on sale.

–Size-wise, it takes up more space than I’d like.

Price: $6,348 Deal Price: $5,948, $400 OFF

Speediance Gym Monster 2

Credit: Speediance

I appreciate that the Speediance Gym Monster 2 machine folds down to 3 square feet—and rolls! This means I can store it under the bed, then wheel it into my living room for a workout. Trusted Reviews praises the machine as an outstanding all-in-one home gym that replaces multiple pieces of equipment; another point in its favor.

Under the hood, AI offers something called velocity-based training. As I lift, the AI tracks my speed and recommends weights accordingly. Meanwhile, an assist mode acts like a spotter—sensing any mid-rep fatigue and automatically reducing the resistance. It’s super helpful and saves time. No more wasting minutes trying to find the right weight for a particular muscle group!

I also liked the 4 resistance modes: Standard, Eccentric, Constant, and Chain—I can really experiment with my progression here. There is a subscription service, Wellness+, which offers deeper AI-based body status monitoring, personalized programming, and more.

Pros:

–A compact, foldable design.

–Natural-feeling resistance with smooth transitions.

–Built-in safety features make it easy to share with partners or family.

Cons:

–Max resistance is 220lbs, which be limit advanced lifters.

–Some users have reported screen freezing and UI delays.

–No Spotify support and limited integrated music options



Price: $4,915 Price: $4,499, 8% OFF

Magic AI Fitness Mirror

Credit: Magic

Moving on to a different type of AI-driven fitness gear, the Magic AI Fitness Mirror. Just like the fitness mirrors that were popular during the pandemic, this gadget offers personal training at home via hologram-like trainers. The slim, mirror-based design looks great in my office and doesn’t take up a lot of space.

The onboard AI tracks my body during workouts, giving me form corrections, rep counts, and exercise tips in real time. In fact, the ReflectAI Computer-vision engine can analyze up to 400 different exercises and create a personalized workout routine. My day-to-day life as an editor and mom gets busy, so I really appreciate this. Plus, the 3D skeletal tracking can pinpoint misalignment and help me correct it.

Overall, other reviews have been very positive about the Magic AI Fitness Mirror, giving it about 4.8 out of 5 stars. They’ve highlighted the conveniance, motivating guidance, and range of content. Some have even said it’s transformed their exercise habits. I love the variety of on-demand classes. From strength to dance, it’s an adaptive machine that ticks all the exercise boxes.

Pros:

–Aesthetic and minimalist design.

–High-tech, personalized AI feedback.

–No monthly fees—the content is free for a lifetime!

Cons:

–Requires ample space for tracking–floor and side moves can be problematic.

–Some tracking errors have been reported.

Price: $2521 $1,990 (A British company, but the product can be shipped to the USA)

FIET AI-powered fit wear

Credit: FIET

The FIET AI-Powered Fitwear is one of the most futuristic pieces of fitness tech I’ve tried—and yes, it’s clothing. Designed with embedded Gyro-Accelerator sensors and EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) tech to guide and level up your workouts in real time—it actually feels like my gym wear is training me!

The magic lies in the design: the set includes compression-style, form-fitting shirts and leggings woven with conductive silver EMS fibers, plus a sleek sensor/EMS transmitter that snaps right onto the gear. It tracks my joint angles, posture, and pace—then delivers instant feedback through the app. If I’m slacking on form or need a better challenge, it lets me know. Bonus: it even assesses my overall fitness and suggests customized routines based on my muscle performance.

My favorite part? It’s fully portable. I can work out anytime, anywhere, without lugging a dumbbell or plugging in a mirror. And honestly, it looks cooler than most of my regular gym clothes.

Pros:

– AI-powered muscle activation and form feedback—built right into your outfit.

– No gym, mirrors, or machines required.

– Sleek, breathable design.

Cons:

–Just a concept for now, but keep your eyes peeled for this product!

Availability: Coming Soon

Oura Ring 4

Credit: Oura

The Oura Ring 4 looks like a sleek piece of titanium jewelry, but inside, it’s packed with sensors that track heart rate, sleep stages, recovery, body temperature, blood oxygen, and more. It’s discreet, comfy enough to wear 24/7, and yes, smart enough to tell me when I need to chill.

The AI comes in the form of the Oura Advisor. This little brain inside the ring crunches all my health data and gives me a simple daily Readiness Score—basically a green light (or not) for intense workouts. It also gives me personalized activity goals, rest day suggestions, and even alerts me when my stress or fatigue levels are creeping up. If I’ve had a rough night of sleep, Oura knows—and it adjusts my goals accordingly.

I especially love the women’s health features. It predicts my cycle using temperature trends and tracks variability without me doing a thing. And with the new Dexcom integration and meal-tracking AI, it’s becoming a whole wellness coach in ring form.

Pros:

– Super discreet and stylish—you’ll forget you’re wearing it.

– AI-driven guidance that actually feels useful.

– Excellent recovery and sleep tracking

Cons:

– You’ll need a $5.99/month membership to unlock full features

– Not great for tracking actual workouts or step counts

Amazon Price: $349

Final Thoughts

So, can the machines really outcoach me? Turns out, they can! And they know when it’s the best day to do that. Whether it’s the Oura Ring 4 giving me the green light to push my workout to the max, or the OXEFIT XS1 maing sure I expend the most energy possible, these gadgets are fitness masterminds.

While I’ll never get tired of my tech-free solo runs, AI-driven fitness gear definitely keeps me on track on days when I have too much on my plate, but still want to get a great workout in.