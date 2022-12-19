Gear up for 2023 workouts with these seriously cool fitness gadgets

Want to overhaul your fitness plan for 2023? From bone-conduction earphones to smart resistance bands, these gadgets are pretty cool. Check them out!

Peloton Row smart rowing machine in use

Elevate your 2023 workouts with these seriously cool fitness gadgets. Can you imagine gaming your way to a stronger body or working out to music that’s conducted through your cheekbones? The devices we’re highlighting today banish workout boredom and keep you motivated all year.

Resistance bands are excellent for improving strength and stability. But add app connectivity to the mix, and you get a powerful product. The WeGym Rally X3 Pro works with a free app that provides personal training courses.

Then, the Gymera is a fun way to work out. The AI form guidance feature tracks your moves and offers suggestions. You can even video chat with friends and exercise together.

Smash your goals and give your workout a lift in 2023 with these cool gadgets.

1. The Lagree Fitness Miniformer workout machine offers new angling tech for more effective exercises. Get it for $2,890 on the official website.

Lagree Fitness Miniformer workout machine in use

Increase the challenge in your workouts with the Lagree Fitness Miniformer workout machine. It provides 6 front platform positions from 0 to 90 degrees. These and the ring of fire help you reach your fitness goals.

2. The Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus smart bike trainer has a realistic road feel and gradients. Buy it for $3,999.99 on the official website.

Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus smart bike trainer in use

Bring the feeling of the road into your home with the Garmin TacX NEO Bike Plus smart bike trainer. It simulates the feeling of riding on different surfaces like gravel and cobblestone.

3. The Peloton Row smart rowing machine improves your form and delivers efficient workouts. Purchase it for $3,195 on the official website.

Peloton Row smart rowing machine in use

Work out smarter with the Peloton Row smart rowing machine. It boasts form-specific features that help you improve your technique. Meanwhile, workouts by Peloton instructors make your program motivating and fun, and it belongs on any list of seriously cool fitness gadgets.

4. The WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands work with a free training app for challenging programs. They cost $249.99 on the official website.

WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands in use

Add intelligent resistance to your workouts with the WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands. They add 10–110 lbs of adjustable resistance. Then, the training app lets you track your progress. Build muscle as well as mobility and flexibility with these.

5. The Gymera smart home fitness system provides total body workouts from the comfort of your home. Preorder it for about $2,503 on Kickstarter.

Gymera smart home fitness system in use

Featuring a digital weight system, the Gymera smart home fitness system offers up to 220 pounds of weight. What’s more, it responds to gesture or voice control so that you don’t have to stop to make adjustments. You also get expert-led classes.

6. The NivaMD Bobo Home electronic balance board makes a fun game out of balance training. It’s about $168 on the official website.

NivaMD Bobo Home electronic balance board in use

Work on your balance and have fun with the NivaMD Bobo Home electronic balance board. It gamifies balance training in a unique way, targeting your core muscles. Moreover, this electronic balance board has sensors that monitor your activity, making it one of our favorite seriously cool fitness gadgets.

7. The Quell Fitness Gaming Console combines pro-quality training with immersive gaming. Preorder it for $329 on the official website.

Quell Fitness Gaming Console in use

Game while you work out when you have the Quell Fitness Gaming Console. This unique workout gadget brings natural resistance, gaming, and haptics to your exercise routine. That way, challenging workouts are fun, and you can enjoy yourself while burning fat.

8. The SmartMat interactive yoga mat gives you real-time feedback during yoga sessions. This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

SmartMat interactive Yoga mat in use

Yoga moves aren’t always easy, but the SmartMat interactive Yoga mat can help. Using advanced sensor tech, it can tell when you are out of alignment. It then offers instant feedback on how to correct your form.

9. The Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable tracks your movement, sleep, and recovery. Preorder it for $274 on Indiegogo.

Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable in use

See how exercise, sleep, and recovery affect your health with the Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable. Interestingly, there’s no screen, so all notifications get sent to you on the Ultrahuman app. That way, nothing is distracting you while you exercise. It’s one of the best seriously cool fitness gadgets for 2023.

10. The Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds are powered by 9th-generation bone conduction tech. Buy them for $179.95 on the brand’s website.

Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds in use

Run without your earbuds falling out when they’re the Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds. Using bone conduction technology, they deliver audio through your cheekbones. Then, bass enhancers let you experience beats, notes, and choruses.

These seriously cool workout gadgets bring the fun back to your workouts in 2023. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

