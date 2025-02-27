Amazon’s Alexa+ is almost perfect—Here’s what I’d avoid (hot take!)

By Grigor Baklajyan on Feb 27, 2025, 12:56 pm EST under Smart Living,

Alexa+ is here, and it’s smarter than ever. From AI-driven chats to hands-free tasks, here’s what you need to know!

Alexa+ is powered by generative AI

Amazon’s Alexa just got its biggest makeover in over ten years. Yep, the wait is finally over. The Seattle-based giant has spent years adding AI smarts to Alexa+ (its new name) to keep up with rivals like ChatGPT. But integrating AI wasn’t simple. Unlike a chatbot, Alexa has to handle multiple users in a household and recognize who’s speaking. I once asked for an English Premier League match score at a friend’s house and got an international cricket match result instead.

Now, Amazon says Alexa+ will be more conversational, smarter, and personalized. It will entertain, teach, keep you organized, and even simplify complex topics. It can chat about almost anything. But there’s one feature I’d stay away from—at least for now.

App icons / Image Credit: Solen Feyissa, Unsplash

The Amazon Echo, with its Alexa voice assistant, rules the US smart speaker scene. A recent Statista survey found 2-thirds of respondents own one. That’s exciting for families, as Amazon’s now upgrading Alexa with generative AI. Instead of pulling canned answers, it’ll craft responses in real time.

Amazon’s VP Daniel Rausch shared that Alexa+ taps multiple advanced language models. They’re using their new Nova models and Anthropic’s Claude. The system picks the best model for each request, balancing speed and natural conversation.

From what I’ve read, folks often get frustrated when Alexa misplays songs or can’t find playlists. Alexa+ aims to fix that by learning your preferences. It remembers favorite artists, books, or foods you dislike. It spots patterns, checks in to confirm choices, and stores details you share. The focus isn’t just data collection—it’s connecting dots for quick, spot-on replies.

At Wednesday’s event, Panos Panay and other Amazon executives showed how Alexa+ takes personalization further. It recognizes who’s speaking and remembers their preferences, from sports teams to music and food choices.

Agentic capabilities

Robot in shopping mall in Kyoto, Japan / Image Credit: hauntedeyes, Unsplash

Alexa+ now comes with agentic capabilities, allowing it to browse the web independently and handle tasks for you. For example, if your oven breaks, Alexa+ can search online, find a repair service through Thumbtack, authenticate, schedule the repair, and notify you when it’s arranged, No need for you to step in.

I love how virtual assistants handle tedious chores for us. Many already trust AI for recommendations, like new movies to watch, but letting it shop for you? Let’s be real—AI still slips up. Remember those hilariously off-track lecture summaries? Hard pass, Alexa+… I’ll stick to managing my own tasks for now.

Smart home

Amazon Echo smart device
Amazon Echo smart device with Alexa

My friend has 4 Alexa devices at home, and they handle a lot with only a few hiccups. They play music, answer questions, and control everything from lights to the ceiling fans. But she always wished Alexa could recognize what room she’s in when giving a command. For example, if she’s in her bedroom and says, “Alexa, turn on the TV,” it shouldn’t ask which TV or console. Amazon seems to be working on that with Alexa+.

You could be in the kitchen having dinner and ask Alexa to play your favorite show on the Fire TV in the living room. She’d take care of it without extra steps. You can also move music between speakers as you go from room to room.

One of my favorite features is using Ring to see whether someone has already walked the dog. If a family member takes my Labrador Retriever for a walk before they head to work, I’ll know not to bother. She’s a master of the sad puppy eyes——years of experience of fooling me into taking her out even if she just played at the park 20 minutes ago. Nice try, Theia. You may be cute, but I’m onto you.

Price and availability

Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month, but Amazon Prime members can get it for free. It will launch in the US over the next few weeks with an early access phase, followed by a wider rollout in the coming months.

During early access, Amazon will focus on Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 device owners. If you don’t have one of these models but want to try Alexa+ early, you can buy one now. You can also join the waitlist for early access.

Final thoughts on Alexa+

I welcome Alexa+’s smarter, personalized help. It adapts to my preferences, handles tasks like booking repairs, and smoothly manages room-specific commands. Shifting music between speakers feels effortless. Knowing my sports teams and food dislikes makes interactions intuitive.

That said, AI still has its quirks, and trusting it for important decisions might take time. While features like room-aware commands and playlist memory sound great, letting Alexa+ shop for you or summarize content could be a mixed bag. The early access phase will show just how well it delivers on its promises. If it works as advertised, Alexa+ could be a game-changer for smart homes everywhere.

