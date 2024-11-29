30 Hottest Black Friday deals: Smart home, gaming gadgets, AI robots & more

Black Friday 2024 is here, and the deals are 🔥! From must-have gadgets to holiday kitchen essentials, we’ve rounded up the best discounts you don’t want to miss.

Black Friday deals and discounts

The dishes are done, the leftovers are packed, and your family’s waved goodbye—it’s officially Black Friday 2024! This year, the deals are off the charts, with discounts on everything from stick vacuums to AI-powered robots. Been eyeing a new gadget or home upgrade? Now’s the time to pounce on the hottest Black Friday deals.

But let’s be real: Black Friday shopping can feel like wading through a never-ending sea of deals—especially on Amazon. You want to save big without spending hours scrolling or sacrificing time for holiday fun. That’s where we step in.

We’ve done the digging for you, curating the 30 Hottest Black Friday Deals of 2024 so you can shop smarter, snag epic bargains, and still have time to sip your cider by the tree.

Ready to score some serious savings? Let’s dive in!

1. Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System

Waterdrop A1 in a kitchen

Looking to simplify your holiday prep? The Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System delivers both hot and cold filtered water at the press of a button—perfect for brewing tea or staying hydrated during festive feasts. Its adjustable temperature settings and easy plug-and-play setup make it a breeze to use.

With 6-stage NSF/ANSI-certified filtration, you’re guaranteed pure, clean water for your kitchen, office, or dorm. Best of all, you can snag this game-changing system today for just $466.55, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday discount. Sweeten the deal by using code gadgetflowBF at checkout for an extra 5% off!

Amazon List Price: $699 Deal Price: $499 (Save 29%). You can also get an additional 5% OFF with code: gadgetflowBF

2. Roborock Q5 Pro

Roborock Q5 Pro in an office

The Roborock Q5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop is more than just a cleaning device—it’s a game-changer for any home. With its powerful suction, dual cleaning modes, and smart navigation, it’s designed to tackle everything from pet hair to dust, all while moving efficiently around your space.

Perfect for busy households, this robot offers long-lasting performance with its generous dustbin and water tank capacity, while its hair-friendly design ensures tangle-free cleaning. Control it effortlessly via the app or voice commands for a more convenient, healthier home.

Amazon List Price: $219.99 Deal Price: $139.99 (Save 36%)

3. EMEET Streamcam One (Gen 2)

EMEET Streamcam One with a mother and daughter

The EMEET Streamcam One (Gen 2) is your all-in-one solution for professional-level streaming. With sharp 1080P HD video, award-winning design, and crystal-clear audio from its wireless microphone system, it’s perfect for creators, gamers, and vloggers.

Whether you’re streaming on YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook, the EMEET Streamcam One makes it effortless with multi-platform support and smart AI tracking.

Amazon List Price: $249.99 Deal Price: $189.99 (Save 24%)

4. Vitaloop Water Filtration Bottle

Vitaloop in an outdoor scene

Gift yourself–or someone you love—pure, safe drinking water with the Vitaloop Water Filtration Bottle. A remarkable product, the Vitaloop cleans almost any type of water in mere seconds—that’s right, creek water and H2O at international destinations are fair game!

The water bottle’s unique system effectively removes protozoa, chlorine, bacteria, and parasites. That way, you don’t have to interrupt your adventure due to subpar water. Best of all, the Vitaloop is 29% off for Black Friday.

Amazon List Price: $139.99 Final Price: $99 (29% Off)

5. Loona PETBOT SMART AI Robot

Loona PETBOT and a family

Bring endless fun and learning into your home with the Loona PETBOT Smart AI Robot. Combining intelligent design with playful interaction, Loona keeps kids engaged and parents at ease, sparking curiosity through adaptive learning.

With interactive games, expressive emotions, and powerful technology, Loona creates unforgettable moments for the entire family. It’s more than just a robot—it’s a family companion!

Regular Price: $527.99 Deal Price: $399.90 (Save 25%)

6. Jimmy Mattress Anti-Allergen Bed Vacuum Cleaner

Jimmy Mattress Anti-Allergen Bed Vacuum Cleaner video

Give your bed a deep clean with the Jimmy Mattress Anti-Allergen Bed Vacuum Cleaner. This handy gadget means business—its incredible 14Kpa suction picks up microscopic dust particles hidden deep within your mattress, so you can sleep sniffle free.

But that’s not all. You can also count on it for 99.99% allergen removal thanks to its 254nm UV wave and 140°F heating, which blast away troublesome microbes, spores, and more. It works on any bed, mattress, pillow, crib, or carpet and the craftsmanship is impeccable.

Amazon List Price: $179.99 Final Price: $125.99 (30% Off)

7. PITAKA Ultra-Slim Case for iPhone 16 Series

PITAKA Ultra-Slim Cases for iPhone 16 Series

Protect your new iPhone, stylishly, with the PITAKA Ultra-Slim Cases for iPhone 16 Series. Made from premium aramid fiber, these cases are lightweight and durable—count on them to shield your phone from drops and bumps. And, at just 0.84–0.89mm thin, they allow for more secure grip. Meanwhile, the Amber Magnet Film tehnology keeps them compatible with MagSafe chargers and other accessories.

PITAKA is offering up to 50% off other accessories from November 21 until December 2, so it’s really worth hopping over to their Amazon site to see what other goodies you can score. We love PITAKA for its unique weaving technology—it results in some of the most sophisticated daily accessories we’ve seen!

Amazon List Price: $39.99 Final Price: $39.99 (20% Off)

8. OpenRock S Open-Ear Air Conduction Headphones

OpenRock S in a video

Save $50 on a pair of premium open-ear air conduction headphones—the OpenRock S. Flaunting a sleek shape in matte shades of black and white, these headphones will have you looking pretty stylish at the gym!

Beyond its cool design, this pair delivers immersive sound with TubeBass technology and lets you match your tunes to your vibe with customizable Audio Modes. With a whopping 60 hours of battery life and IPX5 water resistance, these headphones are ready to power through your workouts and beyond!

Amazon List Price: $99.99 Deal Price: $49.99 (50% OFF)

9. HOMMI QUENTIN Collectible

HOMMI x Karim Rashid QUENTIN angled view

Meet QUENTIN, HOMMI’s latest art toy crafted with flair by design legend Karim Rashid. This bold collectible toy comes in 3 sizes (11 cm, 22 cm, and 33 cm) and features playful, joystick-inspired designs that fuse nostalgia with modern elegance.

QUENTIN isn’t just an art toy—it’s a conversation starter and a limited edition gift for anyone who loves combining art, design, and a dash of sci-fi fun. Perfect for collectors or those who want to add a bold touch to their decor, each limited-edition piece comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Regular Price: $300 Deal Price: $270 (Save 10%)

10. Jimmy Mattress Anti-Allergen Bed Vacuum

Jimmy Mattress Bed Vacuum Cleaner on a bed

Want to deep-clean your mattress? The Jimmy Mattress Anti-Allergen Bed Vacuum Cleaner delivers 14Kpa suction, UV light sanitization, and 140°F heating—so you have the cleanest bed around.

It’s built to tackle dust, pet hair, and allergens. The sleek design and 240mm wide suction port make cleaning your mattresses, pillows, and carpets faster and easier than ever.

Amazon List Price: $179.99 Deal Price: $125.99 (30% Off)

11. Wares for All Reasons: Standard Issue Denim 001

Wares for All Reasons: Standard Issue Denim

Finding the perfect pair of outdoor pants can be an elusive task, but no more. Check out the Wares for All Reasons: Standard Issue Denim 001. Super durable with a rugged 5-pocket design, these pants were created for active urban outdoor adventures.

Wear them eBiking or out to dinner—these pants are highly versatile and allow comfortable freedom of movement. Best of all, they can withstand thousands of wears and are currently $20 off!

Regular Price: $149 Deal Price: $129 (Save $20)

12. BirdWeather PUC Portable Birding Device

BirdWeather PUC in an outdoor scenario

Immerse yourself in nature like never before with the BirdWeather PUC Portable Birding Device. Whether you’re in your backyard or on a hike, it’s your ticket to discovering the diverse world of birds, recognizing over 6,000 species.

With smart connectivity, dual microphones, and real-time data sharing, it’s the ultimate tool for bird enthusiasts. Track your discoveries and enjoy the sounds of nature anytime, anywhere.

Regular Price: $249 Deal Price: $224.10 (10% OFF with the coupon code: BFCM10)

EcoKatch 2.0 in orange

Say goodbye to clogged drains with the EcoKatch 2.0—your solution for hassle-free hair management in the bathroom. This hair catcher traps hair before it can clog your drain, keeping your plumbing clear with ease.

With a touch-free, hygienic cleanup system and durable, reusable materials, it’s an essential addition to your bathtub. Enjoy smooth, uninterrupted baths while protecting your pipes from unwanted blockages.

Amazon List Price: $12.99 Deal Price: $9.74 (Save 25% with Amazon Coupon)

14. Fourth Frontier X2 Smart Heart Monitor

Fourth Frontier X2 on a man running

Track your heart health like never before with the Fourth Frontier X2 Smart Heart Monitor. Offering continuous ECG tracking, real-time alerts, and tailored insights, it’s the ultimate tool for safer, smarter training.

With 24/7 monitoring, live ECG sharing, and detailed heart metrics, this monitor provides actionable data to optimize your fitness journey while keeping your heart in check.

Regular Price: $579 Deal Price: $409 (Save $170 with the coupon code: BLACKFRIDAY)

15. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser in white

Give yourself (or someone you love) squeaky-clean pearly whites this holiday season with the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser. This gadget is effective at removing up to 99.9% of plaque. Cancel bad-breath, gingivitis, and cavities from your life with this one!

Amazon List Price: $99.99 Deal Price: $49.99 (Save 50%)

16. Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4-Qt Air Fryer

Instant Pot Vortex Plus on a counter

Craving crispy fries and wings without the guilt? The Instant Pot Vortex Plus 4-Quart Air Fryer is here to level up your snack game this winter—at a sizzling 54% off for Black Friday! With 6-in-1 functionality, you can Air Fry, Roast, Dehydrate, Bake, and Reheat like a pro. Plus, the one-touch smart programs make whipping up cinnamon rolls, wings, or perfectly roasted veggies ridiculously easy. Don’t sleep on this deal—it’s a total kitchen MVP!

Amazon List Price: $129.99 Deal Price: $59.95 (Save $54%)

17. Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini

Blink Outdoor 4 on a fence

Have a direct connection to your home from anywhere with the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini. This sleek and stylish outdoor camera boasts a powerful 2-year battery life, real-time alerts, and live remote video. It works with Alexa and can record, save, and share video clips.

Amazon List Price: $659.98 Deal Price: $267.98 (Save 59%)

18. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (Newest Model)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on a table

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K lets you curl up with your movies and TV series hassle-free thanks to its advanced 4K technology. It even lets you search for content by actor, plot, and iconic quotes. Plus, with Wi-Fi 6 support, your streaming has never been smoother—no matter how many devices are connected to your network.

Amazon List Price: $49.99 Deal Price: $21.99 (Save 56%)

19. Amazon Echo Show 5 (Newest Model)

Amazon Echo Show 5 in a video

Bring smarts to your daily life—for a lot less—with Amazon’s Black Friday deal on the Amazon Echo Show 5. A whopping 50% off today, it gives you a large 5.5″ display, deep bass, and clear vocals. Rely on it for video calls, music, and search. With smart home connectivity, you can even use it to control lights and thermostats while you’re out.

Amazon List Price: $89.99 Deal Price: $44.99 (Save 50%)

20. New Amazon Fire HD 8 Pro tablet for kids

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet in Hello Teal

Are your kids asking for a new tablet? You can get them the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 for under $100! Created for kids ages 6–12, this tablet for older kids has a speedy hexa-core processor, up to 13 hours of battery life, and up to 4 GB RAM. With a free 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, you get unlimited access to curated, age-appropriate content.

Amazon List Price: $139.99 Deal Price: $64.99 (Save 54%)

21. Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian in Earth color

Immerse yourself in rich, realistic sound, whether you’re taking calls or listening to music with the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian. We love the custom acoustic platform and 2 listening modes–fully adaptive ANC and Transparency. Designed with Kim’s touch, the headphones are available in beautiful, nature-inspired colors. And the price? Regularly $349.99, you can snag them for just $159.99 today!

List Price: $349.99 Deal Price: $159.99 (Save 54%)

22. Jackery Explorer 1000 v2

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2, angled view

Winter spells blackouts for many. We recommend having a backup source of power, like the highly-rated Jackery Explorer 1000 v2, on hand. This powerful, but compact portable powerstation packs a 1,500W AC output and a 3,000W surge peak. It can run multiple appliances simultaneously, like fridges, electric pots, and AC units.

Amazon List Price: $799 Deal Price: $399 (Save 50%)

23. Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo

Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo with components

Get a bargain on effortlessly clean floors when you go for the Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo, now 50% off for Black Friday. Offering powerful suction and sonic mopping, it can handle both carpets and hard floors—with no missed spots, thanks to its matrix grid! Meanwhile, it charges itself and self-empties!

Amazon List Price: $699.99 Deal Price: $349.99 (Save 50%)

24. JBL Quantum 400 gaming headset

JBL Quantum 400 side view

A gaming headset worth considering if you want an audio edge is the JBL Quantum 400. Its surround sound keeps you engaged and helps you anticipate your opponent’s moves–you’ll hear even the tiniest footsteps! What’s more, the memory foam helps you play for longer sessions in comfort.

Amazon List Price: $99.95 Deal Price: $39.95 (Save 60%)

25. Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Owl

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Owl on a bookshelf

With the Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Owl, the kiddos can ask Alexa to play music, help with homework, read a story, and much more. At the same time, the easy-to-use parental controls keep little ones safe online. Paired with A 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, this bright little owl brings counteless hours of fun and learning to your home

Amazon List Price: $89.98 Deal Price: $37.99 (Save 57%)

26. Samsung 98-Inch QLED 4K Q80C Series TV

Samsung 98-Inch QLED 4K Q80C Series, front view

Black Friday is always a great time to save on TVs; this year is no exception—case in point: The Samsung 98-Inch QLED 4K Q80C Series TV is 50% off. Its massive 98-inch screen levels up your sporting events, movies, and documentaries to cinema quality. Plus, with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite deliver 3D surround sound.

Amazon List Price: $7,997.99 Deal Price: $3,997.99 (Save 50%)

27. NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router

Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router in black

Add blazing speed to your home network with the Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router. Covering up to 2,000 sq. ft. and supporting 25 devices, this AX4200 router ensures smooth streaming, gaming, and web conferencing. With 4 Ethernet ports for wired connections and compatibility with all major ISPs, it suits any setup.

Amazon List Price: $269.99 Deal Price: $115.47 (Save 57%)

28. Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum in a lifestyle image

Cordless Dyson vacuums are the “it” cleaning gadgets of the 2020s. And for Black Friday, you can get one for 54% off the regular price. That’s right, the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum is just $229.99, bringing you tidy, debris-free floors in a form factor that’s lightweight and easy on the eyes.

Amazon List Price: $499.99 Deal Price: $229.99 (Save 54% Off)

29. Glorious Model D Wireless Gaming Mouse

Glorious Model D in white

The right gaming mouse can change your play from good to great. Well, this Black Friday, greatness comes at a bargain with the Glorious Model D Wireless Gaming Mouse. It brings 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and 1 ms latency to your desktop, for smoother, speedier gaming. The customizable RGB lighting puts 16.8M colors under your fingertips, making gaming even more immersive.

Amazon List Price: $79.47 Deal Price: $39.99 (Save 50%)

30. SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

SodaStream Terra in a kitchen

Quench your thirst in style with the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker, now a Black Friday must-have! At the press of a button, it transforms plain water into fizzy perfection, dispensing it into a BPA-free, reusable bottle. Feeling fancy? Add your favorite flavors for a custom twist! Not only does it make your drinks extra delicious, but it also helps reduce single-use plastic waste. Sip sustainably and sparkle up your kitchen with this bubbly deal!



Amazon List Price: $159.99 Deal Price: $79.99 (Save 50%)

Black Friday 2024 is your chance to snag unbeatable deals and upgrade your tech, home essentials, and everything in between. With the hottest Black Friday deals, you can save big and tick items off your wishlist hassle-free.

Ready to discover even more amazing finds? Head over to our Black Friday product category and grab the deals before they’re gone. Happy shopping! 🎉