I didn’t think I needed smart shades—until Allesin showed up

Madhurima Nag on under Product Reviews , Byunder

The Allesin Prestige Motorized Roller Shades offer a quiet, stylish, and genuinely smart way to control light, privacy, and comfort in any room—without the noise, wires, or hassle. With app scheduling, voice commands, and whisper-quiet motor under 45dB, they blend high-end function with everyday convenience that actually fits into real life.

Let’s be honest—window shades don’t usually top the home upgrade wish list. They’re not flashy. They don’t play music. They just hang out… literally. But the Allesin Prestige Motorized Blackout Roller Shades completely flipped that script for me.

These aren’t just shades. They’re peace and quiet, light control, automation, and design—all rolled into one (pun absolutely intended). And the moment they went up, I knew they were here to stay.

The Quiet That Changes Everything

If you’ve ever used a motorized shade that sounded like a tiny lawnmower, you’ll appreciate this immediately: these operate at under 45dB. That’s quieter than a fridge humming in the background. There’s something genuinely satisfying about watching them move in near silence—no grinding, no stuttering, just smooth motion.

They’re ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, home offices… anywhere silence matters. When they glide down during a mid-day nap or a video call, it’s like the room exhales.

Blackout, for Real

This isn’t partial dimming or “eh, close enough” light filtering. This is pitch-black. There’s a removable valance that conceals the roller and seals out that annoying top-edge glow you get with most shades. The effect? Full darkness. Movie-theater-at-noon darkness.

They’ve quickly become the go-to for bedrooms and living spaces where light control makes or breaks the vibe. Want to sleep past sunrise without a sliver of daylight creeping in? Done. Movie night without screen glare? Covered. Privacy from street-facing windows? You got it.

Control, Your Way

You’ve got three control options, and all of them are easy:

Remote control (included): Raise, lower, pause, or control up to 15 shades at once. Great for the whole family.

(included): Raise, lower, pause, or control up to 15 shades at once. Great for the whole family. Voice control : Just say the word. Works beautifully with Alexa and Google.

: Just say the word. Works beautifully with Alexa and Google. App control: Tuya and Smart Life apps let you adjust shades from anywhere. On the couch, on vacation, or on your way home—your shades are always within reach.

No matter your tech comfort level, there’s a control method that fits seamlessly into your routine.

Smart Features That Don’t Feel Gimmicky

We all love a good “smart” gadget until it decides to stop being smart. Fortunately, this setup works exactly as promised. With the Allesin Smart Bridge, the shades connect to Alexa, Google Assistant, Tuya, and Smart Life apps in minutes. You can control them with voice commands, automations, or the app—whatever fits your life.

There’s something deeply satisfying about saying, “Hey Google, lower the living room shades,” and watching it happen while your hands are full with coffee, cooking, or carrying a squirming toddler.

Wake Up the Way You Want To

Alarms are rude. These shades aren’t.

With app-based scheduling, it’s easy to set them to rise with the sun—or stay closed for weekend sleep-ins. It’s a more natural rhythm, one that lets soft light spill in just when you’re ready. And at night? They can drop automatically at sunset for privacy or mood-setting.

Bonus: You can simulate someone being home while you’re away. That extra layer of home security doesn’t hurt.

Aesthetic Meets Function

Beyond performance, these shades are sleek. The fabric is premium, the housing is clean, and the motion feels expensive. Whether the shades are up or down, they add a polished look to the room—one that feels custom without the custom price.

They’re not just functional upgrades—they’re design decisions. And if you’re the kind of person who notices symmetry, lines, and materials (hi, same), you’ll appreciate the care in the build.

Energy Efficiency That Pays You Back

Sunlight blasting through windows all day? These shades help manage it. They’re insulating, UV-blocking, and built to reduce heat gain in summer and heat loss in winter. That means your AC and heater won’t have to work overtime.

And they protect your space—no more sun-bleached furniture or warped floorboards. If you’ve invested in your interiors, this is a simple way to preserve that investment.

For an extra eco-friendly boost, the optional solar power feature helps reduce charging frequency and keeps everything running efficiently, especially ideal for sun-rich cities.

Set It Up, Forget the Stress

Installation was refreshingly simple. No power drills. No manual confusion. No frustration. The upgraded no-drill design fits seamlessly against the wall—no holes, no damage, no marks left behind. It’s ideal for renters, short-term stays, or anyone who wants flexibility without sacrificing style.

You just snap it in place—full installation takes about 10 seconds. Simple, efficient, and totally stress-free. The instructions were clear, the hardware was intuitive, and the whole setup felt doable—even solo. If you can hang a frame, you can handle this.

And once it’s up, the cordless design really seals the deal—clean, safe, and modern. No ugly strings, no pet hazards, no kids accidentally pulling them down. It just looks and feels better.

Whether you’re outfitting one room or planning a full-home upgrade, it’s easy to get started—and just as easy to scale.

Who It’s For

Let’s break it down:

Parents : Naps, bedtime, and baby-proofing? All sorted.

: Naps, bedtime, and baby-proofing? All sorted. Homebody design lovers : These shades look as good as they function.

: These shades look as good as they function. Tech fans : App control + voice commands = smart home synergy.

: App control + voice commands = smart home synergy. Light-sensitive sleepers : You finally get the blackout you deserve.

: You finally get the blackout you deserve. Anyone tired of pulling cords or fighting crooked blinds: This is your glow-up.

And if you work from home, live in a busy neighborhood, or love throwing movie nights, these shades make an immediate, tangible difference in your daily environment.

Final Take: They Just Work (and That’s Why I’m Sold)

The Allesin Prestige Motorized Roller Shades aren’t trying to be flashy. They’re just quietly excellent. From whisper-quiet motors to flawless blackout performance and intuitive controls, they strike the perfect balance between smart tech and everyday practicality.

They’re stylish, safe, energy-conscious, and genuinely useful—without being fussy or overcomplicated.

What started as a “maybe just for the bedroom” turned into a “how soon can I do the rest of the house?” kind of situation. And honestly, the only regret is not installing them sooner.