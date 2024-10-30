How do I get Apple Intelligence on my iPhone?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 30, 2024, 3:20 am EDT under Tech News,

Apple’s new AI features are here! Ready to try out Apple Intelligence on your iPhone?

How do I get Apple Intelligence on my iPhone?
iOS 18 splash screen / Image Credit: Shuvro Mojumder, Unsplash

Apple has officially launched Apple Intelligence features, calling this a “new era” for its devices. After months of beta testing, these features are available to everyone through the iOS 18.1 update. So, the big question is: How can you get Apple Intelligence on your iPhone?

This rollout comes at a key time, as Apple has been working to catch up in the AI space. Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT sparked an AI craze in late 2022, the Cupertino giant has been relatively quiet. Apple Intelligence represents Apple’s move to show it can hold its own in AI innovation. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about Apple Intelligence, including how to get started with these new features.

Apple Intelligence compatible devices

The free iOS 18.1 update, which brings Apple Intelligence to your device, started rolling out on Monday. It’s a gradual release, so if you don’t see it immediately, don’t worry! Once it’s ready, you’ll get a notification, or you can check yourself by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure you’re set up with iOS 18.1!

While this update can install on the iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and any iPhone from the 11 to 16 series, Apple Intelligence features are only available on the iPhone 16 lineup and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max due to memory needs. If you’re running low on space, there are tips for freeing up storage on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Apple Intelligence & Siri
Apple Intelligence & Siri on the iPhone 15 Pro

How to enable Apple Intelligence on iPhone?

After you’ve installed iOS 18.1, just head to Settings, tap on “Apple Intelligence & Siri,” and switch on the features to try out Apple Intelligence. You’ll get added to the Waitlist, and your iPhone will notify you as soon as Apple Intelligence is good to go. From my testing, this whole setup only takes a few minutes.

That’s all there is to it! You’ve got Apple Intelligence up and running, ready to explore AI specifically for Apple devices. These features are Apple’s first venture into generative AI, so go ahead and give them a try to see what you think.

What Apple Intelligence features are available?

Before we get into what it’s like to use Apple Intelligence, here’s a quick heads-up. A few of the features Apple introduced earlier this year, like creating emojis and images with AI and the iPhone’s ChatGPT integration, didn’t make it into iOS 18.1. The ones that did are still in beta, so they’re not fully refined yet. Let’s break down what Apple Intelligence has to offer so far.

Writing Tools

Apple’s AI is there to help you with your writing, whether it’s emails or notes. You can use it to finish your sentences, fix grammar errors, or adjust the tone. There’s a feature called Writing Tools that you can find in various apps. In Notes, for instance, there’s a button to get help quickly. For other places, just highlight the text, and you can select Writing Tools from the pop-up menu.

Writing Tools in practice

Siri

Siri is getting a fresh look! The screen now lights up around the edges, making it way more eye-catching. Siri can help with questions about Apple products, troubleshoot issues, and even has a more natural-sounding voice. It’s also finally catching up when you hesitate or want to rephrase something. And guess what? You can type your requests to Siri now, not just talk!

Apple says Siri will be better at understanding context, so you can ask something and follow up without any issues. I’ve tried out these new skills, and a few weeks back, when I asked it to set an alarm for 9:50 a.m. and then switched to 8:50 a.m., it got a bit mixed up and asked which one to change. But today? It switched the alarm without a hitch! It feels like Siri’s made some big strides in understanding what you need.

Photos

Just like the image tools from Google and Samsung, Apple’s stepping up its game! Now, you can remove objects from your photos. You can even whip up movies just by using the keywords you choose. Plus, if you’re searching for a specific photo in your gallery, you can describe what you’re looking for to find it easily!

Apple's Clean Up tool removing a dog.
Apple Intelligence did a great job removing Lulu the dog! / Image Credit: Wirecutter

Notification summaries

Notification summaries aim to make your notifications more helpful. Instead of just showing the first line of a text or email, Apple Intelligence gives you a little summary of the message. I can see how that could be handy, but honestly, I mostly found it unnecessary and sometimes pretty funny!

Call transcriptions

As a journalist, I can say that transcribing audio is super tedious and a bit cringe-worthy. That’s why I’m really glad Apple added AI-powered voice transcription in iOS. Just think of all the ways it could help, like transcribing lectures or supporting people with hearing impairments. After you record an audio note in the Notes app, you can even see a summary of the recording.

Outlook

Apple’s initial launch of generative AI is somewhat limited and seems crafted to steer clear of the issues that have affected other companies introducing similar tools.

Some of the most anticipated features won’t arrive until December, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This includes integration with ChatGPT, tools for editing images, creating custom emojis, and automatically sorting messages in the iPhone’s email app. Additionally, an upgraded Siri and support for devices in the EU are expected to come in April.

Parting thoughts

The first steps toward an AI future have arrived, and it’s undeniable that certain features that Apple Intelligence has unveiled—a smarter voice assistant and a nearly seamless voice transcription—are real advancements.

In the end, how useful Apple Intelligence is for you depends on your personal preferences. Personally, I enjoy going through photos to find the right ones for my projects. If you’re curious about the growing influence of AI in consumer tech, check out Gadget Flow’s AI Gadgets catalog!

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Real spy gadgets for adults you can buy on Amazon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Real spy gadgets for adults you can buy on Amazon
Ever watched a James Bond movie and thought, “How awesome would it be to have those gadgets?” Well, guess what? You don’t have to be a secret agent to score some seriously cool spy gear! From pen cameras to USB..
M4 MacBook Pro leaks: 4 amazing new features
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
M4 MacBook Pro leaks: 4 amazing new features
Updated on October 25, 2024 Apple is gearing up to launch some exciting updated computers very soon, and the spotlight is on the sleek 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro! Recently, a juicy leak showed off what appears to be the retail..
Blockchain meets IoT: How it’s making gadgets smarter and safer
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Blockchain meets IoT: How it’s making gadgets smarter and safer
The rapid evolution of technology continues to reshape our world, bringing forth innovations that once seemed like science fiction. Among these advancements, blockchain technology stands out—not only for its prominence in financial applications but also for its burgeoning influence in..
Protect your MacBook in style: Top picks for the best laptop sleeves
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Protect your MacBook in style: Top picks for the best laptop sleeves
Apple is expected to announce a new MacBook Pro this week—are you ready? Whether you’re planning on grabbing the latest model or sticking with your current one, now’s the perfect time to invest in a reliable laptop sleeve. We’re covering..
Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson’s best
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson’s best
Once you start using the Redroad X18 cordless vacuum cleaner, you won’t be able to live without it. With 33,000 Pa of suction power, it easily removes pet hair, crumbs, and even deep carpet dirt, for results comparable to a..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

Best Christmas gifts for coworkers in 2024: Unique gadgets for under $50
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best Christmas gifts for coworkers in 2024: Unique gadgets for under $50
Secret Santa, gift auction, or grab bag—whatever your office calls it, holiday gift-giving for a colleague can be tricky. You want to get something cool AND stay on budget. But sometimes you don’t even know who you’re buying for, or..
M4 MacBook Air coming next year? Here’s what the leaks reveal
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
M4 MacBook Air coming next year? Here’s what the leaks reveal
Apple plans to announce updates to many of its computers soon, but the M4 MacBook Air might not be part of the mix. They’re upgrading their entire Mac lineup to the M4 chip, which promises faster performance and better handling..
Google Pixel 9a: Key info and is it worth the wait?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a: Key info and is it worth the wait?
The Google Pixel 9a might still be a few months away, but early leaks are already hinting at what’s to come. Its predecessor impressed by packing nearly all the high-end features into a more affordable package, including some of Google’s..
OpenAI’s eyeball-scanning Orb can tell if you’re human
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
OpenAI’s eyeball-scanning Orb can tell if you’re human
In a future where humans must prove their humanity in a world full of AI fakes, the OpenAI Orb—now known as the World Orb—offers a solution. This space age-y spherical device scans people’s eyeballs and creates an encrypted digital pass—called..
Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Halloween is just around the corner—only 9 days away! But don’t stress if you still need a gift for the Halloween superfan in your life. For some, Halloween is more than just costumes and candy; it’s practically a lifestyle. So,..
What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?
When I think about how years of typing can lead to all sorts of strain on our muscles and joints—I can’t help but wonder why ergonomic keyboards aren’t more popular. They keep your arms and hands in a more natural..