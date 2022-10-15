The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide—best iPhone, iPad and Mac gadgets for your workspace

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 15, 2022

Use Apple devices for work? Check out today's digest. We're highlighting the best chargers, keyboards, mice, and more for professional use.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac in use

Is the iPhone 14 your work smartphone? Maybe you edit on an iMac or a MacBook. No matter what Apple devices you use for work, you can make them better professional companions. Just pair them with the products on today’s ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide.

The ability to take hands-free calls is essential throughout the workday. And the best earbuds for doing so with your Apple devices are, no surprises here, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip. With their reengineered design, they provide better sound and connectivity than ever.

If you value portable workspace gadgets for your Apple devices, check out the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac. It boasts a modern style, pairs with your Apple devices, and is lightweight.

Boost your productivity on your MacBook, iMac, iPad, and iPhone with these professional accessories.

1. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip elevate your iPhone, iPad, and Mac experience with their reengineered audio features.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 Chip

Whether you own an iPhone, an iPad, a Mac, or all 3, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 Chip are worthy accessories. Rebuilt with the new H2 chip, they provide a more immersive experience and offer high bandwidth connectivity.

Get them for $249 on the official website.

2. The Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger has a desk-friendly look and delivers up to 15 watts of power to your iPhone.

Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger
Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger and a phone

Add an elegant iPhone charger to your workspace with the Native Union Drop Magnetic Wireless Charger. It features a weighted metal base that’s nonslip. Meanwhile, the MagSafe charging pad attaches to your iPhone 12 or newer without fuss.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

3. The Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger is small yet mighty, delivering 30 watts of power. It charges your iPhone, MacBook Air, and iPad.

Anker Nano 3 product video

Stop lugging around a MacBook Air charger and replace it with the Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger. This tiny charger measures just 1.12 inches thick and powers nearly all your devices. What’s more, it checks its temperature more than 3 million times a day, which is why it’s on our Apple accessory gadget guide.

Get it for $22.99 on the official website.

4. The Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac has a beautiful modern design. It brings desktop-like typing to your iPad, MacBook, or iPhone.

Logitech K380
Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac in Blueberry

Type comfortably anywhere with the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac. Its slim shape meshes nicely with your Apple setup and works with all your Apple devices. Lightweight, it’s convenient to take on the go.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

5. The Sandmarc Macro Lens for iPhone 14 series captures intricate details. It’s ideal for professionals who rely on their iPhone’s camera.

The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide for iPhone, iPad & Mac professional users
Sandmarc Macro Lens for iPhone side view

If you use your iPhone’s camera for snapping photos for work, consider getting the Sandmarc Macro Lens for iPhone 14 series. It delivers up to 30x macro photos and eliminates distortion.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse keeps your wrist and hand properly aligned for healthier work. And its design is pretty cool.

Logitech Lift for Mac design video

Improve your Apple workspace with the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. It keeps your hand in a healthier position for work, making it one of our favorite products on the Apple accessory gadget guide.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

7. The Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station instantly connects and docks your MacBook, saving you time.

Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4
Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 in use

With the Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station, it’s easier than ever to connect your MacBook to a monitor. That way, you can start work faster. It comes with 11 ports and keeps your MacBook charged.

Preorder it for $399.99 on the official website.

8. The Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24″ iMac gives your iMac more USB ports. It also has an integrated enclosure for external storage.

The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide for iPhone, iPad & Mac professional users
Satechi USB-C Slim Dock on a workspace

Upgrade your iMac with more ports when you add the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24″ iMac. It brings 11 ports to the front of your desktop. Plus, the extra data storage compartment makes transferring files easy.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

9. The Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm integrates Apple devices like the iPad and iPhone seamlessly into your life.

The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide for iPhone, iPad & Mac professional users
Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) in a kitchen

Quickly check your iPad during a photo shoot or a presentation with the Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen). It features a weighted base and an adjustable shelf clamp. Offering infinite positions for iPad and iPhone, it’s a helpful work product on our Apple accessory gadget guide.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

10. The Satechi Dual Vertical Stand lifts and organizes 2 Apple gadgets, clearing up desk space so that you can be more productive.

The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide for iPhone, iPad & Mac professional users
Satechi Dual Vertical Stand with devices

Buy the Satechi Dual Vertical Stand for a tidier workspace. Supporting 2 tech gadgets at once, this sturdy holder provides a handy landing spot for your iPad, MacBook, and iPhone.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

When you use Apple devices for work, only the best gadgets and accessories will do. Add these products to your workflow and watch your productivity soar. Which of these gadgets did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice.
