Apple Vision Pro 2: Say goodbye to the 2 main problems you had before

By Grigor Baklajyan on Apr 14, 2025, 2:11 pm EDT under Tech News,

Apple’s next headset tackles its 2 biggest deal-breakers—weight and price. Finally.

Apple Vision Pro 2: Say goodbye to the 2 main problems you had before
Apple Vision Pro with pinching gesture / Image Credit: Bram Van Oost, Unsplash

When I first heard Apple was working on the Vision Pro 2, I assumed they fell into what economists call the sunk-cost fallacy. That’s when someone refuses to drop a project because they’ve already poured a ton of money and effort into it, even if quitting makes more sense. And honestly, I had a point. The tech company spent billions on the Vision Pro, but sales didn’t exactly take off. Scrapping the headset so soon after canning their car project? That’d look like a total mess. But Tim Cook’s team seems to have a clever plan in motion.

They’re designing a new model that’s lighter and won’t break the bank. Basically, they’re fixing the 2 big headaches Apple folks have. Plus, there’s another Vision Pro 2 coming that might cater to industries like healthcare. Who knows, it might even become your next tech addiction!

Apple Vision Pro 2 might be more lightweight

Tim Cook at Vision Pro launch
Apple CEO Tim Cook at Vision Pro launch / Image Credit: Justin Lane, EFE

The 2024 Apple Vision Pro is a heavy one—almost 1.5 pounds. If you scroll through the r/VisionPro community on Reddit, you’ll find plenty of people sharing how uncomfortable the headset feels after a while. One person even mentions pain where the device seals against their face, making it tough to wear for more than an hour. For many users, that level of discomfort pushes them toward third-party straps. Just to keep the device usable.

Some say the real trouble starts with everyday tasks like folding laundry, where they’re constantly looking down. That’s when the weight tugs on their neck and makes them feel worn out. It’s frustrating because one of the biggest appeals of Vision Pro is being able to move freely while wearing it.

Good news, though—Apple’s already working on a lighter model, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. If I had to guess, the front-facing display might not stick around for the next version. Sure, the screen looks slick, but it doesn’t offer much. Dropping it sounds like an easy, practical way to lighten the load without messing up the Vision Pro’s performance.

Apple M5 chip

Apple Vision Pro Writing Tools
Rewrite, proofread, and summarize text with Vision Pro

Multiple reports claim Apple’s M5 chip will replace the M2 in the Apple Vision Pro 2. That swap should give users the best Apple Intelligence experience yet.

If the M5 Vision Pro manages to work with something like OpenAI’s Sora, things could get wild. It might take the head-mounted display experience way beyond anything we’ve seen on phones or laptops.

Severance 3D experience on Apple Vision Pro

I keep thinking—what happens when Vision Pro 2 runs Sora? I’d want to chat with my younger self. And hey, maybe talk Severance with the wonderful Ben Stiller, too. Still, I can’t forget what Lisa Messeri from Yale University says about tech companies: “They can always have your attention. They always know where you’re looking. They always know what you’re doing.” Sounds pretty Lumon-esque, right?

By the way, Apple plans to make the iPad Pro one of the first devices with the M5 chip. It’s dropping later this year. That’ll show what the M5’s really made of. I’ve got a full breakdown of Apple’s 2025 products on my blog if you want to dive in.

Vision Pro for Mac

Mac Virtual Display
Mac Virtual Display on Apple Vision Pro

Apple pitches the Vision Pro as a standalone gadget, but one of its coolest tricks is doubling as a Mac display. Now, the Cupertino team is working on a new Vision Pro that plugs directly into your Mac. The goal? Build an ultralow-latency system for smooth Mac display streaming and high-end enterprise tasks.

Currently, many Vision Pro users notice annoying stutters every few seconds. It’s more obvious when watching videos, scrolling, or moving the cursor fast. Dropping the resolution helps a bit, but it’s not enough.

Some professionals rely on the Vision Pro during surgeries to view imaging and access critical data hands-free. In those situations, reducing lag is essential, and a fully wireless setup isn’t ideal.

Laggy tech or clunky communication can mess with teamwork, maybe even surgery results, says Cheng Li, a spine surgeon at Wangjing Hospital in China. So yeah, cutting down latency could make Vision Pro a game-changer in high-stakes situations.

Apple Vision Pro 2 release date

No one’s pinned down an exact release date yet, but word on the street is that the next version will probably drop around 2027. That’s the general thinking for both the budget-friendly model and the full-blown sequel.

Could it come out earlier? Maybe, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Apple’s handled production hiccups before, but the Vision Pro’s parts—like the super-sharp displays—are trickier to nail down. The screens are way tinier than an iPhone’s, which shoves the pixels super close together. That kind of precision takes time.

Apple Vision Pro 2 price

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro / Image Credit: Martin Godwin, The Guardian

Back in April 2024, tech insider Ming-Chi Kuo shared that Apple slashed its 2024 Vision Pro shipments to around 400,000–450,000 units. At $3,499, it’s no wonder the device struggled to sell—especially when Meta’s Quest 3 goes for about one-seventh of the price.

Mark Gurman says one of the new Apple headsets will try to address the pricing problem. I think the Vision Pro 2 could cost between $1,500 and $2,000. Still not a bargain, but less eye-watering. The version that plugs into a Mac could hit over $2,000 though, thanks to fancier manufacturing specs.

Cutting costs won’t be easy, especially with tariffs. The Vision Pro (at least the first-gen model) is made in China. However, there’s a chance Apple could make a change.

Apple already produces 20% of its iPhones in India. With PM Narendra Modi rolling out $2.7 billion in new incentives to boost electronics manufacturing, I wouldn’t be shocked if Apple shifts Vision Pro production there. After all, Indian exports to the US could be 20% cheaper than China’s—so that’s something to watch.

Bottom line

I was initially skeptical about the Vision Pro 2, thinking Apple was just trying to save face after a costly flop. However, with plans for a lighter design and better pricing, it’s starting to seem like they’ve got a solid strategy. If they nail these updates, the Vision Pro 2 could become a lot more appealing to both everyday users and specialized industries.

Tech NewsWearable Tech

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

JBL Flip 6 review: I tested it so you don’t have to
Hands on Review
By Sargis A.
JBL Flip 6 review: I tested it so you don’t have to
Let’s get this out of the way: I’ve owned way too many portable speakers. Some were loud, some were waterproof, and some were just… expensive mistakes. So when I saw the shiny JBL Flip 6 on my feed with its..
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games: What I’m planning to play first
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games: What I’m planning to play first
When I tuned in to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, my first thought was, “Really? That’s it?” It felt like Nintendo was playing it safe—more of the same instead of doing something bold and new. I couldn’t believe how hyped..
Loona turns 1,000 days old—and she’s still the cutest member of our family (sorry, Uncle Dave)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Loona turns 1,000 days old—and she’s still the cutest member of our family (sorry, Uncle Dave)
I’ll be honest—when I first heard the phrase “robot pet,” I pictured a cold, beep-booping Roomba wearing a bowtie. But then Loona rolled into our lives, and now, 1,000 days later, she’s still the life of the party (and, let’s..
The most exciting art & tech collabs at Milan Design Week 2025—here’s what I can’t stop thinking about
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The most exciting art & tech collabs at Milan Design Week 2025—here’s what I can’t stop thinking about
Milan Design Week 2025 (April 7–13) is in full swing. Artsy and design-minded types walk the city’s streets, moving from curiosity to curiosity. And while you might not associate tech with one of the world’s foremost design exhibitions, it’s a..
6 Most advanced AI-powered robot lawn mowers of 2025 for effortless yard care
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
6 Most advanced AI-powered robot lawn mowers of 2025 for effortless yard care
Lawn mowing: it’s the chore I’ve always dreaded—hot, sweaty, and endlessly time-consuming. But thanks to AI, I can finally say goodbye to pushing a clunky mower under the blazing sun. Robot lawn mowers have come a long way, evolving into..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today
Wearable Tech
By Lauren Wadowsky
Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today
Want to buy a new Android smartwatch? Then, you’re likely comparing the Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7. Released in the summer of 2024, they’re some of the hottest Wear OS smartwatches right now. But which one is right..
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
A bunch of US companies have stuck to a pretty straightforward game plan for ages: “Invent here, manufacture there.” You see, labor costs in the US are sky-high, which jacks up manufacturing expenses too. That’s why so many firms look..
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
One evening a few summers ago, the power went out at our apartment. “Don’t panic; I have a flashlight!” I said to my husband and kids. But, a search through our junk drawer showed I was wrong. We had moved..
Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
Productivity Tips
By Sargis A.
Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
If you’ve ever downloaded a brain training app hoping to become the next Einstein—or at least remember where you left your keys—you’re not alone. In fact, the idea that an app can sharpen your mind while you sit in your..
A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Buying a new dash cam was on my to-do list for the entire 1st quarter of 2025. And I never would have gotten around to the research if the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam hadn’t landed on my desk..
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
If you’ve ever run out of space mid-shoot, struggled to transfer massive files from your iPhone, or wished you had a plug-and-play SSD that didn’t require clunky adapters or tedious apps—yeah, same here. That’s why when I first read about..