AROEVE MK08W Review: This large room air purifier cleans in 360°

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 1, 2023, 8:00 am EDT

Get healthier air in a large home with the AROEVE MK08W. It circulates purified air in spaces as large as 2,000 square feet. Check it out!

AROEVE MK08W purifies the air in large rooms

Tackle your home’s air quality in all 360 degrees with the AROEVE MK08W. This air purifier for large rooms cleans the air in every corner. In fact, this is the only air quality improvement expert on the market that combines an air purifier with an air circulation fan! It’s truly an innovative air purifier in itself.

Your home’s indoor air quality might not be as pure as you think. Sure, there’re no trucks driving through your basement. But home appliances, furniture varnish, and toxins from cleaning products can all lower the air quality.

So what’s a responsible person to do? Invest in a good air purifier, of course!

I live in a city apartment that was built in the 1960s. So pollution from traffic, old varnish, and aging electrical fixtures are concerns for my family and me. For that reason, our air purifier was an essential purchase. And I now think everyone should own a good air purifier.

So I was happy to see a new one, the AROEVE MK08W, on my list of products to review. It’s ideal for large spaces (over 2,000 square feet!), it works quickly, and it offers a complete air treatment system.

Let’s check it out together!

AREOEVE MK08W info video

It covers rooms over 2,000 square feet

If you own a large home or have a spacious living room, a mini air purifier isn’t going to cut it. You need something designed to clean the space, and this air purifier for large rooms fits the bill.

Delivering 360° Surround Clean Air, the AROEVE air circulator purifier fan is always working. It sends out clean air over a distance of 11 meters, easily covering areas of 2,000 square feet and larger.

It’s a pretty impressive cleaning area. And it means you can rest easy, knowing your family is enjoying the game room while breathing in healthy air. The same goes for a home with a large open foyer, home theater, or kitchen/living room area.

In a nutshell, you can enjoy your large spaces for hours, knowing that the elements you can’t see: toxins from upholstery, a natural gas stove, pet dander, etc. are all taken care of.

AREOEVE MK08W in lifestyle scenarios

The AROEVE MK08W HEPA air filter works quickly

Meanwhile, you won’t have to wait forever for the AROEVE MK08W to do its job. Working with aerodynamic wind tunnel principles, a brushless motor, and a turbo-style fan blade, it purifies air quickly.

In fact, it sends out blasts of concentrated air at a rate of 28.8 square meters per second! So it can reach a farther distance than other large-room air purifiers on the market.

AROEVE MK08W in a living room

A 3D wide-angle swing covers your home with clean air

But sometimes, a powerful blast can’t reach all areas of a home. And that’s where this air purifier for large rooms excels. It has a 90-degree swing that moves the air up and down and left and right, covering the entire house.

And, of course, you get the option to move the air in a specific direction if you wish. Like towards the kitchen or over your home office area, if you’ll spend a few hours there. This way, you can actually customize the air purification.

AROEVE MK08W in a bedroom

The air detection sensor reads PM1 particles

Another excellent feature of the AROEVE MK08W is the ability to detect PM1 particles. Whereas most air purifiers can read only PM2.5, this gadget goes above and beyond.

Never again will you have to rely on your intuition about your indoor air quality. This smart air purifier can detect some of the smallest toxic particles in the air, and you can see the levels right on your smartphone.

This Wi-Fi air purifier is a complete air treatment system

Best of all, once you buy the AROEVE MK08W, you know that you have everything you need for cleaner air in your home. That’s because it comes with a washable filter, an air pretreatment system, an H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter.

To top it all off, the system also has UV internal disinfection, destroying airborne pathogens like viruses and bacteria in their paths.

So clean air at home isn’t something you have to worry about when you have this useful gadget around.

The Smart Life app offers remote control

These days, you expect your home appliances to connect to a smart app, and the AROEVE MK08W home air purifier doesn’t disappoint.

It connects to the Smart Life app, which I personally love because it makes managing the device and checking in on the air quality so much easier.

Yes, you can see your air quality and readjust settings while you’re standing in line at the grocery store or waiting for an appointment. That way, your home is ready for you with clean air when you come back.

The multiple modes fit your lifestyle

Another feature I love about the AROEVE MK08W home air purifier is the multiple modes. There are 3 smart modes and 3 blower modes.

They help you get a setting that best fits your needs, so you’re never stuck on a mode that’s blowing too much air or not enough.

The AROEVE MK08W is a great home investment

While you can’t see things like formaldehyde, viruses, allergens, and VOCs in your air, they’re most likely there. And they aren’t good for your health. Investing in a home air purifier, then, makes sense.

If you have a large home or large rooms, the AROEVE MK08W home air purifier is the ideal way to go. It cleans the air quickly and efficiently, has app connectivity, and includes a full air-treatment system.

I love its fast-working, full-room coverage design. It gets to every corner of your space, ensuring you and your loved ones breathe clean air every day.

Love the AROEVE MK08W home air purifier? Buy it for $143.99 on Amazon.

