Best air purifiers to add to your bedroom this winter

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 3, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking to buy an air purifier for your bedroom this winter? Check out our top picks. They clean your air and support your sleep.

Best air purifiers to add to your bedroom this winter
Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde by the bedside

Winter is on its way. And, if you don’t have one already, it’s a great time to buy an air purifier for your bedroom. Yes, fumes from indoor cooking, smoke from your fireplace, and pets spending more time indoors can all downgrade your indoor air quality. Combat it with the best air purifiers to add to your bedroom.

Improve your bedroom’s air quality all around with the Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde. Not only does it remove harmful particles from the air, but it also adds moisture with its humidifier.

Then, the Winix AM90 has a helpful sleep mode. It automatically reduces the noise when it senses a dark room. Plus, its modern design blends in with your decor.

Breathe better air this winter with these bedroom air purifiers.

1. The Winix AM90 True HEPA Smart Air purifier with Wi-Fi offers remote control. Plus, the sleep mode ensures you can fall asleep easily.

Winix AM90 True HEPA Smart Air Purifier in white

The Winix AM90 True HEPA Smart Air purifier is an excellent bedroom air purifier. Thanks to its True HEPA filter, it captures 99.9% of airborne particles. The sleep mode automatically lowers the noise when you darken the room.

Get it for $219.99 on the official website.

2. The Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde tackles your winter indoor air worries since it humidifies, purifies, and fans.

Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde by the bedside

Breathe fresh, purified air all winter with the Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde. It solves the issue of dry winter air with its humidifier. And, of course, integrated sensors detect and destroy pollutants. Then, UV light eliminates airborne bacteria.

Get it for $919.99 on the official website.

4. The Oxion OX800B 5-Stage HEPA Air Purifier filters 99% of particles 0.3 microns, eliminating viruses, smoke, VOCs, allergens, and more.

Oxion OX800B 5-Stage HEPA Air Purifier in white

Winter is also cold and flu season. Reduce the spread of germs at home with the Oxion OX800B 5-Stage HEPA Air Purifier. This gadget uses premium HEPA technology, removing particles like pollen, mold, smoke, and pathogens.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

5. The Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier features a CADR of 140 square meters per hour, so it’s great for bedrooms. The pre-filter is washable.

Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier in black

The Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA Air Purifier looks as good as it functions. Its 360° omnidirectional air intake cleans the air in your room up to 5 times per hour. Use it to combat pollen, pet allergens, smoke order, and more. Its sleep mode works at just 21 dB.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

6. The Kronos Air 5G Model 5 home air purifier cleans your air and is good for the environment with its washable, replaceable filters.

Kronos Air 5G Model 5 home air purifier design

Improve your bedroom’s air quality in an eco-friendly way with the Kronos Air 5G Model 5 home air purifier. Not only does it run silently, but it also cleans the air using 5 purification stages. It also offers smart control and washable filters.

Get it for $649 on the official website.

7. The Blueair Blue air purifiers look great in your bedroom with their customizable designs. You’ll love the plug-and-play simplicity.

Blueair Blue air purifiers in white and blue

Manage your bedroom’s air quality with the Blueair Blue air purifiers. Simple to use, they offer a 360° air intake. Breathe more easily, knowing they remove PM 2.5, dust, mold, bacteria & viruses, chemicals, dust mites, and more.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

8. The Briiv Air Filter sustainable air purifier filters the air with natural materials like moss, wool, and coconut. It adds greenery to your bedroom.

Briiv Air Filter sustainable air purifier in use

Looking for an eco-friendly air purifier? Check out the Briiv Air Filter sustainable air filter. Beautifully designed, it cleans your bedroom’s air using natural materials. That way, you won’t have to throw out filters every few months. The natural materials efficiently clean the air are biodegradable.

Get it for $320.89 on the official website.

9. The Sensibo Pure air purifier protects you from viruses, bacteria, smoke, dust, and more. It runs the Turbo mode when you leave.

Sensibo Pure air purifier in white

Enjoy powerful air filtration in your bedroom with the Sensibo Pure Air purifier. It offers smart protection against harmful particles. Moreover, this clever device can adjust its operation depending on the air quality, the number of people in your home, the time of day, etc.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

10. The LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan offers True HEPA and UVnano LED technology. Use it for large and small rooms.

LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan in a living room setup

Fill your bedroom with cleaner, purer air when you get the LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan. The UVnano Technologer kills 99.9% of bacteria on the fan’s blades. Meanwhile, the True HEPA filter capture 99.97% of fine particles.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

Practical, quiet, and stylish, these bedroom air purifiers help you stay healthy at home in the winter. What air purifiers do you use? Tell us about them in the comment section!

