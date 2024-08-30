Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 30, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Tired of finding cat hair everywhere? The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier makes a huge difference in tackling those pesky fur particles!

Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
It’s an air purifier designed for cat owners

I love my mom’s cat, but man does his hair shed! We find it on the armchairs, dish rack—even floating in the air. When I developed allergies, we knew we needed to take action. That’s when we found the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier for Home on Amazon.

It’s an air purifier designed for cat owners. Boasting a hair-capturing filtration system, it quite literally sucks cat hair out of the air.

Like other premium air purifiers, it also tackles pollen, dust mites, viruses, and mold. It’s made my mom’s home smell fresher and cleaner than ever.

Want to learn more? See my in-depth review below :)

Wisesky W Cat Air Purifier
Wisesky W Cat Air Purifier
Wisesky W Cat Air Purifier
Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier product features

Maximum cat hair suction

My mom feeds her cat the highest quality food and covers her furniture, but the shed still happens. The creators of the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier understand. For that reason, their air purifier for cat lovers removes hair from the air.

How does it work? An extra-wide air intake grill actually takes in pet hair and allows efficient air flow without blockage. Plus, its 360° transparent structure allows it to filter air from all sides.

Then, an electrostatic fabric pre-filter captures and holds cat hair, keeping it out of the environment. After just 5 weeks of use, the filter was covered with a thick layer cat hair—my mom and I couldn’t believe how much it had captured!

Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier product details

HEPA hair-capturing filtration

To get into the nitty-gritty details, the 5-stage filtration system is multilayer and includes an electrostatic non-woven fabric prefilter, activated carbon, and an H13 HEPA filter—everything thing I’d expect from a high-quality air purifier.

This ensures the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier removes not only cat hair, but also odors and allergens. My mom’s visitors can no longer tell she has a cat when they step into her home.

Meanwhile, this air purifier for cat hair has been certified by SGS and boasts a 95.3% removal rate for cat dander allergens. Intertek has also deemed it removes 97% of dust mite allergens.

Going from 0 to 95.3% of cat hair removal is a significant improvement–I can now visit my mom without my eyes and nose watering!

A cat-safe design

Any gadget for cat lovers must also consider pet safety. Thankfully, the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier is packed with features that protect a cat at home.

For starters, the knit material is anti-bite and anti-pinch. My mom’s cat can’t nip it, and if he takes a swipe, his claws don’t get caught.

What’s more, the 24V low voltage prevents shocks—the power will even cut off if the device tips over.

With features like these, we have peace of mind that the cat is safe and sound.

UVC & Anion protection for cats

Another product feature my mom and I love is the UVC light. Yes, on top of the advanced hair and particle removal, this air purifier for cat hair also blasts incoming air with UVC light. It destroys 99.9% of germs, protecting my mom and her cat from disease-causing pathogens.

The device also releases over 5 million anions, which help to smooth out the cat’s hair and make the air cleaner. It’s such a win for cat lovers everywhere, as it tackles both grooming and air quality!

PM2.5 and TVOC sensor

Some air purifiers are challenging to read, so people don’t always know what setting to use. The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier solves that issue with a top ring light that shows air quality in real time.

It shines Blue for good, Orange for moderate, and Red for poor. With this data, my mom can easily view her home’s air quality and can make the right adjustments.

App control & convenient features

Although she’s retired, my mom is busier than ever. So she loves that she can control this air purifier remotely. Whether she’s at her weekly pilates class or picking up her grandkids from after-school activities, she’s thrilled that she can adjust the wind speed and more right from her smartphone.

Then, the quiet mode keeps the machine runs quietly. It prevents the cat from becoming frightened and helps him sleep better at night.

My thoughts on the Wisesky W-Cat

The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier has made a huge difference in the air quality at my mom’s home. Not only does it tackle cat hair, it also delivers on all the promises you’d expect from a premium air purifier—cleaner air, fewer allergens, and a fresher-smelling home.

Meanwhile, the thoughtful design prioritizes safety, which is a must. Then, added perks like UVC light protection and convenient app controls make it all the more user-friendly. I can confidently say that this purifier has made a noticeable difference in my mom’s home, and it’s a must-have for anyone dealing with cat hair and allergens.

Get the Wisesky W-Cat today for just $287 until September 5th (it’s marked down from $299) on the official website! Your purchase includes a gift of 10 pieces of pre-filter, valued at $25.99.

Product Reviews

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Navigating relationships in the digital age: The role of tech tools
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Navigating relationships in the digital age: The role of tech tools
Smartphones, computers, smart speakers, smart TVs….the list of technological devices we have access to in the 21st century is seemingly endless. While we think of most as providing entertainment, they all serve multiple purposes and can be powerful tools for..
Mastering pet cleanup: vacuuming tips & tricks for a fur- and odor-free home
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Mastering pet cleanup: vacuuming tips & tricks for a fur- and odor-free home
Pets bring joy to our lives, but they also leave behind fur and odors that can be challenging to remove. With the right pet vacuum and proven solutions for odor elimination, you can maintain a clean and fresh pet-friendly home...
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Which one should you buy?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Which one should you buy?
For me, Google’s Pixel Watch 2 has become a must-have. The fitness and sleep tracking features aren’t just useful—they’re genuinely motivating. Watching my sleep quality steadily improve and having reliable data on my movement has been a real game changer...
AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors
My first job out of college landed me in an office, sitting at a desk with 2 laptops and a monitor. Conditions were cramped—the tech took up most of my desk space. Little did I know that a USB KVM..
HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality
In the Westworld TV series, Delos workers use a slick, pocket-sized triple-screen device for monitoring the theme park, making phone calls, and checking GPS. It’s almost like we’re stepping into a sci-fi world ourselves! And here’s the kicker: HUAWEI might..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.

I’m a city apartment dweller in a region prone to wildfires. For my family and me, an air purifier is an essential appliance, right up there with our fridge and dishwasher. So I was happy to see the DR. J..
retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable

Living way up north, my brother struggles to get morning sun from autumn to early spring, which is crucial for regulating sleep cycles. He’s been using melatonin, but his sleep just keeps getting shorter—he even had just 3 hours recently...
IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars

IFA Berlin is 2024 fast approaching—it’s one September 6–10. As Europe’s leading tech show and the unofficial start of Techtember, I know you’re waiting with bated breath for updates. Not one to disappoint, today I’m highlighting the top product launches,..
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient

There are approximately 300 million people worldwide who practice yoga, and the number is growing. Out of these 300 million people, we think a majority probably practice yoga at home. That’s where the Yoga Go app comes in. Whether yogis..
The intersection of tech and scent: Innovative gadgets for men who love perfumes
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

The intersection of tech and scent: Innovative gadgets for men who love perfumes

It may seem like everything we do or use on a day-to-day basis has been influenced by technology. With how we communicate and run our homes, the digital world has changed the game and taken over. But there’s one area..
Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?

My younger brother and I love playing Mario games and other first-party releases on our Nintendo Switch. The games usually run smoothly and look great, from Mario Kart 8 to Crysis and Fortnite. However, some titles with high-spec requirements or..