Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier

Tired of finding cat hair everywhere? The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier makes a huge difference in tackling those pesky fur particles!

It’s an air purifier designed for cat owners

I love my mom’s cat, but man does his hair shed! We find it on the armchairs, dish rack—even floating in the air. When I developed allergies, we knew we needed to take action. That’s when we found the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier for Home on Amazon.

It’s an air purifier designed for cat owners. Boasting a hair-capturing filtration system, it quite literally sucks cat hair out of the air.

Like other premium air purifiers, it also tackles pollen, dust mites, viruses, and mold. It’s made my mom’s home smell fresher and cleaner than ever.

Want to learn more? See my in-depth review below :)

Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier product features

Maximum cat hair suction

My mom feeds her cat the highest quality food and covers her furniture, but the shed still happens. The creators of the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier understand. For that reason, their air purifier for cat lovers removes hair from the air.

How does it work? An extra-wide air intake grill actually takes in pet hair and allows efficient air flow without blockage. Plus, its 360° transparent structure allows it to filter air from all sides.

Then, an electrostatic fabric pre-filter captures and holds cat hair, keeping it out of the environment. After just 5 weeks of use, the filter was covered with a thick layer cat hair—my mom and I couldn’t believe how much it had captured!

Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier product details

HEPA hair-capturing filtration

To get into the nitty-gritty details, the 5-stage filtration system is multilayer and includes an electrostatic non-woven fabric prefilter, activated carbon, and an H13 HEPA filter—everything thing I’d expect from a high-quality air purifier.

This ensures the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier removes not only cat hair, but also odors and allergens. My mom’s visitors can no longer tell she has a cat when they step into her home.

Meanwhile, this air purifier for cat hair has been certified by SGS and boasts a 95.3% removal rate for cat dander allergens. Intertek has also deemed it removes 97% of dust mite allergens.

Going from 0 to 95.3% of cat hair removal is a significant improvement–I can now visit my mom without my eyes and nose watering!

A cat-safe design

Any gadget for cat lovers must also consider pet safety. Thankfully, the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier is packed with features that protect a cat at home.

For starters, the knit material is anti-bite and anti-pinch. My mom’s cat can’t nip it, and if he takes a swipe, his claws don’t get caught.

What’s more, the 24V low voltage prevents shocks—the power will even cut off if the device tips over.

With features like these, we have peace of mind that the cat is safe and sound.

UVC & Anion protection for cats

Another product feature my mom and I love is the UVC light. Yes, on top of the advanced hair and particle removal, this air purifier for cat hair also blasts incoming air with UVC light. It destroys 99.9% of germs, protecting my mom and her cat from disease-causing pathogens.

The device also releases over 5 million anions, which help to smooth out the cat’s hair and make the air cleaner. It’s such a win for cat lovers everywhere, as it tackles both grooming and air quality!

PM2.5 and TVOC sensor

Some air purifiers are challenging to read, so people don’t always know what setting to use. The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier solves that issue with a top ring light that shows air quality in real time.

It shines Blue for good, Orange for moderate, and Red for poor. With this data, my mom can easily view her home’s air quality and can make the right adjustments.

App control & convenient features

Although she’s retired, my mom is busier than ever. So she loves that she can control this air purifier remotely. Whether she’s at her weekly pilates class or picking up her grandkids from after-school activities, she’s thrilled that she can adjust the wind speed and more right from her smartphone.

Then, the quiet mode keeps the machine runs quietly. It prevents the cat from becoming frightened and helps him sleep better at night.

My thoughts on the Wisesky W-Cat

The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier has made a huge difference in the air quality at my mom’s home. Not only does it tackle cat hair, it also delivers on all the promises you’d expect from a premium air purifier—cleaner air, fewer allergens, and a fresher-smelling home.

Meanwhile, the thoughtful design prioritizes safety, which is a must. Then, added perks like UVC light protection and convenient app controls make it all the more user-friendly. I can confidently say that this purifier has made a noticeable difference in my mom’s home, and it’s a must-have for anyone dealing with cat hair and allergens.

Get the Wisesky W-Cat today for just $287 until September 5th (it’s marked down from $299) on the official website! Your purchase includes a gift of 10 pieces of pre-filter, valued at $25.99.