ASUS ROG Phone 9 Leaks: Will 185Hz display change the game?

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

ASUS ROG Phone 9 leaks are heating up! Looks like it’s bringing some serious upgrades for gamers.

Presentation of the ASUS ROG Phone 9 / Image Credit: Digital Chat Station

ASUS is no stranger to making powerful gaming phones, and with the upcoming ROG Phone 9 lineup, I’m wondering if we’ll see another device that handles games flawlessly. While last year’s model didn’t leave much room for improvement, new ASUS ROG Phone 9 leaks suggest the Taiwanese giant might have found some new ways to up the ante.

With the ASUS ROG Ally already offering some of the best playtimes out there, could the new phone follow suit with similarly impressive results? Let’s dive in and see if the ROG Phone 9 can live up to the hype and maybe even set a new standard for mobile gaming. From design to features, there’s a lot to look forward to!

ASUS ROG Phone 9 design

Tipster Digital Chat Station recently teased the ASUS ROG Phone 9 on Weibo, showing it off in black and white. The camera setup is pretty similar to the ROG Phone 8, with a rear camera module, the ASUS logo in the center, and mini LEDs toward the bottom. This lines up with the images 91mobiles leaked a couple of weeks ago.

The ROG Phone 9 Pro also brings along the AeroActive Cooler X, a cooling dock that snaps onto the back to keep things cool during intense gaming sessions. It’s especially useful for heavy PC-style games, helping to prevent overheating and lag.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 lineup / Image Credit: 9to5Google

Performance

ASUS has revealed that the ROG Phone 9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. It will feature the new second-gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU and upgraded Adreno GPU.

According to Digital Chat Station, the ROG Phone 9 will have a refresh rate of 185Hz. This will be especially useful for fast-paced, competitive games where every frame counts. To put it in perspective, 185Hz is super fast—especially when you consider that the typical flagship phone these days has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will also use Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) technology to adjust the refresh rate for better battery efficiency. For comparison, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 had an LTPO display with a range of 1Hz-120Hz and a max refresh rate of 165Hz during gaming. It seems that the 185Hz refresh rate on the ROG Phone 9 will be reserved for Game Genie mode.

Camera

When it comes to cameras, the ROG Phone 9 Pro has a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. This makes it a solid option for high-quality photography. It also features a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired charging for quick power-ups. What’s more, with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, it offers future-proof connectivity for all your apps.

ASUS has announced that the ROG Phone 9 series will launch globally on November 19, 2024. They’ll be showcasing the series at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2024. Attendees will have the chance for exclusive hands-on demos with the engineering devices before the release. It’s a great opportunity to check out the impressive gaming features and performance!

ASUS ROG Phone 9 launch dates

Bottom line

I’m excited to see how the ASUS ROG Phone 9 stacks up with its new features and design. While it’s building on what worked with last year’s model, there’s potential for some big upgrades. I’m looking forward to seeing if it can really raise the bar for mobile gaming.