AWOL Theater 3500X: Your complete home theater solution is here with Black Friday savings

The AWOL Theater 3500X transforms any living room into a true cinematic escape, combining the LTV-3500 Pro 4K RGB laser projector, a 132-inch Cinematic ALR screen, and ThunderBeat 4.1.2 CH wireless audio for stunning visuals and immersive Dolby Atmos sound even in daylight. This Black Friday, the complete $10,497 premium bundle—offering theater-level picture, crystal-clear dialogue, and ultra-low-latency gaming—is available for just $4,999, delivering unmatched performance and value for every kind of entertainment.

Imagine transforming your living room into a premium cinematic paradise where every movie night feels like a first-run theater experience and every game day rivals being in the stadium itself. This Black Friday, that dream becomes an affordable reality with the AWOL Theater 3500X all-in-one cinema solution. A total value of $10,497 available for just $4,999 during this special Black Friday promotion. It will be a complete ecosystem designed to deliver the ultimate viewing experience, without the usual compromises of traditional home theater setups.

The Complete Cinema Experience That Fits Your Life

The AWOL Theater 3500X represents a new era in home entertainment, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design. This comprehensive bundle includes everything you need for stunning audiovisual performance in a single, elegant package. At the heart of the system sits the remarkable LTV-3500 Pro projector, a masterpiece of engineering that proves you don’t need to sacrifice style for performance. Its ultra-short throw technology projects a massive 80-150 inch image from just inches away from your wall, eliminating the need for ceiling mounts or complicated installation. This means you can enjoy a true cinema-sized screen while maintaining the clean, uncluttered aesthetic of your modern living space.

AWOL Theater 3500X

What truly sets this system apart is its remarkable versatility. The 3000 ISO lumens of brightness and true 4K resolution ensure that this isn’t your ordinary projector that demands complete darkness to function properly. It delivers vibrant, detailed images even with ambient lighting, making it perfect for everything from casual daytime television viewing to epic weekend movie marathons. The advanced RGB triple laser light source reproduces over a billion colors with breathtaking accuracy, bringing your favorite content to life with stunning realism that must be seen to be believed.

Crystal-Clear Visuals for Any Lighting Condition

The secret to the system’s exceptional performance lies in the perfect marriage between the projector and its specialized 132-inch Lenticular Cinematic ALR Screen. While most screens wash out when exposed to ambient light, this engineering marvel features advanced optical structures that actively filter out 95% of overhead lighting while maintaining excellent 170-degree viewing angles. This means everyone in the room – whether they’re sitting directly in front or off to the sides – enjoys the same premium viewing experience with rich colors and deep, detailed contrasts.

The screen’s sophisticated light-rejection technology works tirelessly to ensure that, whether you’re watching daytime sports with friends or enjoying evening movies with family, you’ll experience consistently outstanding picture quality. The 0.6 dB peak gain effectively eliminates hot spots and combats ambient light interference, delivering performance specifically engineered for ultra-short throw projectors. This attention to detail makes the AWOL Theater 3500X equally at home in dedicated media rooms and bright, multi-purpose living spaces.

Revolutionary Sound That Transforms Your Space

A truly immersive viewing experience depends on more than just stunning visuals, which is why the AWOL Theater 3500X includes the innovative ThunderBeat 4.1.2 CH audio system with groundbreaking CenterSync technology. This unique feature transforms the projector itself into a center channel speaker, creating perfectly synchronized sound that appears to come directly from the action on screen. The result is crystal-clear dialogue and sound effects that are perfectly anchored to the visuals, eliminating the disconnect that often plagues traditional home theater setups.

Revolutionary Sound That Transforms Your Space

The wireless design of the audio system keeps your space clutter-free while delivering room-filling Dolby Atmos sound that traditional soundbars simply can’t match. The system creates a truly three-dimensional audio experience that places you right in the center of the action, whether you’re hearing the subtle rustle of leaves in a quiet forest scene or the thunderous roar of a stadium crowd during the big game. The seamless integration of audio and visual components demonstrates the thoughtful engineering that sets the AWOL system apart from piecemeal home theater solutions.

Uncompromising Performance for Every Type of Entertainment

From cinematic purists to gaming enthusiasts, the AWOL Theater 3500X delivers exceptional performance across all types of content. Movie lovers will appreciate the authentic 24 FPS mode that provides the true cinematic judder they’d experience in a commercial theater, while the Active 3D capability offers an immersive experience that rivals what you’d find in premium cinema venues. The stunning 3D performance brings content to life with remarkable depth and clarity, making it perfect for family movie nights and entertaining guests.

For gaming enthusiasts, the incredibly low 8ms input lag ensures buttery-smooth gaming sessions where every command registers instantly on screen. This lightning-fast response time can make all the difference in competitive gaming situations, giving players the edge they need to perform at their best. The system’s versatility extends to everyday viewing as well, making it perfect for everything from streaming your favorite shows to watching sports with friends. It’s this combination of specialized features and broad compatibility that makes the AWOL Theater 3500X the only entertainment system you’ll ever need.

Exceptional Black Friday Value That Can’t Be Missed！

This complete premium bundle represents unprecedented value that makes premium home theater technology accessible to discerning homeowners. For a limited time, the entire AWOL Theater 3500X system is available at a fraction of its true value, making this the perfect opportunity to invest in your home entertainment without breaking the bank. Consider what you’re getting: the state-of-the-art LTV-3500 Pro Projector with its $5,999 MSRP, the specialized 132-inch Cinematic ALR Screen valued at $2,999, and the innovative ThunderBeat 4.1.2 CH Audio System worth $1,499. That’s a total value of $10,497 available for just $4,999 during this special Black Friday promotion.

Ready to create your dream home theater? Visit AWOL Vision’s website to learn more about the Theater 3500X and take advantage of this exceptional Black Friday offer before it disappears. Your journey to premium home entertainment starts today.