3 essentials to conquer Holiday Chaos: VEVOR’s Popcorn Maker, Strip Cutter & Sealing Machine bring the bring the magic home this Black Friday (up to 50% OFF!)

VEVOR’s Black Friday lineup—an 8-oz popcorn maker, a manual strip cutter, and a chamber sealing machine—turns holiday hosting into a smoother, more fun, and far less stressful experience. These family-friendly tools make prepping, snacking, and storing leftovers easier than ever, helping households create warm, festive moments without the holiday chaos. Image Credits: VEVOR

Every year, the holidays sneak up on us the same way:

One day we’re carving pumpkins, and the next we’re cooking for 15 people, wrapping presents at midnight, and Googling “how many snacks do I need for a family movie night?”

It’s chaos… the warm, sparkly, nostalgic kind.

And this year, VEVOR has stepped in like the unofficial holiday co-host we didn’t know we needed.

For Black Friday, they’re offering incredible deals on three products that turn the season’s biggest stressors—food prep, snacks, and storage—into things you’ll actually enjoy. Yes, really.

Meet the three stars of VEVOR’s Holiday Gathering Essentials lineup:

A popcorn machine that can feed a small army

A manual strip cutter that makes prep oddly satisfying

A vacuum sealing machine that saves leftovers like an absolute pro

Whether you’re hosting a movie night, prepping ingredients, or storing a mountain of post-party leftovers, these tools make the holidays easier, funnier, and much more delicious.

Let’s dig in.

1. The VEVOR Popcorn Maker — Because Movie Nights Deserve Main Character Energy

If you’ve ever wanted to bring that nostalgic “carnival popcorn smell” into your home, this is your moment.

Image Credits: VEVOR

VEVOR’s 850W, 8-oz popcorn maker pops up to 48 cups per batch.

Forty. Eight. Cups.

That’s enough popcorn for your whole family, the neighbor kids, and the cousin who always shows up without texting.

Why it’s perfect for holiday gatherings

Imagine this: It’s Christmas Eve. Everyone’s in pajamas. The living room is glowing with string lights. You flip the machine on, and suddenly the whole house smells like childhood. Kids run over. Grown-ups perk up. Someone always yells, “Ooh, popcorn!” It’s a whole experience.

Actual features that make it great

Three simple switches: Warmer, Stirrer, Pot Heater

Warmer, Stirrer, Pot Heater A warming deck to keep popcorn fresh (ideal for slow eaters—yes, Uncle Ron, that’s you)

to keep popcorn fresh (ideal for slow eaters—yes, Uncle Ron, that’s you) Cold-rolled steel + tempered glass so it feels sturdy, not flimsy

so it feels sturdy, not flimsy Magnetic latch doors for quick scooping

for quick scooping Removable crumb tray because dropped kernels are inevitable

because dropped kernels are inevitable Included accessories: Popcorn scoop + measuring spoons (food-grade, ready to go)

It’s festive, it’s functional, and it’s honestly just fun. As far as Black Friday buys go, this is the kind of splurge that pays for itself by being a constant source of joy all winter.

2. VEVOR’s Manual Strip Cutter — The Secret Weapon for Holiday Food Prep

Now let’s talk efficiency.

Image Credits: VEVOR

Holiday cooking always starts with good intentions—and ends with you chopping veggies for two hours while thinking, Why did I volunteer to host again? Enter the VEVOR Manual Strip Cutter:

A no-nonsense, stainless steel, pull-down-lever contraption that turns fruits and veggies into perfect strips with one satisfying motion. And yes, it’s just as fun to use as it sounds.

Why it’s perfect for the holidays

Potato wedges for the air fryer? Done. Apple slices for pies? Easy. Veggie sticks for holiday grazing boards? Honestly mesmerizing. It’s the kind of tool that turns the chaos of prep into a little ASMR moment.

The features that make it worth it

Heavy-duty stainless steel + aluminum alloy (aka this thing is not dying anytime soon)

(aka this thing is not dying anytime soon) Four blade sets: 1/2”, 3/8”, 1/4”, and a 6-wedge corer

1/2”, 3/8”, 1/4”, and a 6-wedge corer Ergonomic handle that uses leverage so you aren’t breaking a sweat

that uses leverage so you aren’t breaking a sweat Non-slip feet for stability, no matter how aggressively you prep

for stability, no matter how aggressively you prep Removable blades for easy cleaning

for easy cleaning Perfect for: potatoes, carrots, apples, cucumbers, pears—basically everything in your crisper drawer

This isn’t a “use it once then forget it exists” gadget. This is the kind of tool that becomes the MVP of your winter kitchen—especially when you’re prepping big batches. And during Black Friday? It’s a steal.

3. VEVOR Chamber Sealing Machine — The Leftover Saver & Meal-Prep Hero

Here’s the thing about holiday gatherings:

Image Credits: VEVOR

You cook too much. People swear they’ll “take leftovers.” And then your fridge becomes a game of Jenga. A vacuum sealing machine is one of those items that instantly changes the way you feel about your kitchen life. And VEVOR’s 320mm chamber vacuum sealer? It’s no joke.

What makes it holiday-friendly

You can seal:

Soups

Gravies

Pie fillings

Roast leftovers

Snacks

Spices

Marinades

Homemade holiday bark

Even grandma’s famous cookie dough

If it fits in a bag, this machine will seal it like a champ.

Key features you’ll appreciate

1700W motor with strong -100KPa vacuum

with strong -100KPa vacuum Broad sealing range (10.2 in bags)

Large chamber (14 x 13.4 x 2.8 in)

Quiet operation (<70 dB)

Adjustable cooling times for delicate foods

for delicate foods Start / stop / marinating modes

Includes: 30 bags, 2 heating wires, 2 tapes, a filling plate, and vacuum pump oil

It’s not just about extending shelf life—it’s about saving money, preventing food waste, and staying organized in the swirl of December chaos.

A Holiday Kitchen Trio That Actually Makes Sense

What I love about these three items is how naturally they fit into real holiday life:

✨ Popcorn Maker: Movie nights, game nights, kids’ sleepovers, Christmas Eve traditions.

✨ Manual Strip Cutter: Prepping snacks, salads, fries, pie fillings, charcuterie boards.

✨ Chamber Sealer: Saving leftovers, organizing batches, storing homemade treats.

They’re not gimmicky.

They’re not single-use.

They’re not “buy it and shove it in a drawer.”

They actually make hosting easier—and honestly? More fun.

Final Thoughts: Your Holiday Hosting Just Leveled Up

If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal that feels:

Practical

Giftable

Festive

And genuinely helpful

…VEVOR’s lineup hits the sweet spot. While the three holiday essentials make hosting easier and more fun, shoppers can also explore the full range of products on VEVOR’s website, where select items are available at up to 50% off. Stock up, upgrade your kitchen, and enter December feeling prepared — from snacks and prep tools to storage solutions, there’s something for every holiday need.

And if you’re in the mood for a little extra holiday fun, VEVOR is bringing the celebration offline as well. From November 28–29, the brand’s Times Square flash event invites you to take part in interactive activities or donate gently used items in exchange for a special reward that lets you purchase one selected best-selling product for just $9.9 on VEVOR’s official website. Don’t miss out—join the fun and snag your deal!