Beatbot AquaSense Pro review: this robotic pool cleaner keeps your water crystal clear

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 16, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Tired of spending hours cleaning your pool? Discover how the Beatbot AquaSense Pro, a cutting-edge robotic pool cleaner, can transform your summer!

Keep your pool pristine without the hassle

Maintaining my pool daily is a commitment. I spend at least 30 minutes skimming debris and vacuuming before anyone can jump in. Even then, the water can still look slightly off. Thankfully, my Gadget Flow team members found me a solution: the Beatbot AquaSense Pro. It’s a robotic pool cleaner that offers 5-in-1 cleaning for crystal-clear results without tiring me out.

How does it work? The AquaSense Pro tackles all areas of pool cleaning: it scrubs the floor, walls, and waterline, removes debris like bugs and leaves from the water’s surface, and clarifies the water. In short, it’s an all-in-one appliance for pool maintenance, and my summer afternoons have never been more relaxing!

Want to learn more? Check out my in-depth review of this pool-cleaning robot below!

Beatbot AquaSense Pro cleaning a pool floor

Tackle maintenance with 5-in-1 cleaning

Every pool owner gripes about the maintenance. And it’s true; before anyone can enjoy a refreshing dip, someone has to ensure that the water is clean and safe for swimming. Unless you hire a pool guy, this task falls on you.

This was my conundrum every summer. But those days are gone now with the AquaSense Pro and its 5-in-1 cleaning. Let me break it down for you:

Floor scrubbing

First, let’s talk about the floor cleaning. Featuring an effective 4-brush system, this robotic pool cleaner cleans corners, edges, and surfaces on my pool’s floor. It can remove dirt and debris, and I can finally say goodbye to my pool’s manual vacuum cleaner!

Powerful wall climbing

Then, the AquaSense Pro also removes any dirt that clings to my pool’s walls. Thanks to track wheels and powerful suction, it climbs the walls easily.

Effective waterline cleaning

Dirt, sunscreen, and oil accumulate at the waterline, ruining the look of an otherwise clean pool. Thankfully, this robot pool cleaner eliminates the build-up thoroughly every day.

Thorough surface cleaning

The AquaSense Pro even handles surface skimming. With its top suction mouth and dust-rolling brush, it removes debris from the top of the water before it sinks. Now, skimming the pool water by hand is a thing of the past!

Water clarity and maintenance

For me, the most exciting feature is the ClearWater Clarifying Technology. An integrated dispenser automatically and evenly spread pool chemicals during floor cleaning. This keeps the water clean and clear—it also uses chemicals efficiently!

Beatbot AquaSense Pro in lifestyle scenes

Customize cleans on the Beatbot Smart App

It’s 2024, so of course, this robot connects to Wi-Fi. This means I can manage and schedule cleaning sessions from the phone app. On the app, I can select among 5 cleaning modes: Quick Mode, Standard Mode, Pro Mode, ECO Mode, and Custom Mode. I then schedule it for a specific date and time.

The app also sends updates about the robot’s status (Wi-Fi connection, battery, cleaning progress), alerts, and comprehensive cleaning records. That way, I know what cleaning has already happened.

Go for intelligent pool-cleaning technology

Beyond the convenience features, the Beatbot AquaSense Pro is a pretty smart robot. Its ultrasonic sensors offer advanced mapping and path planning, letting the robot analyze the pool landscape and formulate a map. They also help it avoid any edges and obstacles.

Clean with power and efficiency

Meanwhile, the AquaSense Pro isn’t some tech-heavy-but-results-whimpy appliance. Nope, the 9 motors mean business, delivering powerful suction and a tight grip for cleaning. You can count on it to adhere to any pool surface.

What’s more, the 2 sets of brushes (one in the front and another at the back) essentially double the scrubbing power. You don’t have to worry about any stains or slimy residue.

Have peace of mind with automatic parking & retrieval

Another feature I love is the automatic parking. The AquaSense Pro automatically returns to the pool edge after each cleaning cycle or when its battery reaches 15%.

At the edge, the robotic pool cleaner self-drains and parks near the wall, making it lighter and thus easier for me to pick up. With this feature and the others above, it’s easily one of the most user-friendly products I’ve reviewed.

Use with any pool

When my teammates showed me this robot, I thought it wouldn’t work in my above-ground pool. But I was pleased to see that the AquaSense Pro is suitable for both above-ground and in-ground pools. It can handle any shape, including freeform and kidney-shaped, and any material—vinyl, concrete, ceramic tiles, and fiberglass are all fair game.

So, the use is practically universal–almost any pool owner can benefit from this robotic pool cleaner.

Is the Beatbot AquaSense Pro worth it?

The Beatbot AquaSense Pro has made maintaining my pool almost effortless. What used to be a tedious, time-consuming chore has become so easy. With its 5-in-1 cleaning capabilities, intelligent technology, and user-friendly app, this robotic pool cleaner ensures that my pool is always pristine and ready for a swim.

I can now spend more time relaxing with my family and less time worrying about maintenance—which is exactly how summer should be. Whether you have an above-ground or in-ground pool, the AquaSense Pro is a versatile, efficient solution I highly recommend. If you’re tired of the constant upkeep, give it a try.

Want an AquaSense Pro of your own? It’s currently $1,759 (a discounted price) on the official website.

Product Reviews

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
