Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool: A must-have for pools

Keeping a pool clean can be a real chore, but the Beatbot iSkim Ultra makes it a breeze. Check out how this cool gadget takes the hassle out of pool maintenance!

At my previous workplace, we had a nice park with a large pool right next to our office building. The pool maintenance guy was always on top of things, coming in every morning to clean it up. He’d use a skimmer net or vacuum to get rid of all the debris, like leaves and bugs that collected on the pool floor and edges. Watching him work made me realize how much effort goes into keeping a pool pristine. I couldn’t help but wonder if he ever thought about using a robotic skimmer for pool.

Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool
Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool at night

Skimming the surface and manually picking out leaves is no joke—it’s a pretty time-consuming task. And those leaves that sink to the bottom? They’re even trickier to deal with. Luckily, the newly released Beatbot iSkim Ultra automatically uses an eco-friendly clarifier to keep the water crystal clear. But there’s more to it. So keep reading to find out!

1. Automatic pool skimmer and natural water clarification system

One of the standout features of the Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool is its ClearWater Clarification System. It’s super handy for keeping your pool sparkling clean. What’s more? The system uses a natural clarifier made from recycled crab shells to get rid of dirt, oils, and metal residues, so you won’t have to worry about scum or discoloration.

Additionally, the 300ml kit can handle up to 99,000 gallons of water and lasts about a month with weekly use. You’ll get one clarifying kit with your purchase, and you can easily grab more if needed. Plus, you can activate or schedule it using the app or with a simple button press on the robot, making pool upkeep a breeze.

Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool
Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool in use

2. App remote control, scheduling & voice broadcast

From what I’ve noticed, many people who handle their pool maintenance wish they had a remote control. Indeed, it’s a game-changer because if you miss a spot during cleaning, you can’t just guide the cleaner to it without one.

With the iSkim Ultra, you can easily manage and control everything through a user-friendly mobile app. It offers real-time updates, voice broadcasts, and even lets you schedule cleaning and water clarification with just a click. You can monitor everything from water temperature to battery levels, and with over-the-air updates, your iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool always stays up-to-date. Additionally, you can quickly guide it back to the poolside wall if needed.

3. Precise surface and edge cleaning with 20 sensors

Cleaning my pool was quite the job when I moved in. It was full of dead frogs, leaves, and muck. We scooped out what we could, borrowed a pump, and went through a thorough process of refilling, vacuuming, brushing, and letting it sit overnight. Unfortunately, it took a month to get it clean.

Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool – product design

If I’d had the Beatbot iSkim Ultra back then, the process would’ve been so much easier, especially thanks to its Advanced Path Optimization. The feature uses 20 sensors, including tri-ultrasonic sensors and a high-performance 6-axis IMU, to scan and map out the pool’s surface with pinpoint accuracy. Besides, the iSkim Ultra plans an efficient S-shaped cleaning route, ensuring every part of the pool is covered and even reaching those tricky corners.

4. 7 high-efficiency motors and obstacle handling

If you’re trying to clean corners and tight spots, moving in a circular motion can help gather particles into the skimmer. But, if your pool has textured or uneven surfaces, debris can get stuck in the crevices, making it tough to sweep everything toward the skimmer.

The iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool offers efficient pool cleaning with its 7-motor system. It includes durable ceramic bearing propulsion motors and low-speed, high-torque side brush motors that handle pool edges and the water surface effectively. What’s more, with Beatbot’s algorithms, it navigates around obstacles and avoids collisions, making pool cleaning straightforward, even in tight spots.

Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool in use

Here’s a quick look at the 7 motors that power the iSkim Ultra:

  1. Ceramic Bearing Propulsion Motors (x2)
  2. Low-Speed High-Torque Dual-Side Brush Motors (x2)
  3. Peristaltic Pump Motor / Reagent Pump Motor (x1)
  4. Front Roller Brush Motor (x1)
  5. Filter Basket Anti-spill Hatch Motor (x1)

5. Superior debris removal with dual-side brushes

If you’ve ever tackled pool cleaning, you know that regular brushes sometimes miss those annoying corners where debris loves to hide. The iSkim Ultra changes the game with its dual-side brushes, each boasting a 93mm diameter and 16 individual bristles. This setup ensures it reaches every nook and cranny, capturing more debris and leaving your pool edges spotless.

On top of that, the iSkim Ultra is equipped with an extra-long 265mm front roller brush, which outshines the length of brushes in most skimmers. This means it covers a wider area and boosts cleaning efficiency. Plus, when it’s time for maintenance, the brushes detach easily, so you can keep everything running smoothly without a fuss. With the iSkim Ultra, your pool cleaning just got a whole lot easier.

Parting thoughts on the iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool

Wrapping up, maintaining a pool can be a real hassle, but the Beatbot iSkim Ultra robotic skimmer for pool takes a lot of that work off your hands. With its advanced cleaning technology and user-friendly controls, it keeps your pool sparkling clean. Furthermore, the robot’s efficient design ensures it tackles even the most stubborn debris and hard-to-reach spots, making pool upkeep a breeze. If you’re tired of spending hours on manual cleaning, this device can make your pool maintenance routine much more manageable.

Right now, you can grab the Beatbot iSkim Ultra at a special pre-order price of $999, down from $1,499. But hurry—the offer is limited to the first 1,000 customers!

