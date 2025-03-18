Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which Apple earbuds offer better value in 2025?

Earbud crew, assemble! I’m pitting Beats Fit Pro against AirPods Pro 2 to find the Apple buds that rock your world cheaper.

Are Beats Fit Pro better than AirPods Pro 2?

I’ve always admired folks who hunt for the perfect gear. Not rebels, just smart shoppers. They skip the hype and focus on what fits their vibe. Sure, grabbing Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, feels tempting. Everyone’s got ‘em! But what if you get equal quality for way less cash? In my Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2 showdown, I’ll guide you to the Apple buds that match your must-haves.

AirPods Pro 2 nudge ahead for iPhone users with top-notch features. Still, Beats Fit Pro shine in tons of scenarios. They might just be the savvier pick. No more teasing—let’s jump right in.

1. Fit and design

Beats and LeBron James teamed up over a decade ago

In my previous job, I spent 2-3 hours commuting daily, so I needed reliable Bluetooth earbuds. After checking reviews, the AirPods Pro 2 kept popping up—everyone raved about how comfortable they were for long wear. I snagged a pair to use with my iPhone, and wow, they pulled me into the Apple ecosystem.

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) come with a stemmed earbud design and 4 different sizes of silicone ear tips. They fit much like the originals. The silicone tips and stem resting by the earlobe keep them in place, and they are super comfy for hours.

Switching to foam tips with the Pro 2 made a huge difference vs. the Pro 1. Sometimes, I search for them, then laugh—they’re still in my ears, music off. But no stabilizing wing? They flop with my active lifestyle.

Since I’ve been hitting the gym treadmill, the AirPods Pro became a problem. They wouldn’t last a minute without slipping out. Every session turned into a game of picking them up off the floor. That’s when I found the Beats Fit Pro—and it was a game-changer.

Think of the Beats Fit Pro like the AirPods Pro but with some key upgrades. The biggest difference? Design. They have a flexible silicone wing that locks into your ear for a super secure fit. Twist the wing into place, and they stay put, even during intense workouts. Want a casual fit? Just skip tucking the wing in.

Getting the Beats Fit Pro comfy can take a little adjusting, though. Some people feel extra pressure on the outer ear, which might get uncomfortable over time.

Both the Beats Fit Pro and Apple AirPods Pro have a rounded rectangle case. The Beats charging case is slightly bigger, but it’s still pocket-friendly.

2. Sound

AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Sound quality and noise cancellation are my big priorities. The Beats Fit Pro pack Active Noise Cancelling and spatial audio, just like the AirPods Pro. Both shine, but they’ve got their own flavors.

Now, the AirPods Pro crank out deeper bass and clearer sound than the older version. Meanwhile, Beats Fit Pro dive hard into that bold Beats bass style. They both ace tone separation, keep vocals sharp, and handle complex tracks with ease.

The Beats’ wingtip design locks in the sound, making it feel full and immersive. I snagged my pair for the gym, and they’re perfect. I’m not looking for audiophile-level sound there, just something to block out noise and pump up the tunes.

The AirPods Pro, however, deliver more bass and have a spacious sound that’s more of a personal preference. When watching films, especially ones with Dolby Atmos soundtracks, the AirPods Pro are outstanding, giving you a movie-theater-like experience. No doubt, the new AirPods Pro are Apple’s best-sounding earbuds yet.

3. Apple Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro 2 specs and features

Apple logo reflected in glass of building / Image Credit: aminzabardast, Unsplash

Okay, so transparency mode is a huge deal. It’s not just for chatting with people around you. When I jog, I like staying aware of what’s happening nearby, like cars. And when I’m working at the Gadget Flow office on Thursdays, transparency mode helps me hear when someone calls or if something needs my attention—before I take my earbuds off. I’ve used earbuds with terrible transparency modes, and honestly, I just toss them. But the transparency mode on Beats Fit Pro and AirPods Pro is fantastic.

AirPods Pro’s transparency mode still rules. Sounds super natural, like you’re not even wearing earbuds. Their new “adaptive” mode automatically dials down super loud sounds (like sirens) to under 85dB. Oh, and if you’ve got an Apple Watch, you can watch the noise reduction live in the Noise app—kinda neat!

Why pay extra for Beats Fit Pro over Studio Buds? The H1 chip. That means hands-free Siri and spatial audio for Apple Music/TV/FaceTime. AirPods Pro? They’ve got Apple’s newer H2 chip with twice the transistors (over a billion!), making battery life smarter, connections steadier, and ANC way sharper.

Hearing health’s hot lately, and Apple’s leading the charge, too. AirPods Pro 2 aren’t full-on hearing aids, but they work fine. They suit mild to moderate hearing loss, like other over-the-counter gear. HearAdvisor’s lab tests gave them a B SoundGrade. That puts them in the top 50% of OTC devices, but bottom 40% overall. Apple’s hearing-aid feature only works with the AirPods Pro 2, just FYI.

On a different note, Beats play nice with Android, too. They offer fast pairing, battery updates, and customizable controls—unlike Apple’s other buds.

4. Controls

Swipe up/down on AirPods Pro’s stem enables quick volume adjustments

The Beats Fit Pro keeps control options straightforward. Touch controls sit on each bud’s outside. They let you play, pause, or skip tracks. A long press flips on ambient mode, ditching noise cancellation. Another long hold switches it back. You can even say “Hey” to control stuff or pick songs and playlists.

That said, I’ve noticed a small issue. When I’m at the gym and try to skip a track—or even just adjust the earbuds—I sometimes end up pausing or repeating the song. Personally, I prefer the AirPods Pro’s stem controls. They feel easier to handle when adjusting the fit without accidentally messing up playback.

5. Battery life

With ANC off, Google claims Pixel Buds Pro 2 offers up to 12 hours of listening time

No matter which earbuds you pick, their batteries will slowly lose power over time. A crystal-like buildup creeps onto the battery’s inner walls as it ages. Each full charge shrinks the juice they can hold. Generally, fresh earbuds should give you at least 5 hours per charge if they’re true wireless with a case.

The AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Fit Pro deliver about 6 hours of tunes with noise-canceling on, or just under 5 for calls. I’d love more, but that matches other fancy earbuds like the Sony LinkBuds Fit. Their case juices them up 4 and 3 times respectively, hitting 30 hours total—pretty solid compared to competitors. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2? Different story. They stretch to 8 hours, outdoing AirPods and Beats.

What’s more, the AirPods Pro 2 offer 5.5 to 6 hours with hearing-aid mode or noise-canceling. Your mileage varies—crank the volume or chat a lot, and it drops fast.

6. Price

Several Bluetooth true wireless earbuds / Image Credit: Samuel Gibbs, The Guardian

The Beats Fit Pro currently have a 15% discount, dropping to $169. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 2 take an 8% cut, landing at $228. So, Beats Fit Pro bring some AirPods Pro charm—sporty and much cheaper.

For comparison, Google Pixel Buds Pro (20% OFF) hit $159.98. Sony LinkBuds Fit (10% OFF) cost $179.99. Then, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 sit at $249.99. Pretty nice deals all around, huh?

Verdict

Hey, I get it. In my Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2 rundown, I made the Beats seem like gym-only buds. Truth is, they work great for relaxing at home or casual use. I see people wearing them around town quite often.

If you want all-purpose earbuds for your iPhone or Android, Beats Fit Pro deliver. They block commute noise, enhance movie sound, and stay secure for runs. Few beat them!

Still, the second-gen AirPods Pro top Apple’s lineup. They sound crisp, cancel noise well, and hold a longer charge. Plus, they keep everything good from the last version!

Next up: Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: heart rate or hearing—which is best for you?