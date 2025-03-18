Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which Apple earbuds offer better value in 2025?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Mar 18, 2025, 2:17 pm EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Earbud crew, assemble! I’m pitting Beats Fit Pro against AirPods Pro 2 to find the Apple buds that rock your world cheaper.

Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which Apple earbuds offer better value in 2025?
Are Beats Fit Pro better than AirPods Pro 2?

I’ve always admired folks who hunt for the perfect gear. Not rebels, just smart shoppers. They skip the hype and focus on what fits their vibe. Sure, grabbing Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, feels tempting. Everyone’s got ‘em! But what if you get equal quality for way less cash? In my Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2 showdown, I’ll guide you to the Apple buds that match your must-haves.

AirPods Pro 2 nudge ahead for iPhone users with top-notch features. Still, Beats Fit Pro shine in tons of scenarios. They might just be the savvier pick. No more teasing—let’s jump right in.

1. Fit and design

LeBron James wearing Beats Fit Pro.
Beats and LeBron James teamed up over a decade ago

In my previous job, I spent 2-3 hours commuting daily, so I needed reliable Bluetooth earbuds. After checking reviews, the AirPods Pro 2 kept popping up—everyone raved about how comfortable they were for long wear. I snagged a pair to use with my iPhone, and wow, they pulled me into the Apple ecosystem.

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) come with a stemmed earbud design and 4 different sizes of silicone ear tips. They fit much like the originals. The silicone tips and stem resting by the earlobe keep them in place, and they are super comfy for hours.

Switching to foam tips with the Pro 2 made a huge difference vs. the Pro 1. Sometimes, I search for them, then laugh—they’re still in my ears, music off. But no stabilizing wing? They flop with my active lifestyle.

Since I’ve been hitting the gym treadmill, the AirPods Pro became a problem. They wouldn’t last a minute without slipping out. Every session turned into a game of picking them up off the floor. That’s when I found the Beats Fit Pro—and it was a game-changer.

Think of the Beats Fit Pro like the AirPods Pro but with some key upgrades. The biggest difference? Design. They have a flexible silicone wing that locks into your ear for a super secure fit. Twist the wing into place, and they stay put, even during intense workouts. Want a casual fit? Just skip tucking the wing in.

Getting the Beats Fit Pro comfy can take a little adjusting, though. Some people feel extra pressure on the outer ear, which might get uncomfortable over time.

Both the Beats Fit Pro and Apple AirPods Pro have a rounded rectangle case. The Beats charging case is slightly bigger, but it’s still pocket-friendly.

2. Sound

AirPods Pro 2
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) 

Sound quality and noise cancellation are my big priorities. The Beats Fit Pro pack Active Noise Cancelling and spatial audio, just like the AirPods Pro. Both shine, but they’ve got their own flavors.

Now, the AirPods Pro crank out deeper bass and clearer sound than the older version. Meanwhile, Beats Fit Pro dive hard into that bold Beats bass style. They both ace tone separation, keep vocals sharp, and handle complex tracks with ease.

The Beats’ wingtip design locks in the sound, making it feel full and immersive. I snagged my pair for the gym, and they’re perfect. I’m not looking for audiophile-level sound there, just something to block out noise and pump up the tunes.

The AirPods Pro, however, deliver more bass and have a spacious sound that’s more of a personal preference. When watching films, especially ones with Dolby Atmos soundtracks, the AirPods Pro are outstanding, giving you a movie-theater-like experience. No doubt, the new AirPods Pro are Apple’s best-sounding earbuds yet.

3. Apple Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro 2 specs and features

The Apple logo.
Apple logo reflected in glass of building / Image Credit: aminzabardast, Unsplash

Okay, so transparency mode is a huge deal. It’s not just for chatting with people around you. When I jog, I like staying aware of what’s happening nearby, like cars. And when I’m working at the Gadget Flow office on Thursdays, transparency mode helps me hear when someone calls or if something needs my attention—before I take my earbuds off. I’ve used earbuds with terrible transparency modes, and honestly, I just toss them. But the transparency mode on Beats Fit Pro and AirPods Pro is fantastic.

AirPods Pro’s transparency mode still rules. Sounds super natural, like you’re not even wearing earbuds. Their new “adaptive” mode automatically dials down super loud sounds (like sirens) to under 85dB. Oh, and if you’ve got an Apple Watch, you can watch the noise reduction live in the Noise app—kinda neat!

Why pay extra for Beats Fit Pro over Studio Buds? The H1 chip. That means hands-free Siri and spatial audio for Apple Music/TV/FaceTime. AirPods Pro? They’ve got Apple’s newer H2 chip with twice the transistors (over a billion!), making battery life smarter, connections steadier, and ANC way sharper.

Hearing health’s hot lately, and Apple’s leading the charge, too. AirPods Pro 2 aren’t full-on hearing aids, but they work fine. They suit mild to moderate hearing loss, like other over-the-counter gear. HearAdvisor’s lab tests gave them a B SoundGrade. That puts them in the top 50% of OTC devices, but bottom 40% overall. Apple’s hearing-aid feature only works with the AirPods Pro 2, just FYI.

On a different note, Beats play nice with Android, too. They offer fast pairing, battery updates, and customizable controls—unlike Apple’s other buds.

4. Controls

Swipe up/down on AirPods Pro’s stem enables quick volume adjustments

The Beats Fit Pro keeps control options straightforward. Touch controls sit on each bud’s outside. They let you play, pause, or skip tracks. A long press flips on ambient mode, ditching noise cancellation. Another long hold switches it back. You can even say “Hey” to control stuff or pick songs and playlists.

That said, I’ve noticed a small issue. When I’m at the gym and try to skip a track—or even just adjust the earbuds—I sometimes end up pausing or repeating the song. Personally, I prefer the AirPods Pro’s stem controls. They feel easier to handle when adjusting the fit without accidentally messing up playback.

5. Battery life

With ANC off, Google claims Pixel Buds Pro 2 offers up to 12 hours of listening time

No matter which earbuds you pick, their batteries will slowly lose power over time. A crystal-like buildup creeps onto the battery’s inner walls as it ages. Each full charge shrinks the juice they can hold. Generally, fresh earbuds should give you at least 5 hours per charge if they’re true wireless with a case.

The AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Fit Pro deliver about 6 hours of tunes with noise-canceling on, or just under 5 for calls. I’d love more, but that matches other fancy earbuds like the Sony LinkBuds Fit. Their case juices them up 4 and 3 times respectively, hitting 30 hours total—pretty solid compared to competitors. Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2? Different story. They stretch to 8 hours, outdoing AirPods and Beats.

What’s more, the AirPods Pro 2 offer 5.5 to 6 hours with hearing-aid mode or noise-canceling. Your mileage varies—crank the volume or chat a lot, and it drops fast.

6. Price

Bluetooth true wireless earbuds
Several Bluetooth true wireless earbuds / Image Credit: Samuel Gibbs, The Guardian

The Beats Fit Pro currently have a 15% discount, dropping to $169. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 2 take an 8% cut, landing at $228. So, Beats Fit Pro bring some AirPods Pro charm—sporty and much cheaper.

For comparison, Google Pixel Buds Pro (20% OFF) hit $159.98. Sony LinkBuds Fit (10% OFF) cost $179.99. Then, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 sit at $249.99. Pretty nice deals all around, huh?

Verdict

Hey, I get it. In my Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2 rundown, I made the Beats seem like gym-only buds. Truth is, they work great for relaxing at home or casual use. I see people wearing them around town quite often.

If you want all-purpose earbuds for your iPhone or Android, Beats Fit Pro deliver. They block commute noise, enhance movie sound, and stay secure for runs. Few beat them!

Still, the second-gen AirPods Pro top Apple’s lineup. They sound crisp, cancel noise well, and hold a longer charge. Plus, they keep everything good from the last version!

Next up: Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: heart rate or hearing—which is best for you?

Buyer's Guide

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Tokenized gadgets: The impact of blockchain and crypto on tech ownership
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
Tokenized gadgets: The impact of blockchain and crypto on tech ownership
The digital age has ushered in rapid technological advancements, fundamentally transforming how we interact with gadgets. From smart home devices to wearables, tech products have become more sophisticated and interconnected. However, a significant shift is now unfolding: tokenized gadgets, powered..
The silent drain of unwanted digital noise (and how to avoid it)
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The silent drain of unwanted digital noise (and how to avoid it)
We are bombarded daily by endless pings, alerts, and messages. This overwhelming stream of notifications, emails, and other online distractions is called ‘digital noise.’ It sneaks into our lives, takes our focus, tires us down, and makes it more difficult..
Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories you need: 10 must-have add-ons for your new phone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories you need: 10 must-have add-ons for your new phone
The Galaxy S25 series is now on sale, and I’m so here for it! As a longtime Samsung user, I’m excited about the slimmer design and impressive AI updates. Yes, I need AI agents in my life—to cross-check my schedule..
Playstation Portal review: A few flaws, but no deal-breakers
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Playstation Portal review: A few flaws, but no deal-breakers
Do you often fight for TV time with the family? Sony’s PlayStation Portal could be your hero—if your Wi-Fi’s rock solid. Mine works flawlessly, though others haven’t been as lucky. In this PlayStation Portal review, I’ll break down the pros,..
The best open ear headphones of 2025—why these are worth your money
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best open ear headphones of 2025—why these are worth your money
I live in a city, so the best open ear headphones make perfect sense to me. Because getting clipped by a motorcycle is definitely not on my 2025 to-do list. With a good pair of open ear earbuds, I can..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..

You Might Also Like

The rise of coaching platforms: How software is enhancing development for leaders and teams
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The rise of coaching platforms: How software is enhancing development for leaders and teams
In today’s hectic and competitive world, organizations continuously seek ways to advance their leaders and strengthen their teams. One of the most effective ways is coaching. Traditionally, coaching was done face-to-face, often one-on-one or in smaller group settings. However, with..
Effortless clean, zero stress: My experience with the GROWNSY DeepClean Bottle Washer Pro
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
Effortless clean, zero stress: My experience with the GROWNSY DeepClean Bottle Washer Pro
If there’s one thing I didn’t expect about parenthood, it’s the sheer number of bottles I’d be washing. Seriously, who knew a tiny human could go through so many? Between the pump parts, pacifiers, and sippy cups, my sink was..
Best home cleaning tools—spring 2025 edition
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best home cleaning tools—spring 2025 edition
I love spring cleaning. There’s something incredibly satisfying about decluttering the pantry and making the fridge sparkle. That being said, I don’t have a whole week to spruce up my home, and I’m guessing you don’t either. We’ve got one..
Meet the Creality Falcon A1—Your laser engraving game-changer!
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Meet the Creality Falcon A1—Your laser engraving game-changer!
Laser engraving just got a serious upgrade, and I’m here for it. Meet the Creality Falcon A1—a beast of a machine designed to take the hassle out of engraving and replace it with pure creative magic. Whether you’re a DIY..
Mac Studio M3 Ultra review (2025): Apple’s most powerful machine yet
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Mac Studio M3 Ultra review (2025): Apple’s most powerful machine yet
M3 Ultra—seriously, Apple? I thought you finished with the M3 chips, but here we are. Where’s the M4 Ultra? Why did Apple make buying a Mac Studio so confusing this year? I get it if you’re feeling lost. I’ve been..
MWC 2025: The coolest laptops & phones we saw
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
MWC 2025: The coolest laptops & phones we saw
The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 wrapped up yesterday. Like every year, brands showcased a flurry of innovations and off-the-wall concept designs. While I could wax poetic about the AI rings and foldable projectors, today I want to focus on..