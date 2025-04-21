Beats Fit Pro review: My favorite true wireless earbuds for exercise

By Grigor Baklajyan on Apr 21, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Product Reviews,

Earbuds slipping out while you work out? Beats Fit Pro might be the fix you’ve been looking for.

Beats Fit Pro review: My favorite true wireless earbuds for exercise
Leo Messi with Beats Fit Pro

When I joined the gym, I got tired of constantly replacing earbuds. I tried all kinds—ones with ear hooks, others with ear wings. But none of them worked for me. Some completely missed the mark on sound quality. Sure, workout earbuds aren’t made for audiophiles, but good music still matters. Then there were the ones with frustrating controls. It was hard to adjust the volume, pause, or skip tracks without stopping what I was doing. During a workout, you need quick, easy, and hassle-free controls. If you’ve had the same problem, I think my Beats Fit Pro review might help you out.

I go to the gym 3 times a week for over an hour, doing both cardio and strength training. Sometimes I need to pick up a call. But the big question is—will the Beats Fit Pro ($199.99) stay secure while running and lifting? Let’s go through it together and see how they hold up.

Are Beats Fit Pro comfortable?

Beats Fit Pro are true wireless earbuds with noise cancellation and a secure fit. Flexible wingtips mold to your ear for stability. Beats Electronics claims athletes tested the universal wingtip design, so these buds stay put during work or workouts. Sounds great, right? But do regular folks find them comfy?

I checked reviews, and some users say the Fit Pro stay in place but aren’t that comfortable for long sessions. The wingtip can make ears sore after 2 hours. Others love them but needed a few days to adjust. If the wingtip hurts at first, don’t worry. It often gets better in a few days. Still sore after a week? Consider returning them.

LeBron James
LeBron James and Beats

For gym earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro (or Powerbeats Pro) should be your go-to. I love that they stay secure during intense workouts or jogs. I’d rock them on the treadmill to dodge boredom. My cheap AliExpress earbuds worked fine for lifting and light cardio, but they slipped during faster movements. That’s where Beats Fit Pro shine—the flexible wings hold them in place, no matter what you’re doing.

Not big on workouts? Go with the Apple AirPods Pro 2 instead. I’ve loved every AirPods model for their comfort. Want more details? Check my Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2 article.

Are Beats Fit Pro waterproof?

Beats Fit Pro has an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so they can handle most activities unless you’re really hard on your gear or sweat a lot (hello, Vitamin D supplements). They’re good for workouts and light rain thanks to the splash protection.

Just a heads up, the charging case isn’t waterproof, sweatproof, or water resistant. Keep it dry and avoid moisture getting in the openings.

How to control Beats Fit Pro?

Beats Fit Pro's on-device controls
Beats Fit Pro have on-device controls

You can control your music, switch listening modes, take calls, and fire up your voice assistant with the ‘b’ button. I love physical buttons. They’re a game-changer for sports. Touch controls drive me nuts. Half the time, the sensor misses my tap.

Setting up the Beats Fit Pro is super simple if you’ve got an Apple device. No extra apps. No annoying updates. Just connect with Bluetooth and you’re good to go. Android users, though, will need to download an app first.

Beats Fit Pro pair with most Apple and Android devices straight out of the box. The companion app offers extras like one-tap pairing, custom controls, battery info, firmware updates, and a Fit Test to fine-tune your fit and sound.

Beats Fit Pro sound quality

Beats Fit Pro review
Beats Fit Pro deliver high-quality call performance

In my Beats Fit Pro review, you’ve probably noticed that sound quality matters a little less to me when I’m working out. That said, it still needs to be good. Nobody wants audio that’s harsh or distracting. Beats Fit Pro sound solid, with a nice boost in the bass. If you enjoy hip-hop, EDM, or anything with deep, steady beats, you’ll probably enjoy the way these sound.

Beats Fit Pro are also smart about movement. The earbuds work with sensors in both the buds and your iPhone or iPad. They follow your head and device movements, so your music stays steady. It’s especially useful during moves like the overhead press. When you tilt your head back to let the bar pass, the sound stays right where it should.

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC)

If you work in a noisy office, active noise cancellation (ANC) can really help you focus. In the gym, it blocks out the sounds of weights clanging, loud chats, and blasting music. In addition to ANC, Beats Fit Pro use adaptive EQ to adjust the noise cancellation in real-time.

Adaptive EQ is a step up. It automatically tunes the cancellation levels to fit your surroundings. Whether you’re in a crowded café, a busy office, or at the gym, adaptive ANC ensures the best performance.

Battery life

Beats Fit Pro review
Beats Fit Pro provide 24 hours of combined playback

When it comes to battery life, you can enjoy up to 27 hours of listening with ANC or transparency mode on. You get 6 hours from the buds and 21 hours from the case. That’s pretty standard for true wireless earbuds. If you turn off ANC and transparency, you get up to 30 hours of listening—7 hours from the buds and 23 hours from the case.

Charging is quick. It takes about an hour and a half to charge the case and buds from 0% to 100%. Short on time? A 5-minute charge gives you up to an hour of listening with ANC on.

If you’re always on the move and need more battery life, you might want to check out other options. For example, the JBL Reflect Aero TWS earbuds offer 8 hours of use and another 16 hours from the compact case.

Beats Fit Pro review: Final take

Nothing ruins a workout faster than clunky, uncomfortable earbuds. That’s why I love the Beats Fit Pro ($199.99). They stay put, shrug off sweat, and just work—whether you’re team Android or all-in on Apple.

If sound quality matters to you—and you want earbuds built for movement—these hit a sweet spot. You get top-tier features without overpaying for gear you’ll actually want to sweat in.

Product Reviews

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
