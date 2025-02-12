Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: heart rate or hearing—which is best for you?

Lauren Wadowsky on under Tech News , Byunder

Beats just released the Powerbeats Pro 2—with amazing audio and built-in heart rate monitoring. But how do they stack up against the AirPods Pro 2? Today, I'm taking a close look at both pairs of buds!

The Powerbeats Pro 2 have built-in heart rate sensors!

Now that I have school-aged kids, I definitely get my steps in! Between school drop-offs, ballet lessons, and track practice, I’m that mom racing around town, trying to squeeze in every errand. And what keeps me sane through it all? My earbuds, of course! I never leave home without them. So when I had the chance to compare the new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. the AirPods Pro 2, I was all in. Are these new Powerbeats actually better than the latest AirPods? Let’s find out!

Released on February 11, the brand-new Powerbeats Pro 2 offer significant—and impressive—updates from their predecessors, the Powerbeats Pro (May 2019). The latest earbuds have a modernized design with improved ergonomics and new drivers. Impressively, they pack the Apple H2 chip (just like the AirPods Pro 2) and a built-in heart-rate sensor. They also have active noise cancelling (a first for Powerbeats).

Those are some pretty exciting changes! Let’s see how they stack up against Apple’s AirPods Pro 2.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 in a sport scene

Build quality: sporty or sleek

One of the first things I noticed about the Powerbeats Pro 2 was its completely redesigned ear hook. It’s much smaller than the original and uses a nickel-titanium alloy—making them flexible and strong. Also, the buds are 20% lighter than the originals.

The AirPods Pro 2, on the other hand, stick with that signature Apple glossy white look (which, let’s be honest, gets slippery when I’m running around). But their silicone tips offer a snug fit, making them perfect for those who want their earbuds to stay put.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 during a workout

Sound quality: who wears the H2 chip best?

Both the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 2 come equipped with Apple’s H2 chip. Naturally, I expected the sound and noise cancellation to be pretty similar—but I was surprised. Many reviewers are saying the Powerbeats Pro 2 actually deliver better sound quality! With upgraded venting and dynamic head tracking, these earbuds really compete with the AirPods Pro 2.

And let’s talk noise canceling—wow. The ANC is super effective, and the transparency mode sounds natural, so you won’t feel like you’re in a bubble. It’s the kind of sound experience you’ll look forward to every day. (Seriously, it’s like a mini escape.)

Apple AirPods Pro 2 in a man’s ear

Health sensors: heart rate or hearing health?

A flashy selling point for the Powerbeats Pro 2 is a tiny heart-rate sensor built into each bud. As someone who’s always on the go, I love tracking my heart rate in real time while working out. These earbuds sync with my fitness apps (Peloton, Nike Run Club, you name it), making it effortless to stay on top of my fitness goals. (Busy mom life, am I right?)

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, however, bring their own impressive health features to the table. Last year, they added hearing health tracking, which includes a hearing test, hear-aid functionality, and hearing protection—great for anyone concerned about their hearing.

So, which one is better? Honestly, it depends on what you’re looking for. If fitness is your top priority, the Powerbeats Pro 2 is your best bet. But if you want to track your hearing health and keep an eye on things, the AirPods Pro 2 is the way to go.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 top view

Calls: who handles background noise best?

I live in a city, so earbuds with proper noise handling are a must for me. I can’t take a call with my kids’ teachers if traffic and wind are drowning out my voice. So, which earbuds take the crown for call quality? Prep for a shocker—it’s the Powerbeats Pro 2.

Surprisingly, the AirPods Pro 2’s mic doesn’t handle noise very well. Other reviewers have said it’s better to find a quiet spot for calls (which is a luxury I don’t always have). But the Powerbeats Pro 2? They manage noise like a pro—so much better for those on-the-go conversations..

Yes, reviewers have tried them on busy New York sidewalks! On windy days! The biggest complaint from the people they were speaking to was voice glitching, but most heard hardly any background noise. Exactly what I’m looking for!

Overall tech advantages

When I look at the tech in both the Powerbeats Pro 2 and the AirPods Pro 2, it’s clear that both have some amazing features. They both run on the Apple H2 chip, so you’re getting that sweet sound quality and solid performance with either choice. But honestly, I think the AirPods Pro 2 take the tech to the next level.

For one, they’ve got the U1 chip, which has a helpful Precision Finding feature. If you ever misplace your earbuds, the AirPods actually play a sound to help you track them down. That’s a pretty big win in my book! On top of that, the AirPods Pro 2 have Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts the noise canceling depending on your surroundings, and the Conversation Awareness mode that lowers the volume when you start talking—little things that really add to the overall experience.

While the Powerbeats Pro 2 definitely bring some cool tech to the table, the AirPods Pro 2 just feel like they’re packed with more features that make them stand out, especially if your other devices belong to the Apple ecosystem.

Final thoughts: so, which one wins?

Both of these earbuds offer great features, and they cost the same, $249.99 (though the AirPods Pro 2 are currently on sale for $229 on Amazon), but which one should you choose? Well, if you’re a fitness lover and need something to keep up with your busy, active lifestyle, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 is your pick. They’re comfortable, packed with useful health features, and they won’t let you down during your workouts.

On the other hand, if you’re more focused on hearing health and want something that fits perfectly with your other Apple device, go for the AirPods Pro 2. They’re packed with advanced tech, and the automatic noise cancellation is super helpful if you need to stop to talk to someone.

For me, as a mom constantly juggling activities, I’m leaning toward the Powerbeats Pro 2. They fit my active lifestyle, and I can’t get enough of the heart-rate tracking feature!



