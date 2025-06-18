I compared Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods Pro (Gen 1) in 2025—here’s which pair I’d still buy

Trying to choose between the Powerbeats Pro and the original AirPods Pro in 2025? Here's my honest take on which last-gen earbuds are still worth your money.

There’s no easy way around it—tech prices keep going up. So if you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds and don’t want to spend upwards of $250, what can you do? Here’s my tip as a thrifty mom who writes about tech for a living: don’t overlook last-gen gear. In this post, I’m comparing two classics that are still worth your time—the Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods Pro (Gen 1).

These earbuds dropped back in 2019—but they’ve aged surprisingly well. The Powerbeats Pro are still some of the best workout earbuds I’ve used, thanks to their long battery life and ear-hook design. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro still bring stellar ANC, comfort, and convenience.

Sure, the second-gen models have flashier features like adaptive transparency and conversation awareness. But if you just want reliable performance and great sound at lower price point, these originals still have plenty of life left.

Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods Pro: Design & Fit

powerbeats pro
Credit: CNET

The Beats Powerbeats Pro and Apple AirPods Pro have distinct styles. The Powerbeats Pro play to a more athletic crowd with their ear-hook shape. In my tests, this design performed exceptionally well during runs outdoors and on treadmills, all the while, the Powerbeats Pro didn’t budge.

I also appreciated the sweat and water-resistant features. I don’t know about you, but I tend to sweat a lot during exercise, and these held up great without slipping or shorting out. They felt secure and lightweight—even during longer sessions.

The AirPods Pro (Gen 1), on the other hand, are a completely different animal. As true in-ear earbuds, their silicone tips seal your ear canal for passive noise isolation and ANC. They’re incredibly lightweight and more discreet, which why I liked them for commuting or working at a desk. While they stayed in place for light workouts like walking or stretching, I wouldn’t trust them for HIIT or running.

One more note: the Powerbeats Pro case is massive—like, not-going-to-fit-in-your-pants-pocket massive. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro case is slim and compact—way more pocketable. If portability is a priority, AirPods win that round, while the Powerbeats Pro take the lead as sports headphones.

Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods Pro: Sound & ANC

Beats Powerbeats Pro
Credit: CNET

Let’s move on to sound. I’ve tested a lot of earbuds over the years, and both the Powerbeats Pro and AirPods Pro hold their own—just in different ways. The Powerbeats Pro are tuned with classic Beats sound: punchy, bass-forward, and energetic. If you listen to hip-hop, EDM, or anything with a driving beat, you’ll enjoy their full sound. I already mentioned how much I love the fit for workouts, but the sound takes them over the edge for me, motivating me to run faster, for longer. RTINGS agrees, noting the “exciting” bass response and energetic sound profile.

The AirPods Pro, in contrast, aim for balance. Apple’s adaptive EQ tweaks the sound in real time based on how the buds fit in your ears. It’s subtle, but it works—the AirPods Pro offer a cleaner, more neutral sound. I found them better for podcasts, calls, and classical music.

The AirPods Pro’s standout feature, though, is its Active Noise Cancellation. Even today, the first-gen ANC is still an expert at blocking out office hum, traffic, or the neighbor’s dog (which, yes, I’ve tested). They also have Transparency Mode—a must for walking in the city or chatting. According to TechRadar, these features were innovative additions when they launched, and I find them just as good in 2025.

The Powerbeats Pro don’t offer ANC or Transparency Mode, which makes them less ideal for travel or noisy environments. Still, they isolate sound decently with the snug fit and ear-hook design. The verdict: I’m calling this one a draw.

Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods Pro: Battery Life

Credit: Apple

If you’ve read my other reviews, you know I’m a stickler for long battery life—nothing annoys me more than a gadget that dies after 8 hours and doesn’t have a charging case. Luckily for the Powerbeats Pro, you get about 9 hours of playback per charge plus another 24 hours from the case. It was pretty good by 2019 standards and still outperforms some current models.

Now, on to the AirPods Pro (Gen 1). They give you approximately 4.5 to 5 hours of use per charge with the ANC on and around 24 hours from the case. It’s not the longest-lasting setup, but it’s pretty good for daily use. And let’s not forget the case—it’s super compact and easy to carry in a pocket.

Who wins here? I’m calling it for the Powerbeats Pro. While both pairs get an additional 24 hours of use from their cases, the fact that the AirPods Pro need a boost after 4.5 hours is a pretty big deal. That’s only about half a workday. And, if you’re like me and listen to music while you work, having to charge at lunchtime is going to get old.

Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods Pro: Call Quality & Connectivity

Beats Powerbeats Pro
Credit: CNET

Call capability is probably one of the main reasons you’re considering these 1st-gen earphones, so let’s see what each pair is best at.

The AirPods Pro are easier for calls. The mic quality is cleaner, voices are clearer, and the ANC helps you hear the other person without background noise. According to RTINGS, the mic quality on the AirPods is “great for phone calls in quiet and moderately noisy environments.” I agree. I use them for Zoom calls and work stuff all the time, and they’ve never let me down.

Powerbeats Pro are also good for calls, but they’re not as polished. They can sound a little muffled, especially in wind or noisy surroundings. But the buttons on the earbuds, are a big plus. I love having physical controls to adjust volume or take calls, especially during workouts or when my hands are sweaty (or, let’s be honest, covered in dish soap).

Both earbuds have Apple’s H1 chip, so pairing is seamless with Apple devices. You open the case, and boom—they’re connected. You also get hands-free “Hey Siri,” fast switching between devices, and generally solid connection stability on both.

One small note: the Powerbeats Pro can connect independently to separate devices, which is awesome if you like to share earbuds or switch between a phone and a laptop. I’ve used one bud to listen to music on my phone while the other stayed connected to a podcast on my iPad. Not a huge thing, but a nice extra. I’m calling this one for the AirPods Pro.

Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods Pro: Durability & Long-Term Value

Credit: Apple

When I’m budget shopping, I’m not just looking at the price tag. I’m also gauging how many years I’ll get out of the product and how long it will stand up to regular—sometimes heavy—use. Here’s how the Powerbeats Pro and AirPod Pro rate.

The Powerbeats Pro are tough as nails. They can survive drops, sweat, and tumble down stairs. Their IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance rating really means something. I’ve tried them through intense workouts, summer heat, and drizzly runs, and they just keep working. The ear hooks help with stability, but they also make them less likely to get knocked loose or lost.

The AirPods Pro (Gen 1) are also IPX4-rated, but in my experience, they feel more fragile. I’ve heard friends complain about one earbud dying after a couple years, and some experienced that now-infamous rattling or crackling noise that Apple acknowledged in a service program. I haven’t personally dealt with that, but it’s worth noting if you’re buying used or refurbished.

Final Verdict: Which One Should You Buy in 2025?

If you’re considering either the Beats PowerBeats Pro or the AirPods Pro Gen 1 right now, here’s what I suggest:
Buy the Powerbeats Pro if you want practically indestructible earbuds with amazing battery life and workout-ready stability. They’re my favorite for any kind of physical activity. Even better, they’re currently on sale for $154.99 on Amazon, a 38% discount from their regular price, $249.95.

Go for the AirPods Pro (Gen 1) if you want cleaner calls, ANC, and a more comfortable daily experience. They feel more refined, even if they’ve aged a bit. A renewed version is priced at $105 on Amazon, a 6% discount from their typical price, $111.99.

Whichever you choose, you’re getting a solid pair of earbuds that still pull more than their weight in 2025—without punching your wallet.

