Beats Powerbeats Fit leaks: Fit, fun, and maybe functional for calls

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

Beats Powerbeats Fit leaks hint at earbuds that could fix the biggest headphone annoyances. From clearer calls to a snugger fit, here’s what the rumors say.

Beats Powerbeats Fit / Image Credit: Evan Blass, X

Beats knows how to reach a wide audience. With the Beats Powerbeats Fit leaks showing up, people are talking about what’s coming next. The Beats Fit Pro works with Android phones the same as with iPhones. Most athletes enjoy the sound, and the Fit Pro fits at the office, too. That said, call quality is a problem. Sometimes the person on the other end can’t hear anything. You often have to hang up, text instead, or disconnect Bluetooth to get a proper conversation. Should we get excited about earbuds that fix these issues?

The Beats Powerbeats Fit might bring a more comfortable design. A new microphone setup could make phone calls much clearer, no matter where you are.

Beats Powerbeats Fit design

The Powerbeats Fit push the Beats sport line in a fresh direction. A new design with universal fins gives a secure fit that stays in place during tough workouts, says Dealabs. The fins slide into the folds of your ear, so they stay put without causing trouble with sunglasses.

Some people online worry about comfort since the Powerbeats Fit skips ear hooks. I see it differently. Comfort and sound isolation come from how well the tips seal inside the canal. Ear hooks can’t guarantee that. In fact, if your ear shape doesn’t match, the hooks might even pull the buds out.

Beats Powerbeats Fit colors

Beats Powerbeats Fit colors / Image Credit: Evan Blass, X

The notorious leaker Evan Blass showed off the Beats Powerbeats Fit on X with 4 color options: Jet Black, Gravel Grey, Power Pink, and Spark Orange.

Beats Powerbeats Fit features

The charging case comes in at 17% smaller than the Fit Pro’s and carries an IPX4 water rating. It slips into your pocket with ease and shields the buds from drizzle or sweat.

Battery life takes a nice jump. You now get up to 30 hours with the case versus 24 on the Fit Pro, plus 7 hours per earbud. I usually say aim for at least 5 hours on any pair, so these check the box.

Call performance also steps up. A couple of beamforming mics team with the processor to block out background noise. Think of a beamforming microphone as the flip side of noise-cancelling headphones—it locks onto your voice and ignores the rest, which makes your calls sound cleaner.

Android users get some love, too. The Beats app on Android makes everything smooth. It gives you a simple interface where you can switch listening modes, change the press-and-hold action, check battery levels, or even update the buds. The app also has an ear tip fit test and lets you toggle auto detection. Apple’s Beats brand stretches beyond its usual crowd—and it works.

Beats Fit Pro

Dealabs says the Powerbeats Fit will hit shelves in the US at $199.99. At the same time, the Beats Fit Pro sits at $159 after a 20% cut from $199.95.

The French publication points to a September 30, 2025 release date. What’s not clear is whether Beats will share the news ahead of time.

Parting thoughts

I’m curious to try the Powerbeats Fit in action. The new design looks like it will stay put no matter what I do. Call quality seems to level up, which makes talking on the phone less frustrating.

I like that Android users get full features, too. With the smaller case and longer battery, the Beats Powerbeats Fit could become my go-to pair.