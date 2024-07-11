The best beer gifts to impress any brew geek

Got a beer aficionado in your life? I've put together a list of essential gear for beer lovers, making sure every part of the drinking experience is covered with both style and practicality.

Cool gifts for beer connoisseurs

My family and friends know how much I love beer. I’ve hoarded so many glasses and openers that I don’t know what to do with them all. There are plenty of beer gifts in my collection. However, if someone got me a bottle of beer, it might not be the best choice because unless you know the specific style the person likes, it’s better to go for beer accessories instead. Therefore, as a self-proclaimed beer connoisseur, I’ve curated a list of must-have items for beer enthusiasts, ensuring every aspect of the drinking experience is covered with style and functionality.

Whether it’s the smooth, creamy texture of a nitro-style pour, the tech-savvy joy of brewing your own batch at home or keeping drinks ice-cold for days during outdoor adventures, you’ll find something for every beer lover. Join me in celebrating International Beer Day on August 2, 2024, with these thoughtfully curated beer accessories.

1. Fizzics DraftPour: beer dispenser machine

Want to treat their taste buds to something smooth and creamy? Before nitrogen came around in the late 1950s, bartenders would fill most of the glass with somewhat flat Guinness (Irish beer), then add a frothier stout from a special cask to top it off. Nitrogen took the hassle out of the whole process by creating smaller bubbles compared to carbon dioxide. That’s why nitro-style draft beers feel so smooth and keep their foamy heads longer now.

With the Fizzics DraftPour, you can savor nitrogenated beer wherever you go. Its rich micro-foam head not only amps up the texture and aroma but also brings out all the flavors in your favorite brew. Plus, the micro-foam locks in the flavors, making every type of beer taste even more awesome.

Thanks to the handy travel pouch, it’s also really portable. So, whether they’re at home or camping out, it’s an ideal gift for anyone who loves pub-like foam and flavor in their beer.

2. iGulu F1: home beer brewing machine

If you’re ready to spend big, the iGulu F1 can be the new smart home addition for your brewing aficionado. All you have to do is load up the ingredients, let the automated brewer work its magic, and voila—your own batch of goodness is ready. For those into tech, the app lets you keep tabs on and adjust your brew in real time, adding a cool modern twist to the brewing experience.

Finally, in addition to brewing various beers, the machine can also whip up cider, white wine, kombucha, hard seltzer, and other fermented beverages.

3. GREEN HOUSE One-Touch Ultrasonic Beer Server

Ever wondered why beer straight from the tap has fluffy foam? It’s all about pushing it out using carbon dioxide or nitrogen, creating a creamy top layer that gives you just the right fizz and mouthfeel. Now, compare that to bottled beer. When you pop the cap, the carbon dioxide escapes, and air sneaks in, which can change the flavor.

Luckily, GREEN HOUSE has come up with a way to make your canned beer taste just like a freshly poured draft, the One-Touch Ultrasonic Beer Server for Cans. Just press the button, and it sends 40kHz vibrations into your beer. That’s 40,000 vibrations per second! In an instant, you’ll have froth as thick as from a real tap.

One of my favorite beer gifts, it’s fun indoors, and its battery-powered design makes it great for outdoor use, too. Thanks to its lightweight design, people often use it on the terrace or even at the beach.

4. Square Keg SquareOne mini keg

Unlike wine, beer usually tastes best when it’s freshly made. Over time, the flavor compounds in beer can break down, leading to less desirable flavors. To address this, the Square Keg SquareOne mini keg can be pressurized with 16-gram threaded cartridges to carbonate, dispense, and keep your beer fresh for up to a couple of weeks.

Additionally, thanks to its square-shaped design, you can have a gallon of your favorite brew on tap, fitting on almost any refrigerator shelf.

5. East Oak Rotomolded Hard Cooler

Looking for a beer gift for someone who loves to party, picnic, fish, camp, or hike? With its 3 inches of insulated walls and commercial-grade polyurethane, the East Oak Rotomolded Hard Cooler keeps drinks ice-cold for days. Enjoy chilled beverages throughout your entire adventure, from picnics to campfires, without missing a beat.

Next, let’s talk about the game-changer: the slanted floor. Whether you float it in the lake all day or leave it out overnight, it keeps the ice solid and the lake water where it belongs.

What I love most is how the top serves as a spacious drink cooler and a comfortable seat when closed.

6. BrüMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 insulated can cooler

Here’s another great find to keep your beer fresh: the BrüMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 insulated can cooler. It’s ideal for tall cans, stays securely in place—even when turned upside down—and keeps drinks cold for over 6 hours. It also includes a puck that extends chill time for regular pop cans.

I really appreciate its durability, color options, and how easy it is to clean. While the drinking opening in the lid feels a bit large to me, overall, it can be a solid purchase.

7. Kitchen Mama Auto 2.0 Electric Can Opener: beer gifts for women

When you’re picking out gifts for women who like beer, thoughtful gestures are more important than extravagant spending. The trick is finding something she wouldn’t necessarily grab for herself but would totally upgrade her beer-loving days.

And hey, if she’s like my mom and keeps a ton of canned goods, a reliable can opener will make a real difference. The Kitchen Mama Auto 2.0 Electric Can Opener is my family’s go-to. It’s easy to use, with no effort needed and no sharp edges. Just pop off the lid, and you’re good to go. We’ve tried a bunch, and trust me, finding one that can handle 7 or 8 cans in a few minutes without making your wrists ache is like striking gold.

8. Fstcrt automatic electric can crusher

Did you know opting for sustainable beer packaging can greatly reduce the beer industry’s carbon footprint? Cans offer several advantages over bottles when it comes to packaging beer—they preserve taste better, are more convenient, and are easily recyclable. Eco-conscious beer enthusiasts are well aware of these benefits and would appreciate the efficiency of can crushers for recycling their beverage containers.

Can crushers smash empty aluminum or steel cans, making recycling a breeze. They save you loads of time and space. Plus, cutting down on waste also means you save money on waste transport. The Fstcrt automatic electric can crusher is suitable for home or commercial use. Unlike pneumatic crushers that need bulky air compressors, or manual ones that require effort, it’s easy to operate for anyone. Just plug it in, crush those cans, and stash it in a corner until next time.

9. Levitating CUP collection: Beer Cup

Let’s wrap up our list of the best beer gifts with something special: the beer glass. Pouring your beer into a glass isn’t just about looks—it’s about enhancing the whole experience. You can smell the aroma even before you take a sip, which really amps up your enjoyment. However, when it comes to outdoor use, events, or anywhere where convenience is prioritized, glasses tend to come with risks.

LevitatingX’s faux-glass Beer Cup, crafted from shatterproof materials, is not only dishwasher-safe and recyclable but also designed for durability. What sets it apart? The magic of levitation! Whether wired or wireless, these cups float above their base, allowing you to pour your drinks mid-air and leave your guests in awe.

Final thoughts on choosing the best beer gifts

If you’re looking to surprise a beer lover with a gift they’ll truly appreciate, consider focusing on beer-making equipment and accessories rather than the beer itself. Whether they’re enjoying a chilled drink by the lake or experimenting with home brewing, these thoughtful gifts bring convenience and flavor to their beer adventures. So, skip the bottle and opt for something that adds a touch of craft and enjoyment to their favorite brews. Cheers to finding the best gifts!