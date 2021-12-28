Best superhero-themed gadget gifts for the geeks in your life

Got a superhero fan in your life? Indulge in their fandom with any of the cool but quirky superhero-themed gadgets on this list.

Need a gift for your superhero fan? Show how attuned you are to their interests when you go for any of these best superhero-themed gadget gifts for geeks.

For the fitness-minded superhero fan, you can’t go wrong with the Marvel-themed shaker cup below. Its patented whisk creates smooth shakes every time.

Then, for superhero style they can wear on their wrist, check out the Marvel Avengers timepiece by Citizen. It’s powered by any light source. Your loved one with Marvel style will love the products below.

1. The LEGO Classic TV Series Batman Cowl building set lets them construct a 1960s replica of the Caped Crusader cowl.

LEGO Classic TV Series Batman Cowl
LEGO Classic TV Series Batman Cowl on a table

For the Batman fan in your life, you can’t go wrong with the LEGO Classic TV Series Batman Cowl building set. This classic replica is an impressive collector’s item at seven inches tall, and it’s a challenging but fun project.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

2. The theory11 Avengers: Infinity Saga Playing cards feature your giftee’s favorite heroes and villains in artwork.

theory11 Avengers Infinity Saga Playing Cards
theory11 Avengers: Infinity Saga Playing Cards on display

Gift your favorite fan the theory11 Avengers: Infinity Saga Playing cards. From Thor to Black Panther, this deck is entirely superhero-themed. Even better, the paper is FSC-certified, and the ink is vegetable-based, which is why it made our list of the best superhero-themed gadget gifts.

Get it for $9.95 on the official website.

3. The CircuitMess Batmobile™ AI-powered DIY kit teaches STEM concepts through Warner Bros. design.

Best superhero-themed gadget gifts for the geeks in your life
CircuitMess Batmobile™ AI-powered DIY kit close up

Get your loved one a super-hero-themed gadget gift that teaches STEM concepts with the CircuitMess Batmobile™ AI-powered DIY kit. They’ll imagine they’re the caped crusader as they build a Batmobile™ and learn about computer vision, machine learning, object recognition, and more.

Preorder it for $109 on Kickstarter.

4. The Citizen Marvel Avengers timepiece makes a classy gift with its gold-tone chroma finish.

Best superhero-themed gadget gifts for the geeks in your life
Citizen Marvel Avengers front view

Impress the superhero geek in your life with the Citizen Marvel Avengers timepiece. Not only does it look elegant, but it also gets power from any light thanks to its Eco-Drive technology. That’s right; it never needs a battery.

Get it for $280 on the official website.

5. The Corkcicle Marvel Sport Canteen has a folding metal handle and keeps drinks cold for 25 hours.

Corkcicle Marvel sport canteen set

The Corkcicle Marvel Sport Canteen keeps your superhero fan’s drink at the right temperature no matter the season. Its beautiful design stays warm for 12 hours and cold for 25 hours.

Get it for $47.95 on the official website.

6. The Cable Guys Black Panther Device Holder adds a Black Panther theme to your giftee’s gaming setup.

Best superhero-themed gadget gifts for the geeks in your life
Cable Guys Black Panther Device Holder front view

The Cable Guys Black Panther Device Holder is one of the best super-hero-themed gadget gifts for that special someone. It offers realistic details and holds a phone or game controller.

Get it for $24.95.

7. The Uncanny Brands Marvel Legends Captain America Popcorn Maker adds a bit of the Marvel-verse to movie snack time.

Uncanny Brands Marvel Legends Captain America Popcorn Maker
Uncanny Brands Marvel Legends Captain America Popcorn Maker

Any Marvel fan will appreciate the Uncanny Brands Marvel Legends Captain America Popcorn Maker, which is another of the best superhero-themed gadget gifts. It uses a hot-air popping method, so it doesn’t need oil.

Get it for $49.99.

8. The Blender Bottle Marvel Radian Shaker Cup whips up their protein shake on the go.

Blender Bottle Marvel radian shaker cup in red and blue

Got a geek who works out? Then the Blender Bottle Marvel Radian Shaker cup is the way to go. Its patented mixing system relies on a stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk for deliciously smooth shakes.

Get it for $33.25 on the official website.

9. The Cufflinks Inc. Marvel Iron Man Cuff Links feature Tony Stark’s Alter Ego helmet design for cool style.

Best superhero-themed gadget gifts for the geeks in your life
Cufflinks Inc. Marvel Iron Man Cuff Links in gold

The Cufflinks Inc. Marvel Iron Man Cuff Links are one of the best superhero-themed gadget gifts because they keep your giftee’s sleeves cuffed with style. Decorated with Iron Man’s helmet, they’re sure to turn heads.

Get them for $70 on the official website.

10. The Glosell Baby Groot flower pot is an incredibly cute item. It holds pens and has a drainage hole.

Glosell Baby Groot Flower Pot
Glosell Baby Groot Flower Pot with pens

Help your fan grow succulents at their desk in true superhero style with the Glosell Baby Groot Flower Pot. They can also use it as a pencil holder.

Get it for $10.98 on the official website.

There are so many superhero-themed gadget gifts that’ll put a smile on your fan’s face. Let us know if you bought any of these products.

Daily Digest

