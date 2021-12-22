Best crowdfunding gadgets of 2021

Love crowdfunding gadgets? We're huge fans too. Check out some of our favorite campaigns of 2021 in today's blog post.

Generark Solar Generator in use on a car

Are you an innovator or creator looking for inspiration from this year’s trends? Then today’s roundup of the best crowdfunding gadgets of 2021 is for you.

We came across so many great campaigns this year, from a smart safe equipped with cameras to a useful couch console that holds snacks while you game or watch your favorite content.

Meanwhile, other gadgets wowed us because they support a sustainable lifestyle, like the one-button composter and waste-reducing showerhead below.

2021 was an exciting year for crowdfunding gadgets. Check out our picks for the best ones below.

1. The Nextube retro nixie clock revives a 1950s design. Enjoy the warm orange light and useful features.

Nextube with a book

Add a retro design element to your home or office with the Nextube retro nixie clock. It uses nixie tubes, a technology popular from the 1950s through the 1970s, to display the time, weather, social media performance, and more.

Preorder it for $148.70 on Kickstarter.

2. The Space Safe 2 smart safe boasts interior and exterior cameras that stream to your phone during a break-in.

The Safe Space 2 on a table

The Space Safe 2 smart safe is one of the best crowdfunding gadgets of 2021 because it’s pretty much impermeable. In the event of a break-in, this safe sends you real-time videos of the intruder.

Get it for $479 on Indiegogo.

3. The Generark Solar Generator gives your home emergency backup power. Recharge it in 3 ways.

Generark Solar Generator in a kitchen

Prep your home for blackouts with the Generark Solar Generator. Along with the SolarPower portable solar panel, it can power 99% of your home’s appliances. Even better, it lasts up to 7 days.

Get it for $3,297 on the official website.

4. The Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving showerhead reduces water waste yet provides full body coverage.

Nebia by Moen in a shower

You want to live more sustainably but don’t want to sacrifice your hot shower. Well, with the Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving showerhead, you get the best of both worlds. This showerhead boasts 4 powerful modes while using up to 50% less water than a standard shower.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

5. The THRiVE smart waste recycling machine turns food scraps into compost at just the touch of a button.

THRiVE in a kitchen

Another of the best crowdfunding gadgets of 2021 is the THRiVE smart waste recycling machine. It transforms food waste into 100% organic compost in just 2.5 hours, avoiding odors and keeping food out of landfills.

Get it for $209 on the official website.

6. The Enjoy The Wood 3D Luminous Colored Wooden World Map comes in 18 color schemes and is luminous.

Enjoy The Wood 3D Luminous Colored Wooden World Map

In terms of crowdfunded home decor in 2021, the Enjoy The Wood 3D Luminous Colored Wooden World Map is a showstopper. An update on an earlier project, this map comes in 18 colors and is luminous, as well as magnetic.

Get it for $149 on Kickstarter.

7. The Sentien Audio open-ear headset uses bone conduction tech for out-of-the-ear audio only you can hear.

Sentien Audio on a man

The Sentien Audio open-ear headset made our list of the best crowdfunding gadgets of 2021 since it’s such an innovative product. While the device sits outside your ears, only you can hear music and calls.

This gadget is priced at $269. Join the waitlist on Kickstarter.

8. The Orbitkey ID Card Holder System offers a durable way to carry your ID and move about your day easily.

Orbitkey ID Card Holder System in use

The Orbitkey ID Card Holder System lets you scan your ID or public transport access card on the go. But what makes this 2021 crowdfunding ingenious retractable cord.

Get it for $84.90 on the official website.

9. The Polaris smart electric tripod head helps make time lapse and other long-exposure photography easier.

Polaris outdoors

Want to capture the sunrise over time? Then add the Polaris smart electric tripod head to your photography setup. It stays connected to you via Wi-Fi and is IPX6 waterproof.

Preorder it for $649 on Kickstarter.

10. The Couch Console modular essentials holder is a handy holder for snacks and charges your phone.

The Couch Console with snacks and a controller

If you love losing yourself in games or a Netflix series, The Couch Console is the living room accessory for you. This 2021 gadget’s comparments keep your drink and snacks nearby, and it even has a charging cable for powering your devices.

Get it for $89 on Indiegogo.

2021 wraps up another great year of crowdfunding campaigns, and these are some of the best. Which one would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

