Best home office gadgets of 2021

Still working from home? Then check out our roundup of the best WFH gadgets of 2021 to improve your setup.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 in use

As in 2020 before it, working from home was the norm for many in 2021. Whether your office is still remote or you work from home sporadically now, you’re going to want to have a look at the best home office gadgets of 2021.

In 2021, brands again heeded the call to create products that make work from home easier with devices like flexible 2-in-1 laptops or gadgets that let professionals tackle serious projects on their iPads.

We also saw products that help workers stay productive in the midst of partners working or kids taking classes online. Check out the Joan 6 to see what we mean.

Work possibilities have changed and, luckily, the tech gadgets below help us rise to the challenge.

1. The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface has 15 LED buttons that help you complete repetitive tasks faster.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 in a video

In 2021, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface kept us efficient. Its 15 keys trigger automatic actions like mute mic and launching social posts. Additionally, it adapts to your setup, and the keys can store as many commands as you like.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

2. The Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock turns your iPad into a workstation with ports for accessories.

Kensington StudioDock on a work setup

You can totally work from your iPad when you pair it with the Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock. This handy iPad dock and stand snaps magnetically to your tablet and comes with a whole bunch of ports.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

3. The HUAWEI MateView GT ultrawide high-refresh monitor gives you a more natural view of your work.

HUAWEI MateView GT on a desk

While it’s billed as a gaming monitor, the HUAWEI MateView GT ultrawide high-refresh monitor also makes a great WFH display. Its 1500R curvature makes viewing projects easier, and the 360-degree dual mics are great for video conferences.

Get it for about $528 on the official website.

4. The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 2021 do-it-all display saves space because it also works as a smart TV.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 2021 on a yellow desk

Another of the best home office gadgets of 2021 is the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 2021 do-it-all display. Use AirPlay 2 to play content on it from your Apple devices.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

5. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Mini LED Liquid Retina XDR has the M1 chip and supports 5G.

Apple iPad Pro with a woman working outdoors

Look no further than the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Mini LED Liquid Retina XDR for faster remote work. Whether you’re on location or working at a coffee shop, this tablet keeps work on the go faster thanks to its M1 chip and 5G support.

Get it for $1,099 on the official website.

6. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop gives you the freedom of a tablet with the processing power of a laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 on a table

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop made one of the best WFH laptops in 2021 due to it’s ergonomic angles, allowing professionals to work comfortably. It also has 16 hours of battery life and stores the Surface Slim Pen 2.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

7. The Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet device makes videoconferences simpler with clearer pictures.

Google Series One Desk 27 on a wall

The Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet device is one of the best home office gadgets of 2021 since it improves productivity. It allows for seamless Google Meet meetings and serves as a desk monitor and laptop dock.

Preorder this gadget for $2,249.

8. The Owl Labs Meeting Owl Pro versatile conference device delivers more realistic remote team calls.

Owl Labs Meeting Owl Pro during a meeting

A cool remote meeting device in 2021 is the Owl Labs Meeting Owl Pro versatile conference device. It works with apps like Slack, Zoom, Hangouts, and others. What’s more, it uses a 1,080p camera, 8 smart mics, and a tri-speaker.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

9. The Poly Studio P15 videoconferencing bar automatically focuses on your face, even if you move.

Poly Studio P15 on a computer monitor

Webcams have improved so much in the past two years. For example, the Poly Studio P15 videoconferencing bar stays centered on you. It also boasts a microphone setup and noise-blocking tech.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

10. The Joan 6 office availability calendar is like having your own assistant displaying your availability.

Joan 6 on a desk

A list of the best home office gadgets of 2021 wouldn’t be complete without the Joan 6 office availability calendar. Simply install this device outside your office area to show potential visitors your availability. It leads to fewer interruptions, helping you stay productive.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

2021 gave us a slew of new helpful gadgets for working from home. Which ones would you love to add to your setup? Let us know in the comments.

