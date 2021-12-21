Best home office gadgets of 2021

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 21, 2021, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Still working from home? Then check out our roundup of the best WFH gadgets of 2021 to improve your setup.

Best home office gadgets of 2021
Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 in use

As in 2020 before it, working from home was the norm for many in 2021. Whether your office is still remote or you work from home sporadically now, you’re going to want to have a look at the best home office gadgets of 2021.

Related: Best smart home gadgets of 2021

In 2021, brands again heeded the call to create products that make work from home easier with devices like flexible 2-in-1 laptops or gadgets that let professionals tackle serious projects on their iPads.

We also saw products that help workers stay productive in the midst of partners working or kids taking classes online. Check out the Joan 6 to see what we mean.

Work possibilities have changed and, luckily, the tech gadgets below help us rise to the challenge.

1. The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface has 15 LED buttons that help you complete repetitive tasks faster.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 in a video

In 2021, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface kept us efficient. Its 15 keys trigger automatic actions like mute mic and launching social posts. Additionally, it adapts to your setup, and the keys can store as many commands as you like.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

2. The Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock turns your iPad into a workstation with ports for accessories.

Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock
Kensington StudioDock on a work setup

You can totally work from your iPad when you pair it with the Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock. This handy iPad dock and stand snaps magnetically to your tablet and comes with a whole bunch of ports.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

3. The HUAWEI MateView GT ultrawide high-refresh monitor gives you a more natural view of your work.

Best home office gadgets of 2021
HUAWEI MateView GT on a desk

While it’s billed as a gaming monitor, the HUAWEI MateView GT ultrawide high-refresh monitor also makes a great WFH display. Its 1500R curvature makes viewing projects easier, and the 360-degree dual mics are great for video conferences.

Get it for about $528 on the official website.

4. The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 2021 do-it-all display saves space because it also works as a smart TV.

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 Do It All Display
Samsung Smart Monitor M5 2021 on a yellow desk

Another of the best home office gadgets of 2021 is the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 2021 do-it-all display. Use AirPlay 2 to play content on it from your Apple devices.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

5. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Mini LED Liquid Retina XDR has the M1 chip and supports 5G.

Best home office gadgets of 2021
Apple iPad Pro with a woman working outdoors

Look no further than the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Mini LED Liquid Retina XDR for faster remote work. Whether you’re on location or working at a coffee shop, this tablet keeps work on the go faster thanks to its M1 chip and 5G support.

Get it for $1,099 on the official website.

6. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop gives you the freedom of a tablet with the processing power of a laptop.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2 in 1 laptop
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 on a table

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop made one of the best WFH laptops in 2021 due to it’s ergonomic angles, allowing professionals to work comfortably. It also has 16 hours of battery life and stores the Surface Slim Pen 2.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

7. The Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet device makes videoconferences simpler with clearer pictures.

Best home office gadgets of 2021
Google Series One Desk 27 on a wall

The Google Series One Desk 27 Google Meet device is one of the best home office gadgets of 2021 since it improves productivity. It allows for seamless Google Meet meetings and serves as a desk monitor and laptop dock.

Preorder this gadget for $2,249.

8. The Owl Labs Meeting Owl Pro versatile conference device delivers more realistic remote team calls.

Owl Labs Meeting Owl Pro versatile conference device is a camera, microphone, & speaker
Owl Labs Meeting Owl Pro during a meeting

A cool remote meeting device in 2021 is the Owl Labs Meeting Owl Pro versatile conference device. It works with apps like Slack, Zoom, Hangouts, and others. What’s more, it uses a 1,080p camera, 8 smart mics, and a tri-speaker.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

9. The Poly Studio P15 videoconferencing bar automatically focuses on your face, even if you move.

Poly Studio P15 on a computer monitor

Webcams have improved so much in the past two years. For example, the Poly Studio P15 videoconferencing bar stays centered on you. It also boasts a microphone setup and noise-blocking tech.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

10. The Joan 6 office availability calendar is like having your own assistant displaying your availability.

Joan 6 Office availability Calendar
Joan 6 on a desk

A list of the best home office gadgets of 2021 wouldn’t be complete without the Joan 6 office availability calendar. Simply install this device outside your office area to show potential visitors your availability. It leads to fewer interruptions, helping you stay productive.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

2021 gave us a slew of new helpful gadgets for working from home. Which ones would you love to add to your setup? Let us know in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best health and fitness gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best health and fitness gadgets of 2021

The year’s end is always a great time to reevaluate your health and set new goals. So today we present you with our list of the best health and fitness gadgets of 2021. Related: Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of..
Get a spa-like experience at home while using up to 35% less water with this in-shower product dispenser
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get a spa-like experience at home while using up to 35% less water with this in-shower product dispenser

Enjoy an aromatic, moisturizing shower every morning with the Mistu Shower soap infuser. This in-shower product dispenser adds your favorite body and hair care products right to your shower’s water, allowing them to apply all over your body. It also..
A step toward sustainability—which gadgets to start with and how
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

A step toward sustainability—which gadgets to start with and how

Over the last few years, sustainable products have shifted from trendy, yet impractical, fads to practical purchases. This is because more companies are making this shift together. With greater unification and effort, better materials are being introduced for sustainability, including..
Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope has an incredible 61-million-pixel resolution
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope has an incredible 61-million-pixel resolution

Stargazers can rejoice because there’s a new gadget in town that’s ready to take them out of this world. Meet the Vaonis Hyperia. It’s a motorized telescope that can display a wildly impressive resolution that’s sure to capture the vastness..
The FeelZing Energy Patch boosts productivity and energy and improves your sleep
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

The FeelZing Energy Patch boosts productivity and energy and improves your sleep

Do you find that your energy levels slump during the day? Or maybe you find it challenging to focus on a project at work, despite having had a good night’s sleep. There are lots of products on the market claiming..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Ditch handheld controllers: neural gaming with your mind
Smart Living
By Amy Poole

Ditch handheld controllers: neural gaming with your mind

Since the early days of home consoles, gaming controllers have taken a familiar form. Of course, there have been occasional oddballs—who could forget the Samba De Amigo Maracas, the ASCII GameCube controller, or the Nintendo 64’s third arm? For the..
Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of 2021
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of 2021

It’s been quite a year, especially in the wide world of technology. We’ve seen a myriad of different devices, a ton of nifty gadgets, and a lot of cool products hit the scene. Related: Best smart home gadgets of 2021..
Best smart home gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets of 2021

Smart home gadgets just keep getting more innovative, and those that came out in 2021 were no exception. The best smart home gadgets of 2021 had the tech that kept our homes safer, easier to care for, and more comfortable..
Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more

With the year coming to an end, it’s a great time to look back at some of the best futuristic gadgets of 2021. From AI wonders to VR curiosities, these impressive gadgets hint at tech we’ll see in the New..
The most outstanding curved monitors you can buy for your home office
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most outstanding curved monitors you can buy for your home office

You love the futuristic design of curved monitors, but these displays aren’t just eye candy. The most outstanding curved monitors for home offices display your work at a more natural viewing angle, which is great for anyone who simultaneously works..
Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful

You want to keep a closer eye on your health but aren’t crazy about wearing a bulky fitness tracker. We get it and offer help with a comprehensive list of fashionable smart health gadgets. These days, health gadgets don’t have..