Want to improve your health or take it to the next level? Then check out our recommendations for the best health and fitness gadgets of 2021.

The year’s end is always a great time to reevaluate your health and set new goals. So today we present you with our list of the best health and fitness gadgets of 2021.

2021 saw the launch of a host of cool health and fitness gadgets, from an AI-powered exercise bike that slashes your workout times to a smart mirror that evaluates your skin and hygiene.

Many of these gadgets give you a deeper insight into your health, allowing you to make quick modifications while others up the fun on your workouts.

Tech can help improve your health and, in 2021, these were some of the best gadgets that did that.

1. The CAROL AI-powered exercise bike streamlines your workout. A 9-minute session equals a 45-minute run!

CAROL in a house

Want to get fit in a fraction of the time this year? Check out the CAROL AI-powered exercise bike. It provides a REHIT workout with two 20-second high-intensity sprints, along with warm-up, recovery, and cool-down periods.

Get it for $2,395 on the official website.

2. The FORME Studio smart fitness mirror looks great in your house and delivers 1-on-1 training and classes.

FORME Studio with a woman dancing

Far from a bulky piece of equipment, The FORME Studio smart fitness mirror made our list of the best health and fitness gadgets of 2021 thanks to its sleek design. It offers an array of training sessions, including dance.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

3. The Lyric therapeutic massager eases sore muscles in a design thats super lovely and impressively portable.

Lyric in a video

Relieve sore muscles and tension with Lyric therapeutic massager. It features a beautiful, portable design. Plus, wellness routines like Pain Relief, Calm, and Energize simplify your frequency-based massage.

Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

4. The Tempo Move workout furniture and equipment integrates a smart home gym into your living space.

Tempo Move in a living room

2021 also brought the Tempo Move workout furniture and equipment. It turns your living area into a gym thanks to the included storage cabinet. Meanwhile, just connect the weights to your TV or iPhone XR-13 Pro to access classes and advanced tracking.

Get it for $395 on the official website.

5. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch tracks a range of health parameters and runs for 12 days.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro on a wrist

Another of the best health and fitness gadgets of 2021 is the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch. It tracks many health indicators, from blood oxygen levels to your sleep patterns. Plus, it runs for up to 12 days without a recharge.

Get it for $189.99 on the official website.

Peloton Guide under a TV

Performing squats—and other moves—incorrectly won’t improve your fitness much. And that’s why the Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera is one of our favorite fitness gadgets in 2021. It displays you on the TV while you work out. That way, you can be sure you’re in proper form.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $495. Learn more about it on the official website.

7. The NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill gives you an engaging, challenging run on each of the 7 continents.

NordicTrack EXP 10i with a woman running

Treadmill workouts in 2021 and beyond are anything but boring when they’re on the NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill. It provides access to over 17,000 training programs, and the screen takes you on runs around the world.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

8. The Taopatch wellness device provides acupuncture-like therapy, improving mobility, mental health, and more.

Taopatch in a video

The Taopatch wellness device made our list of the best health and fitness gadgets of 2021 because it turns your body heat into therapeutic wavelengths. This stylish patch can help with chronic pain and anxiety.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

9. The CareOS Themis Smart Mirror

CareOS Themis Smart Mirror and a woman

All you have to do is look and gesture to the CareOS Themis Smart Mirror to get tips on improving your routines. It attaches to your current mirror and analyzes your skin, checks your vitals, etc.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $399. Learn more about it on the official website.

10. The Bowflex Max Trainer M9 total-body cardio machine has Bluetooth and works with smart devices.

Bowflex Max Trainer M9 in a home

Looking for an intense way to train in the New Year? The Bowflex Max Trainer M9 total-body cardio machine is worth adding to your routine. It works with the JRNT digital fitness platform for challenging training programs. Meanwhile, the workouts are low-impact yet provide top-notch cardio.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

There were many great health and fitness gadgets in 2021, but these were some of our favorites. Which ones do you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

