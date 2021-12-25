Best gadgets Of 2021

Like every year, we are here with the best gadgets of 2021 curated by the Gadget Flow team. From smart TVs to everyday carry gadgets, we have some of the best gadgets that 2021 had in store for us. Before we dive in to the new tech announcements from 2022, check out our list now.

Regardless of whether this past year left some things to be desired, one this is for sure. We got to enjoy plenty of exciting things as tech lovers. The wide variety of cool technologies and fun gadgets to grace consumer markets gave us lots to explore and talk about.

Now, with the end of the year closing in, we reflect on some of the best gadgets of 2021. Let’s take a ride down memory lane, shall we?

1. Apple AirPods 3rd Gen bring phenomenal sound with full spatial audio support and water resistance.

Best of 2021 – Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)

If you’re on an older version of AirPods, you now can enjoy the benefits of the full spatial audio on the Apple AirPods (3rd Gen). In fact, there are other welcome improvements like IPX4 rated sweat and water resistance, adaptive EQ, and low distortion drivers. It’s a perfect upgrade for Apple users.

You can get the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen here for $179.

2. Apple MacBook Pro comes in two sizes which include the powerful new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Best of 2021 – Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max

If you’re looking to upgrade your MacBook and want a machine that can take on virtually any task, check out the latest Apple MacBook Pro. It comes in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and features new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Not only that, there is a myriad of new ports, plus up to a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU.

You can get the Apple MacBook Pro here for $1,999.

3. DJI Action 2 multifunction camera has a modular design and magnetically attaches to surfaces.

Best of 2021 – DJI Action 2

Have fun capturing footage in a whole new way with the DJI Action 2 multifunction camera. It uses a modular design so that you can attach new parts and accessories, like a small viewing monitor. The camera captures footage in 4K, is waterproof, and magnetically attaches to metal surfaces.

You can get the DJI Action 2 multifunction camera here for $519.

4. Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds include spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking.

Best of 2021 – Beats Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds

Enjoy active noise cancellation, spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, and more with the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. They’re a great way to listen to music and other kinds of media. In fact, they not only provide balanced sound but also a transparency mode to ensure you can hear your surroundings when it matters most.

You can get the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds here for $199.99.

5. Nikon Z 9 camera features a 4-axis tilting monitor with a powerful processing engine.

Best of 2021 – Nikon Z 9 Camera

Take the Nikon Z 9 camera on your next photo shoot. It features a 4-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor. It also boasts a seriously powerful Nikon processing engine that’s 10 times faster than any generation before it. Additionally, it supports 8K video recording and 120 FPS. You’ll be at the top of your game with this beast.

You can pre-order the Nikon Z 9 camera here for $5,499.95.

6. DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones bring in the Hasselblad cameras and ProRes tech you need.

Best of 2021 – DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine Drones

Take control of the skies (assuming your local eagle population allows it). The DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones are here to deliver the goods with 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad cameras and ProRes technology. These handy guys also feature 46 minutes of flight time and omnidirectional object sensing.

You can get the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones here for $2,199.

7. Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera reflects your image onto the TV for self-reference.

Best of 2021 – Peloton Guide AI Camera

Sometimes being able to see yourself during a workout can help with form and technique. That’s why the Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera puts you onto your TV so you can see yourself as you follow class workouts. There’s even a built-in Movement Tracker to help provide constructive feedback.

You can pre-order the Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera here for $495.

8. Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless speaker uses 360 Reality Audio technology to fill rooms with ambient sound.

Best of 2021 – Sony SRS–RA3000 Wireless Speaker

Looking for a cool new speaker to enjoy music on? Check out the Sony SRS-RA3000. It uses 360 Reality Audio technology to provide incredible, ambient sound. It also has 5 drivers, 2 tweeters, 2 passive radiators, and a full range driver. It’s even humidity resistant with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

You can get the Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless speaker here for $397.94.

9. Samsung Bespoke 2021 4-Door Flex refridgerator brings FlexZone and customizable food management.

Best of 2021 – Samsung Bespoke 2021 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

How about a fridge that lets you customize the way you store and manage food? The Samsung Bespoke 2021 4-Door Flex refrigerator brings FlexZone technology so you can change between fridge and freezer modes. It also comes with the option of a steel metal or glass finish.

You can get the Samsung Bespoke 2021 4-Door Flex refrigerator here starting at $3,858.96.

10. LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K monitor has hefty OLED specs that are comparable to TV screens.

Best of 2021 – LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K Monitor

If you want a PC monitor that can deliver much in the same way that a TV can, the LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K is here to deliver. From its 8-million pixels to its Adobe RBG color spectrums and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, it won’t disappoint. There are also plenty of ports too. This 31.5-inch 4K monitor is a perfect choice.

The LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K monitor is coming soon and you can get it here when it releases.

11. Razer Project Hazel N95 smart mask concept is highly effective and can even project your voice.

Best of 2021 – Razer Project Hazel N95 Smart Mask

While still just a concept, don’t be fooled. The Razer Project Hazel N95 smart mask is capable of filtering a wide range of pollutants and threats. Not only that, it features a UV-light interior to neutralize bacteria and viruses. It even has Chroma RGB lighting and can project your voice to whoever you’re speaking to.

The Razer Project Hazel N95 smart mask is coming soon and you can sign up for updates here.

12. Samsung JetBot AI+ robotic vacuum uses sensors and AI to map, navigate, and clean you house.

Best of 2021 – Samsung jetbot AI+ Robotic Vacuum

What’s better than robots that clean your house? The Samsung JetBot AI+ robotic vacuum can do just that. It uses advanced AI-based LiDAR sensors and can automatically map your home. It also has effective object detection and can empty collected dirt or debris into a bag afterward.

You can get the Samsung JetBot AI+ robotic vacuum here for $1,157.25.

13. Kohler Stillness Bath smart bathtub brings aromatherapy, fog, and ambient color lighting.

Best of 2021 – Kohler Stillness Bath

Relax like never before with the Kohler Stillness Bath smart bathtub. This wellbeing-focused bath is able to produce essential oils, a calming fog, and ambient color lighting to create a truly unique experience. Inspired by Japanese forest bathing, it’s an almost meditative way to enjoy bathing.

The Kohler Stillness Bath smart bathtub is coming soon and you can sign up for updates here.

14. Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock turns your iPad into a desktop-like user experience.

Best of 2021 – Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro Dock

The slick Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock is a great way to get a desktop-style user experience on an iPad Pro. It’s able to use magnets to connect your iPad to it and then offers features like wireless charging, a myriad of different ports, and even AirPod and Apple Watch charging. Combine other accessories to expand your experience even further.

You can get the Kensington StudioDock iPad Pro dock here for $399.99.

15. Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour all-in-one OLED TV has 48-inch 4k screen and advanced sound.

Best of 2021 – Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour OLED TV Demo

Upgrade your TV to a Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour all-in-one OLED TV. It has an all-in-one design that features 48-inches of 4K OLED display, plus Dolby Vision IQ technology. It also supports Dolby Atmos, along with 4 different advanced sound features. It’s a truly great TV for audiophiles.

You can get the Bang & Olufsen Beovision Contour OLED TV here starting at $6,575.

16. Razer Kishi iOS gaming controller has a flexible design anlong with console-level controls.

Best of 2021 – Razer Kishi iOS Gaming Controller

If you’re looking for a way to turn your iPhone into a portable gaming station, check out the Razer Kishi iOS gaming controller. Its flexible design makes it easy to attach to your phone, while bumper buttons, a d-pad, and clickable analog thumbstick provide a console-level experience.

You can get the Razer Kishi iOS gaming controller here for $59.99.

17. KODA AI robot dog is self-evolutional and interacts with its owners in different ways, even socially.

Best of 2021 – KODA AI Robot Dog

Who would like a robotic dog? Did you raise your hand? If the answer is yes, you need the KODA AI robot dog. It has realistic dog-like actions, can interact with you socially, and uses cameras and motors so that it can get around. KODA even learns over time and can even climb stairs.

You can pre-order the KODA AI robot dog here for $50,000.

Best of 2021 – Xiaomi Mi Air Charge

The Xiaomi Mi Air Charge seeks to reign in the future of charging with its Mi Air Charge technology. It’s able to produce a 5W charge that can reach as many as several meters, or at least 10-feet in radius. That’s quite impressive for those looking for new ways to experience wireless charging.

The Xiaomi Mi Air Charge is coming soon, but you can follow for updates here.

19. Nanoleaf Shapes modular smart wall decor offers a seemingly infinite way to enjoy custom lighting.

Best of 2021 – Nanoleaf Shapes Smart Wall Decor

Create stunning geometric or symmetrical designs using the Nanoleaf Shapes modular smart wall decor. It uses Connect+ technology so that you can link each piece together. They also sync with your music and other media, offering over 16-million color possibilities.

You can get the Nanoleaf Shapes modular smart wall decor here starting at $99.99.

20. Logitech StreamCam broadcasting camera has full HD video and dual front-facing microphones.

Best of 2021 – Logitech StreamCam

If you’re looking for a handy camera for your home or business the Logitech StreamCam is a simple, but effective solution. It’s got dual front-facing microphones, 1080p full HD video at 60 FPS, and AI-enabled facial tracking. You can also set it to landscape or portrait mode if one way suits your needs.

You can get the Logitech StreamCam here for $169.99.

21. Netatmo Smart Indoor Siren hits a resounding 110-decibels when sounding the alarm.

Best of 2021 – Netatmo Smart Indoor Siren

If burglars survive the potential panic-induced heart attack, they’ll surely be running for the hills with the Netatmo Smart Indoor Siren. When connected to a Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, the siren is ready to alert you if the camera picks up on anything like a person it doesn’t recognize. Not bad if you need a little home protection while you’re away.

You can get the Netatmo Smart Indoor Siren here for $99.99.

22. Grobo Premium smart indoor garden uses hydroponic technology and optimized LED lighting.

Best of 2021 – Grobo Premium Smart Indoor Garden

Grow like never before with the Grobo Premium smart indoor garden. It uses advanced hydroponic growing technology with specially optimized LED lighting. You can even use its dedicated app to select from over 500 recipes. It’s a great way to enjoy growing your own herbs and ingredients.

You can get the Grobo Premium smart indoor garden here for $1,999.

23. Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO features easy app-control along with automatic watering.

Best of 2021 – Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO

Another garden alternative is the Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO. It features an app that makes it easy to control things while the device waters itself automatically. Nutrients placed in the soil are also distributed on their own so you don’t need to worry about overfeeding. It’s a great way to be more self-sufficient and to know where your food is coming from.

You can get the Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 PRO here for $289.95.

24. The Couch Console modular essentials holder can be customized to hold snacks, drinks, and more.

Best of 2021 – The Couch Console

Putting the genius in genius gadgets is The Couch Console modular essentials holder. It’s like a TV tray, but better. Its modular design lets you change out compartments so that you can place your couch-time necessities on it without spills or things sliding between cushions. For example, one compartment lets you store drinks, another is for snacks, and there’s even one for your smartphone and glasses.

You can get The Couch Console through IndieGoGo here with pledges starting at $89.

25. Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro brings 6 ND filters and a tiltable LCD monitor.

Best of 2021 – Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro

Get a new camera this year with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro. It features 6 different ND filters, plus a 12-but gamma curve. XLR audio inputs are also included along with a large capacity battery. The camera also comes with a tiltable HDR LCD monitor which makes it easier to observe shots at different angles.

You can get the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro here $2,495.

Best of 2021 – Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

If you’re looking to buy a doorbell camera, you’re in luck. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the upgraded version of the original that comes with new enhancements and tons of great features. From 1536 HD video to 3D motion detection and +HD audio, there’s plenty to like. Especially for holidays or vacations, it’s a great way to keep an eye on things while you’re away.

You can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 here for $249.99.

27. C SEED M1 indoor unfolding TV expands itself into a 165-inch 4K MicroLED display.

Best of 2021 – C SEED M1 Indoor Unfolding TV

Those looking for the fanciest of TVs need not look any further than the C SEED M1 indoor unfolding TV. This fascinating beauty of a screen unfolds itself to reveal a 165-inch 4K MicroLED display. It also features Adaptive Gap Calibration to eliminate any seams on the surface of the screen. The TV comes with a built-in soundbar as well.

The C SEED M1 indoor unfolding TV is coming soon for $400,000. You can follow for updates here.

28. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera has a simple setup with automatic privacy shield and 1080p HD video.

Best of 2021 – Arlo Essential Indoor Camera in White

Add a new layer of security with the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. This handy cam lets you easily set up your preferred security settings, including its automatic privacy shield. It also has a built-in siren and works over Wi-Fi. With 1080p HD video it provides clear footage so you can see in greater detail.

You can get the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera here for $99.99.

29. Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV takes turns its display into beautiful gallery-like artwork.

Best of 2021 – Samsung The Frame 2021 Lifestyle TV

How about a TV that can transform itself into works of art while not in use? That’s precisely what the Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV can do. It has an easel-like stand (it supports wall mounting if desired) and frame-styled bezels. It’s 29.9 mm thick and even offers a subscription service to supply tons of curated art pieces.

You can get the Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV here starting at $459.99.

30. Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen makes uniting your smart home and entertainment devices a breeze.

Best of 2021 – Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

A great way to enjoy your smart home products is with a smart display. Well, few smart displays are as effective as the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen). It has a touch screen interface with Google Assistant voice control and connects to smart lights, smart TVs, cameras, and more. Not only that, but it also can play videos, launch video chats, and provide tons of relevant, useful information as you need it.

You can get the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen here for $59.99.

A fun year for exciting gadgets and technology

As you can see from our best gadgets of 2021 list, it’s been a fun year for tech enthusiasts. Looking back, it’s easy to see how many different devices and gadgets there are to explore and choose from. It’s the holiday season, after all, so give yourself the gift of gadgetry this month and maybe find yourself something new to enjoy. Don’t worry, Santa won’t mind–at least that’s what we’re telling ourselves.

Have a favorite device or gadget from the past year you’d like to share? Let us know by dropping a comment!

