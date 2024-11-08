4 best e-readers to buy for the holidays

Need a gift for the reader in your life? These four e-readers are the perfect way to upgrade their holiday reading experience.

4 best e-readers to buy for the holidays
Using a Kindle outdoors / Image Credit: James Tarbotton, Unsplash

As an English graduate, I used to think nothing could replace holding a real book, with that familiar paper smell and feel of the cover. But now? I can’t imagine life without my e-reader! Not only has it saved me tons of cash, but it’s also super convenient. I love being able to carry it anywhere, read in any lighting, and customize settings like font size. The best e-readers really make a difference, and they’d be the perfect holiday gift for any book lover.

With so many options out there, though, picking the right one for the bookworm in your life can be tricky. From paper-like screens to waterproof designs for poolside reads, each model brings something special. Whether they’re all about Kindles or open to other brands, the right e-reader could totally elevate their reading game! That’s why it’s important to consider the best e-readers on the market.

1. Amazon Kindle Kids

The Amazon Kindle Kids makes an awesome gift—even if it’s not for a kid! It comes with a case, a free year of Amazon Kids+, a 2-year warranty (instead of the regular one-year coverage), and no ads. For context, removing ads on the standard Kindle alone would cost $20!

I recently gifted my 28-year-old friend the Amazon Kindle Kids ($129.99), and the setup was pretty funny. It had him sign up for Amazon Kids and create a kids’ profile right from the start. But once he went into the settings and turned off kid mode, it worked just like a regular Kindle. Then he logged into his Amazon account, deleted the kids’ profile, and canceled Amazon Kids to avoid any surprise charges later on. Other than that little setup quirk, it’s basically a regular Paperwhite with a cool case!

One common mistake people make when picking gifts is choosing what’s easiest or most convenient for the giver. Personally, I think “it’s the thought that counts” means focusing on what the recipient will actually enjoy and value, not just picking something to check off the list. That said, if you’re worried about the setup or want something simpler, the entry-level Amazon Kindle ($109.99) could still be a great choice. It’s $20 cheaper than the Kids version and now has the same sharp display and USB-C charging as the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite (plus double the storage space from before). Either way, both are fantastic gifts that fall among the best e-readers available!

best e-readers
An Amazon Kindle Kids device with cover options / Image Credit: WIRED

2. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

I got my first e-reader as a gift back in 2016. It seemed like the perfect present for me, being a big reader and a fan of creative nonfiction. However, it wasn’t the right one—mainly because the 6″ screen felt too small, and I never quite got comfortable with it. If you’re buying for someone who prefers a bigger display, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite might be the way to go. Its 7-inch screen shows more text at once, so reading is easier and more enjoyable, wherever you are.

Navigating through the Kindle Library or Store is now super smooth with 25% faster page turns. Besides, the screen’s oxide thin-film transistor gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle, making the text and images pop.

With 16 GB of storage for thousands of books, the Kindle Paperwhite ($159.99) is also waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about it near the pool or at the beach. It comes in 3 colors—Raspberry, Jade, and Black—ideal for any style.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

3. Amazon Kindle Colorsoft

Looking for a gift for someone who loves graphic novels, magazines, or even children’s books? The new Kindle Colorsoft ($279.99) could be just what they need. It offers everything Kindle fans enjoy, like fast page turns, an auto-adjusting front light, high contrast, and long battery life. Plus, it introduces vibrant, easy-on-the-eyes color that enhances the experience. Now, you can view colorful covers in your Kindle Library or Store, see images in full color, and highlight in color, making it easy to find your favorite moments later. Without a doubt, it’s one of the best e-readers for those who appreciate color in their reading experience.

For me, the added color—especially on book covers—just makes reading more fun. It’s one of those small details about owning books that adds a little extra joy to the experience.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft.
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft in use

4. Rakuten Kobo Clara BW

If you’re considering a thoughtful gift for someone who loves to read but isn’t keen on getting locked into Amazon’s ecosystem, a Kobo e-reader is a fantastic choice. Unlike Kindles, which only let you access Kindle books and library loans, Kobos offer a lot more freedom. They support a variety of ebook formats like EPUB, MOBI, PDF, and TXT, and let you shop around for better prices.

For an added bonus, the Rakuten’s Kobo Clara BW ($129.99) comes with the latest E Ink Carta 1300 technology, giving it a super responsive 6-inch screen that makes page turns faster than the Clara 2E. In addition, if they love borrowing books, it’s a breeze to use OverDrive for library loans, so they can enjoy books from libraries all over the world. This freedom and flexibility make it one of the best e-readers outside of the Amazon ecosystem.

Rakuten Kobo Clara BW
Rakuten Kobo Clara BW on a table

Parting thoughts

Whether it’s the simplicity of the Kindle Kids or the vibrant display of the Kindle Colorsoft, there’s an e-reader for every type of reader. So, if you’re on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift that’s both practical and thoughtful, an e-reader is definitely a win! It’s the kind of gift that’ll bring joy long after the season’s over.

