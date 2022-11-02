The best home gadgets to buy before the holidays

Need to prep your home for Christmas? Check out the best home gadgets to buy before the holidays. They make your home the place to be.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop in the kitchen area

Whether you host dinner on Christmas day, a New Year’s soirée, or a neighborhood cookie swap, you want to make sure your home is up to the task. That’s where these best home gadgets to buy before the holidays come in.

When you have people over, ensure your entertainment is up to speed by adding a high-quality soundbar to your home theater. The JBL Bar 1000, for one, brings cinematic audio to movies, shows, music, and more.

Then, if you have houseguests, the Yale Assure Lock 2 is a wise investment. It provides easy keyless entry and lets you grant virtual keys to guests.

Upgrade your home before the holidays with these helpful home gadgets.

1. The Apple TV 4K 2022

Apple TV 4K 2022 product design

Treat yourself and your loved ones to the best of Apple TV this holiday season with the Apple TV 4K 2022. This gadget gives you access to award-winning Apple Original films and series. Plus, it works with popular apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and others.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

2. The JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar

JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar in the living room

Elevate your movies, music, and games over the holidays with the JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Completely wireless, its 4 up-firing drivers surround you with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. What’s more, the wireless detachable speakers let you create your own soundstage.

This gadget ships in December for $1,149. Learn more about it on the official website.

Amazon is the brand for high-quality home entertainment and smart home integration. Here are a couple of our favorite Amazon products for the home.

3. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series on the wall

Watch your favorite holiday movie in vivid color and amazing contrast with the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television. Featuring a 4K QLED display, it takes your HDR content to a new level. Meanwhile, the Fire TV Ambient Experience turns the screen into a personal display when it’s not in use. It’s one of the best home gadgets to buy before the holidays.

Get it for $799.99 on Amazon.

4. The Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 smart speaker

Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 smart speaker in white

Enjoy an immersive audio experience with the Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2. It’s Amazon’s best-sounding Echo yet, adding 3D audio to your space. And, of course, you can still ask Alexa to control your smart home devices, check the weather, set alarms, etc.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop demo

Are you hosting people Christmas and New Year’s? Keep your pre-party cleaning effortless with the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+. Featuring a retractable 2-in-1 design, it doesn’t create wet messes. It even vacuums and mops at the same time.

Get it for $1,099.99 on the official website.

6. The Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock collection

Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock in use

The Yale Assure Lock 2 smart door lock collection is an excellent pre-holiday upgrade to your home. The secure keyless access feature will certainly prove convenient if you have houseguests. What’s more, it looks great on your front door and automatically locks behind you, making it one of the best home gadgets to buy before the holidays.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer in the house

Stay on top of your laundry over the holidays with the Samsung Bespoke AI Washer & Dryer. Not only do they flaunt an elegant, space-saving design, but the Super Speed Wash paired with the Super Speed Dryer also complete a full load of laundry in under an hour.

Get them starting at $1,898 on the official website.

8. The Withings Body Comp smart scale

Withings Body Comp smart scale design

Want to indulge over the holidays without going overboard? Add the Withings Body Comp smart scale to your bathroom. Thanks to its sensors and cutting-edge technology, it offers cardiovascular insights, an Electrodermal Activity Score, body composition stats, and much more.

Get it for $209.95 on the official website.

9. The Twinkly Multicolor Icicle holiday LEDs decorate your roof, walkway, and more with bright app-controlled lights in over 16 million colors.

Twinkly Multicolor Icicle Holiday LEDs in use

Don’t forget about your Christmas decorations. The Twinkly Multicolor Icicle Holiday LEDs add festive lighting indoors and outdoors. Control them via the companion app, combine them virtually, and sync them with music for a display that’ll rival your neighbor’s. They’re some of the best home gadgets to buy before the holidays.

Get them for $109.99 on the official website.

10. The Keurig K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker whips up rich, frothy foam for delicious holiday coffee drinks.

Keurig K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker in black

Treat guests to homemade cappuccinos and lattés in just a few steps with the K-Café Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappucino Maker. It brews with any K-Cup pod, froths your preferred milk, and washes easily in the dishwasher.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

Get your home ready for the holidays with these helpful home gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us in the comment section.

