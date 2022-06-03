These are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 3, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to buy a solid pair of earbuds without obliterating your budget? It's possible and cheaper than you'd think.

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds in black and white

Are you in the market for a new pair of earbuds? Then you might have noticed their $100+ price tags, especially on ones from well-known brands. But you don’t have to spend that much, and, to prove it, we’re rounding up some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100.

While these earbuds are affordable, they don’t sacrifice features. If it’s high-quality ANC you’re after, check out the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds. They cancel up to 40 dB of sound via ANC.

Or maybe you want earbuds for calls. In that case, we recommend the Anker Soundcore Life P2. Each earbud has 2 mics that enhance voice pickup.

Listen the way you want for an amazing price with these affordable earbuds.

1. The OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds immerse you with sound and customize your quiet, tuning out unwanted distractions.

These are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100
OnePlus Buds Z2 in color options (Image Credit: Trusted Reviews)

Experience silence in a new way with the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds. They feature up to 40 dB of ANC, reducing wind and ambient sound. Then, you can filter the world back in with the Transparency mode. These are premium features for the price.

Get them for $79.99 on the official website.

2. The Lexon Speakerbuds work as both earbuds and a speaker, letting you share your music.

These are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100
Lexon Speakerbuds in blue

Have you ever wished you could share your on-the-go music? The Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker let you do just that. The buds include 2 high-quality mics, ANC, and a 3-watt speaker. At fewer than $100, they’re a stylish steal.

Get them for $99.90 on the official website.

3. The Sony WF-C500 earbuds add rich details to your audio with their Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE).

Sony WF-C500 video

Enjoy incredible sound for a bargain when you go for the Sony WF-C500 earbuds. Their DSEE tech keeps the music closer to how the artist recorded it. Even better, these buds work with voice assistants to skip, stop, and play tracks, making them some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100.

Get them for $68 on Amazon.

4. The Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds feature 97% recycled plastics. With 12 mm drivers, their sound is immersive.

These are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100
Urbanears Boo in a person’s ear

Listen to your music while being gentle on the environment and your wallet with the Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds. They use plastic from things like bottles and air conditioner units. With 30 hours of playtime, they ensure you can listen to music all day.

Get them for $79.99 on the official website.

5. The House of Marley Rebel True Wireless Earbuds let you jam to Marley Signature Sound using Bass Boost EQ modes for just $99.99.

House of Marley Rebel True Wireless Earbuds video

Made for conference calls, games, movies, workouts, and the outdoors, the House of Marley Rebel True Wireless Earbuds deliver stunning sound in nearly any situation.

Get them for $99.90 on Amazon.

6. The EarFun Free Pro 2 UltraSmall earbuds cost fewer than $80 and block out ambient noise thanks to their QuietSmart 2.0 Hybrid ANC.

EarFun Free Pro 2
EarFun Free Pro 2 case

Get superior ANC when you go for the EarFun Free Pro 2 UltraSmall earbuds. At just $79.99, they provide high-quality ANC and immersive sound. So, you can expect great calls and audio, making them some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100.

Get them for $79.99 on the official website.

7. The Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds boast a compact charging case and all-weather protection, fitting your active life.

Belkin SoundForm
Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds in use

Looking for a pair of bargain earbuds you can wear during workouts? Choose the Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds. Their IPX5 rating ensures they can withstand intense workouts and rainy weather.

Get them for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds are great for calls and music with their graphene drivers and voice-enhancing mics.

Anker Soundcore Life P2
Anker Soundcore Life P2 in color choices

Add the Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds to your home office for clear calls, great music, and up to 40 hours of playtime. Even better, their IPX7 rating means they can keep up with your workouts and the weather.

Get them for $45.99 on Amazon.

9. The 1MORE ColorBuds 2 Bluetooth earbuds create a personalized sound profile, letting you enjoy music tailored to your tastes.

1MORE ColorBuds 2
1MORE ColorBuds 2 in their charging case

Get customized audio for under $100 with the 1MORE ColorBuds 2 Bluetooth earbuds. Create a personal sound profile by taking an in-app sound preference test that calibrates the sound to your liking. Moreover, with ANC tech, 7 mm dynamic drivers, and enhanced call features, these are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100.

Get them for $59.99 on the official website.

10. The SuperEQ Q2 Pro hybrid ANC Bluetooth headphones use Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling to eliminate up to 35 dB of environmental noise.

These are some of the best earbuds you can buy for under $100
SuperEQ Q2 Pro in a woman’s ear

Listen without distraction at a better price with the SuperEQ Q2 Pro hybrid ANC Bluetooth headphones. They use feedforward and feedback ANC mics to eliminate background noise. Then, with the 12 mm drivers, they give you the thumping beats and bright treble of your dreams.

Get them for $49.99 on Amazon.

Yes, you can buy a fantastic pair of earbuds that fit your needs for under $100. Do you own any of these earbuds? Tell us about your experience!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
