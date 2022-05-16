The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 16, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Game faster and work more productively with the best keyboards for work and gaming in 2022. From low-latency models to ones with multidevice connectivity, these keyboards support your endeavors.

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
The NuPhy Air75 is a great slim mechanical option

Your keyboard is pretty essential. It’s practically your digital voice, and you use it just as much as your mouse and monitor. So you want it to be quick, comfortable, and loaded with features. Luckily, the best gaming and office keyboards in 2022 have just what you want.

Related: The best MacBook gadgets and accessories to boost your workflow in 2022

Want a keyboard that transitions easily between working and gaming? Then check out the NuPhy Air75. Its slim design and spherical keycaps are great for typing, while the 2.4G ability offers a blazing-fast wireless connection.

Then, serious creatives and coders alike will love the Logitech Master Series MX Keys with its slim, comfortable design and flexible wireless connectivity.

Enhance your gaming and office setup with any of the cool keyboards below.

1. The Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard is fully customizable for a comfortable, personalized typing experience.

Keychron Q2 QMK
Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard with gadgets

Enhance your workflow with the Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard. You can customize every component to fit your typing needs. Meanwhile, a double-gasket design improves the typing sound, while a programmable knob lets you personalize your favorite keys and macros using the VIA software.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

2. The CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection saves space with its 60% layout and brightens your setup with colorful hues.

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection video

If you’re looking for a space-saving keyboard for your gaming or office setup, consider the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection. Instead of an expansive footprint, it boasts a comprehensive set of side-printed features like controls for profiles, lighting, macros, media, and more.

Get it for $124.99 on the official website.

3. The Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard is designed for your creative and coding work and offers a comfortable typing experience.

Logitech Master Series MX Keys
Logitech Master Series MX Keys in a workspace

Get a keyboard that supports your work: the Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard. The spherical indentations on the keys match the shape of your fingertips for natural typing. What’s more, increased key stability, smart illumination, and compatibility with multiple devices make it one of the best gaming and office keyboards in 2022.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

4. The ROCCAT Magma membrane gaming keyboard offers beautiful lighting. The silent keys let you game all night without disturbing others.

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
ROCCAT Magma with RBG lighting

Enjoy colorful, quiet gaming sessions with the ROCCAT Magma membrane gaming keyboard. Its top plate illuminates in 16.8 million colors and is AIMO compatible. Moreover, the silent membrane keys, detachable palm rest, and ROCCAT Easy-Shift[+] button offer convenience.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

5. The NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard elevates both your gaming and office setup with its ultrathin design and many features.

NuPhy Air75 YouTube video

Multitask better with the NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard. Its svelte 75% design and thin spherical keycaps fit right into your work or gaming space. Plus, the low-latency 2.4G wireless connection and Mac and Window compatibility keep your workstation speedy and productive.

Get it for $109.95 on the official website.

6. The SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard features an IP32 water-resistance rating and 10-Zone RGB illumination you can customize to your style.

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
SteelSeries Apex 3 with a mouse and headphones

You’ll never have to worry about spills while gaming with the SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard. It offers a robust IP32 water resistance rating. Even better, the quiet gaming switches and customizable 10-zone RGB lighting make it one of the best office and gaming keyboards in 2022.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

7. The Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard has almost no input latency for fast connections, and the switches provide quick performance.

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
Razer Huntsman V2 on a table

Game with speed when you have the Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard. It has nearly zero input latency, while the Razer Optical Switches ensure a lighter, faster experience. Thanks to its swiftness and other high-end features, it made our list of the best gaming and office keyboards in 2022.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

8. The Kinesis Freestyle Pro ergonomic split keyboard supports your wrist health, reducing fatigue and pain with a natural setup.

Kinesis Freestyle Pro
Kinesis Freestyle Pro in a workspace

Do you type for 8+ hours per day? Then it’s wise to add the Kinesis Freestyle Pro ergonomic split keyboard to your workflow. In fact, the unique design enables you to separate the keyboard up to 12 inches for a more natural wrist position. It also has 8 Office hotkeys, 9 custom layouts, and 1-touch key remapping.

Get it for $169 on Amazon.

9. The New Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad gives you fast and safe authentications for your logins and shopping.

New Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Touchpad
New Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad top view

Upgrade your keyboard to the New Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. With a newly released black color option, it comes with Touch ID for faster, more secure identification while shopping and logging in. Plus, its comfortable, precise typing and extended layout are ideal for work and gaming.

Get it for $179 on the official website.

10. The Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard looks modern on your desk and has a numeric keypad for fast spreadsheet work.

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard on a desk

Go for the Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for an option that meets your professional needs. Its QWERTY layout and numeric keypad keep you productive, while its Apple compatibility lets you work across 4 connected devices. It even features backlit keys, making it one of the best office and gaming keyboards in 2022.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

Your workspace and gaming setup will get serious updates when you go for any of the keyboards on this list. Do you own any of these products? Let us know what you think about them in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

Check out our web story here.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker

Enjoy your music anywhere with the Neckphone TRi. These 3-in-1 headphones transform into a neckspeaker and wireless speaker. Meanwhile, the Open Directional Non-Invasive Sound tech lets you listen to the neckspeaker without disturbing others. Think headphones offer only 1 listening..
Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more

It’s a great time to be bored because we’re coming at you with our weekly list of board games. These boredom-crushing board games will provide the fun you’re looking for. Call over a couple of friends, order a pizza, and..
Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more

Ok, so the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar won’t actually blow you away. After all, it needs you to stay on the same continent so you can hear how fantastic it sounds. Of course, you’re probably wondering what makes..
Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures

Enhance your living space with city skylines from around the world when you have the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. These miniatures recreate over 50 of the world’s greatest cities and use 100% biodegradable material. Have an empty wall that needs..
Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Pro Endurance microSD cards are super fast with incredible longevity & tons of storage

Many gadgets come with internal memory and storage that you can’t expand without cloud support. Other gadgets include the ability to use memory cards. If you own one of these devices—be that a drone, dashcam, or camera—you’ve probably found yourself..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Weekend Digest: The ultimate 4K monitor buyer’s guide—how you should choose yours & the best options to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The ultimate 4K monitor buyer’s guide—how you should choose yours & the best options to buy in 2022

These days almost everyone needs to own a personal computer. If you do own a computer, it surely needs a monitor to display its content. It’s fair to point out that some computers and monitors come neatly manufactured as a..
The best MacBook gadgets and accessories to boost your workflow in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best MacBook gadgets and accessories to boost your workflow in 2022

Use a MacBook for work? While it’s a powerful machine, pairing it with the right accessories can ignite your workflow and take productivity to the next level. And that’s where the best MacBook gadgets and accessories for work in 2022..
The best of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories to keep you on track at work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best of the best desk organizer gadgets and accessories to keep you on track at work

A clear desk reflects an uncluttered mind. But, since you use your desk for work, it likely sees its share of papers, notebooks, cords, and more throughout the day. But you can keep all the bits and pieces tidy with..
The P4 modular wireless charging station’s InstaCharge technology charges from 0%–50% in under 5 minutes.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The P4 modular wireless charging station’s InstaCharge technology charges from 0%–50% in under 5 minutes.

Power your devices anytime, anywhere with the P4 wireless power bank. This modular wireless charging station consists of 3 parts: the Hub, the Plug, and the Mobile. Depending on your needs, you can use each piece separately or together. Last..
Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories

There’s so much to enjoy about summer cooking, from barbecues to berry crumbles. But don’t greet the start of the season with a subpar mixer or a weak chopper. If you’re the type of person who preps your tools ahead..
Google I/O Keynote 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro & much more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Google I/O Keynote 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro & much more

Today marks Google’s 2022 I/O event keynote. What new and exciting things did it announce this time around? There are a plethora of updates, improvements, and enhancements to Google’s suite of apps and services. From Assistant and Tensor to Maps..