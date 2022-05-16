The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022

Game faster and work more productively with the best keyboards for work and gaming in 2022. From low-latency models to ones with multidevice connectivity, these keyboards support your endeavors.

The NuPhy Air75 is a great slim mechanical option

Your keyboard is pretty essential. It’s practically your digital voice, and you use it just as much as your mouse and monitor. So you want it to be quick, comfortable, and loaded with features. Luckily, the best gaming and office keyboards in 2022 have just what you want.

Want a keyboard that transitions easily between working and gaming? Then check out the NuPhy Air75. Its slim design and spherical keycaps are great for typing, while the 2.4G ability offers a blazing-fast wireless connection.

Then, serious creatives and coders alike will love the Logitech Master Series MX Keys with its slim, comfortable design and flexible wireless connectivity.

Enhance your gaming and office setup with any of the cool keyboards below.

1. The Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard

Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard with gadgets

Enhance your workflow with the Keychron Q2 QMK Custom Mechanical Keyboard. You can customize every component to fit your typing needs. Meanwhile, a double-gasket design improves the typing sound, while a programmable knob lets you personalize your favorite keys and macros using the VIA software.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

2. The CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection saves space with its 60% layout and brightens your setup with colorful hues.

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection video

If you’re looking for a space-saving keyboard for your gaming or office setup, consider the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Keyboard Collection. Instead of an expansive footprint, it boasts a comprehensive set of side-printed features like controls for profiles, lighting, macros, media, and more.

Get it for $124.99 on the official website.

3. The Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard is designed for your creative and coding work and offers a comfortable typing experience.

Logitech Master Series MX Keys in a workspace

Get a keyboard that supports your work: the Logitech Master Series MX Keys creative keyboard. The spherical indentations on the keys match the shape of your fingertips for natural typing. What’s more, increased key stability, smart illumination, and compatibility with multiple devices make it one of the best gaming and office keyboards in 2022.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

4. The ROCCAT Magma membrane gaming keyboard offers beautiful lighting. The silent keys let you game all night without disturbing others.

ROCCAT Magma with RBG lighting

Enjoy colorful, quiet gaming sessions with the ROCCAT Magma membrane gaming keyboard. Its top plate illuminates in 16.8 million colors and is AIMO compatible. Moreover, the silent membrane keys, detachable palm rest, and ROCCAT Easy-Shift[+] button offer convenience.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

5. The NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard

NuPhy Air75 YouTube video

Multitask better with the NuPhy Air75 slim mechanical keyboard. Its svelte 75% design and thin spherical keycaps fit right into your work or gaming space. Plus, the low-latency 2.4G wireless connection and Mac and Window compatibility keep your workstation speedy and productive.

Get it for $109.95 on the official website.

6. The SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard features an IP32 water-resistance rating and 10-Zone RGB illumination you can customize to your style.

SteelSeries Apex 3 with a mouse and headphones

You’ll never have to worry about spills while gaming with the SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard. It offers a robust IP32 water resistance rating. Even better, the quiet gaming switches and customizable 10-zone RGB lighting make it one of the best office and gaming keyboards in 2022.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

7. The Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard

Razer Huntsman V2 on a table

Game with speed when you have the Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard. It has nearly zero input latency, while the Razer Optical Switches ensure a lighter, faster experience. Thanks to its swiftness and other high-end features, it made our list of the best gaming and office keyboards in 2022.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

8. The Kinesis Freestyle Pro ergonomic split keyboard

Kinesis Freestyle Pro in a workspace

Do you type for 8+ hours per day? Then it’s wise to add the Kinesis Freestyle Pro ergonomic split keyboard to your workflow. In fact, the unique design enables you to separate the keyboard up to 12 inches for a more natural wrist position. It also has 8 Office hotkeys, 9 custom layouts, and 1-touch key remapping.

Get it for $169 on Amazon.

9. The New Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad gives you fast and safe authentications for your logins and shopping.

New Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad top view

Upgrade your keyboard to the New Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. With a newly released black color option, it comes with Touch ID for faster, more secure identification while shopping and logging in. Plus, its comfortable, precise typing and extended layout are ideal for work and gaming.

Get it for $179 on the official website.

10. The Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard

Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard on a desk

Go for the Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for an option that meets your professional needs. Its QWERTY layout and numeric keypad keep you productive, while its Apple compatibility lets you work across 4 connected devices. It even features backlit keys, making it one of the best office and gaming keyboards in 2022.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

Your workspace and gaming setup will get serious updates when you go for any of the keyboards on this list. Do you own any of these products? Let us know what you think about them in the comments.

