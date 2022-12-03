The ultimate holiday gift guide: best stocking stuffer gadgets to buy for under $100

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 3, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Still need to buy stocking stuffers for your family? Find something that speaks to everyone—for under $100—in today's digest.

The ultimate holiday gift guide: best stocking stuffer gadgets to buy for under $100
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 on a table

Everyone loves stocking stuffers. Small and useful, these Christmas bonus gifts offer an extra opportunity to show you care. So we rounded up the best stocking stuffer gadgets for under $100 to help you find great ones—and stay on budget.

Give the professional in your life a stylish, compact way to charge up at their desk with the Oakywood Slim Charging Pad. It saves space and boasts eco-friendly materials.

Then, if your loved one travels for work, the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter helps them listen to in-flight entertainment comfortably.

Check out the best stocking stuffer gadgets you can buy for under $100.

1. The Oakywood Slim Charging Pad helps your giftee charge their phone without taking up space. Choose from 3 beautiful wood finishes.

Oakywood Slim Charging Pad on a table

Add style to their workspace or nightstand with the Oakywood Slim Charging Pad. It boasts a classic disc shape, taking up minimal space. What’s more, it can deliver up to 15W.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

2. The 1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones envelop your recipient in sound thanks to Spatial Audio technology.

1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones design

Give someone a new pair of noise-canceling headphones with the 1MORE Aero. These true wireless ANC headphones remove up to 42 decibels of ambient noise. Plus, the Spatial Audio technology tracks their head, providing surround sound.

Get them for $89.99 on the official website.

3. The Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice give your giftee a comfortable grip, quiet clicks, and a portable shape.

Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice in use

Give someone you love a better mouse with the Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice. These mice accommodate all hand sizes and left-handers. Then, the SmartWheel offers line-by-line accuracy, landing them among the best stocking stuffer gadgets.

Get them for $39.99 on the official website.

4. The Polaroid P1 music player lets someone you love hear music anywhere. The fun, retro design and bright colors make it a fun accessory.

Polaroid P1 music player in use

Treat a music-loving friend or family member to the Polaroid P1 music player. Boasting its own carabiner, this speaker clips to your giftees belt loop, backpack, bag, and more.

Get it for $53.99 on the official website.

5. The Olight Obulb Pro multicolor light adds mood lighting with app control to your giftee’s space. They can change the mode, brightness level, etc.

Olight Obulb Pro multicolor light in use

Give a loved one colorful, app-controlled lighting for their home with the Olight Obulb Pro multicolor light. It’s easy to change the color or mode on the companion app. It’s also magnetic, waterproof, and long lasting.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

6. The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 has a higher resolution display that shows more information, like calendar events, song titles, etc.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022 on a table

Upgrade a friend’s Alexa speaker by giving them the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock 2022. It boasts a matrix dot display and improved sound. Then, with eero built in, it offers additional Wi-Fi coverage, making it one of the best stocking stuffer gadgets.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

7. The Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter helps your recipients listen to in-flight movies or other content comfortably.

Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter in white

Frequent travelers will appreciate the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth transmitter. It connects to any headphone jack, bringing the audio to wireless headphones. Even better, its battery runs for 20 hours.

Get it for $34.99 on the official website.

8. The HOKOLITE Runner-bright 500 Lm rechargeable running & cap light clips to any clothing or bag, lighting your runner’s way.

HOKOLITE Runner-Bright 500 Lm rechargeable running & cap light in use

Help the runner in your life stay safe in dimly lit conditions with the HOKOLITE Runner-Bright 500 Lm rechargeable running & cap light. It offers 5 brightness settings and outputs red, white, or green light.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

9. The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features a remote finder, so your giftee can always locate it. It even has a motion-activated backlight.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro in use

Thanks to its finder feature, the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro makes it easy for your giftee to find it. For this reason, it’s one of the best stocking stuffer gadgets under $100.

Get it for $34.99 on Amazon.

10. The mophie snap+ wireless vent mount charges your recipient’s MagSafe iPhone and holds it at eye level for hands-free use.

Keep someone special safe on the road with the mophie snap+ wireless vent mount. It attaches securely to your phone and charges it with up to 15 watts. Moreover, it offers hands-free functionality for calls and directions.

Get it for $23.44 on Amazon.

Give your friends and family the best stocking stuffer tech without going over budget with these cool products. What stocking stuffers are you buying this year? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
