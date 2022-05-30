The best tech gadgets under $100 you can buy this month

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 30, 2022

Want to update your tech this month and still stay on budget? It's possible with these picks for under $100. Check out the list below.

ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds in use

Great tech can set you back a few, but these gadgets won’t. Available from top-tier companies, they’re some of the best tech gadgets under $100 you can buy this month. Give them to yourself or someone you love for reliable tech that doesn’t break the bank.

Think you can’t get a decent pair of gaming earbuds for under $100? You’d be mistaken because the ROCCAT Syn Buds Core work with most devices and deliver game-worthy audio for just $25.

Then, for affordable smart home tech, the Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller lets you view and control your garage door from anywhere and sets you back only$44.

Tech doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and these products prove it.

1. The ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds work with pretty much any mobile gaming device and are Nintendo Switch ready.

ROCCAT Syn Buds Core in use

Enjoy great sound for portable games and media with the ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds. The 3.5 mm jack gives you versatility, while the 10 mm driver units provide plenty of bass.

Get them for $24.99 on Amazon.

2. The 8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2 lets you connect almost all wireless controllers to your Switch, Mac, Windows PC, Raspberry Pi, and more.

8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2
8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2 with gadgets

Use your favorite controller for more games when you have the 8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2. Its Ultimate Software delivers elite control over every component like button mapping, vibration control, and stick & trigger sensitivity adjustment.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

3. The Lexon Mino+ portable speaker series is palm-size and can travel with you to beach parties. Even better, it’s under $30.

Lexon Mino+ video

Looking for a portable speaker for your summer parties? Go for the Lexon Mino+ portable speaker series. The series includes the Chrome, Alu, and Glossy models, and each relies on Bluetooth connectivity. Available in 15 colors, they brighten any room and are some of the best tech gadgets under $100 right now.

Get one for $29.90 on the official website.

4. The DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS smartwatch is a solid smartwatch with 14 sports modes and more—all for less than your weekly grocery run.

DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS smartwatch
DOOGEE CR1Pro in use

You don’t have to spend $200+ on a sports smartwatch when you have the DOOGEE CR1Pro GPS smartwatch. Its sports modes help you through exercises like running, hiking, weight lifting, swimming, and more. It also monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen level, and location.

Get it for $64.99 on the official website.

5. The Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller lets you manage your garage door remotely for under $50 and works with most openers.

Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller in a garage

Give yourself peace of mind with the Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller. It gives you a live view of your garage from anywhere and even sends you alerts when the door is left open.

Get it for $43.99 on the official website.

6. The Nomad 65W Power Adapter has a cool GaN power conversion chip to fast charge your iPhone, MacBook, iPad Pro, and more.

Nomad 65W Power Adapter
Nomad 65W Power Adapter front and side view

Treat yourself to the latest charging tech, affordably, with the Nomad 65W Power Adapter. When you use both ports, you get 45 watts from the fast-charging top port and 20 watts from the bottom port. That way, you can charge both an M1 MacBook and an iPhone together, making it one of the best tech gadgets under $100 you can buy this month.

Get it for $69.95 on the official website.

7. The Reigning Champ x Native Union Collaboration includes the Night Cable, Reigning Champ Case for AirPods Pro, and the Drop Wireless Charger.

Reigning Champ x Native Union Collaboration
Reigning Champ x Native Union Collaboration cable and case

Elevate your Apple gadgets with the Reigning Champ x Native Union Collaboration. These devices cost under $100 and enhance how you use your Apple tech. For example, the Night Cable has an adjustable weighted knot that keeps it in place, while the Reigning Champ case works with wireless charging.

Get them starting at $39.99 on the official website.

8. The VAVA 2K Webcam enhances your videoconferences and calls with automatic low-light correction, helping you look your best.

VAVA 2K Webcam on an iMac

Look great on camera for less with the VAVA 2K Webcam. Its auto low-light correction ensures you’re well lit and clear in any situation. Then, the precision autofocus and noise-filtering dual mics keep your calls natural.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

9. The mophie powerstation hub portable battery charges your devices on the go with its 6,000 mAh battery and up to 18 watts of power.

mophie powerstation portable battery hub
mophie powerstation hub with gadgets

Never run out of power for wired or wireless gadgets when you’re out with the mophie powerstation hub portable battery. It has a wireless charger for Qi-enabled gadgets, 2 USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. Portable and cable-free, it’s one of the best tech gadgets under $100 you can buy this month.

Get it for $49.95 on the official website.

10. The RIG MG-X mobile gaming controller gives you Xbox-like controls for your mobile games and works with Android 6 phones or later.

RIG MG-X video

Take your mobile gaming to the next level with the RIG MG-X mobile gaming controller. It gives you buttons and layouts similar to the Xbox controller and works with Xbox Game Play.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

These tech gadgets under $100 will keep you connected, playing, and safe for less than you’d think. Do you own any of these gadgets? Tell us about your experience!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
