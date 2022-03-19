The best gadgets under $100 you can buy for yourself now

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 19, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Yes, you can still treat yourself to some nice tech for under $100. Let's check out some of the best bargains in 2022.

RIG MG-X mobile gaming controller in focus

Want to update your tech without breaking the bank? The best gadgets under $100 in 2022 prove you can snag high-performance devices at prices that won’t make you fear your credit card bill. So let’s talk numbers.

Think you have to shell out $200 or more for a decent pair of earbuds? You’d be mistaken because the EarFun Free Pro 2 have all the features you’d expect from higher end brands, but cost a third of the price.

Maybe you’ve had your eye on an expensive health smartwatch? Don’t save up your pennies because the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH has plenty of cool health-tracking features for just $49.99.

Spoil yourself with great tech and still have money to spend on the weekends when you go for these gadgets under $100.

1. The Lexon Mino T Bluetooth speaker lets you listen to music on the go and clips to bags, belt buckles, etc. via carabiner.

Lexon Mino T Bluetooth speaker with integrated carabiner
Lexon Mino T clips to a belt loop

Add your favorite soundtracks to your outdoor adventures with the Lexon Mino T Bluetooth speaker. It provides 5 hours of playtime and is water resistant. Use it to accept calls when it’s in its docking station.

Get it for $49.90 on the official website.

2. The PauseMe videoconferencing button makes videoconferences easier by giving you mic and video control.

The best gadgets under $100 you can buy for yourself now
PauseMe on a workspace

Want to simplify Zoom calls? The PauseMe videoconferencing button gives you quick access to your mic and video settings. So you can instantly cut the video if a family member enters the camera’s FOV.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

3. The Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger powers your iPhone and AirPods in one convenient spot.

The best gadgets under $100 you can buy for yourself now
Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Keep the tech on your desk or nightstand charged and organized with the Native Union Snap 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. It charges your iPhone 12 or 13 at up to 7.5W and your AirPods or AirPods Pro at up to 5W, making it one of the best gadgets under $100 in 2022.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

4. The Level Keypad smart entry panel makes locking and unlocking your door a breeze with its code-based entry.

Level Keypad smart entry panel 01
Level Keypad on an exterior wall

With the Level Keypad smart entry panel, you won’t have to dig through your bag for your key anymore. This sleek keypad locks and unlocks the door with numeric codes.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

5. The Razer Kraken V3 X USB gaming headset immerses you in other worlds with patented Razer TriForce drivers.

Razer Kraken V3 X in a video

For under $70, the Razer Kraken V3 X USB gaming headset transports you thanks to its realistic, powerful sound from 40 mm drivers. The cardioid mic allows for clear communications with your team.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

6. The Keurig K-Mini Plus portable coffee maker lets you brew delicious coffee anywhere with its slim and modern design.

Keurig K Mini Plus Portable Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Plus on a kitchen counter

Sip your morning cup of Joe anywhere when you have the Keurig K-Mini Plus portable coffee maker. Its compact design is ideal for small kitchens and office spaces, and it even fits travel mugs up to 7 inches tall.

Get it for $95.99 on Amazon.

7. The EarFun Free Pro 2 ultrasmall earbuds cost under $80. They boast ANC, accept calls, and have a transparent mode.

EarFun Free Pro 2 in a video

Enjoy all the features of a $200+ pair of earbuds when you go for the EarFun Free Pro 2 ultrasmall earbuds. They are feather light, block noise up to 40 decibels, and deliver stunning calls, making them some of the best gadgets under $100 in 2022.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

8. The Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice come in 3 sizes and boast a smart wheel for precise computer work.

Logitech Signature M650 computer mouse
Logitech Signature M650 in use

Elevate your workspace with the Logitech Signature M650 Series computer mice. These mice fit all hand sizes, while the SmartWheel offers line-by-line accuracy for detail-oriented tasks.

Get them starting at $39.99 on the official website.

9. The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH health smartwatch gives you advanced health monitoring on your wrist for under $50.

The best gadgets under $100 you can buy for yourself now
Mobvoi TicWatch GTH on a person’s wrist

While many health smartwatches cost well over $300, the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH health smartwatch is a wallet-friendly $49.99—currently at a 38% discount. Its premium sensors track your blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, sleep quality, and heart rate. It even has 14 workout modes.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

10. The RIG MG-X mobile gaming controller gears up your Android phone with console-like controls for better gaming.

The best gadgets under $100 you can buy for yourself now
RIG MG-X on an Android phone

The RIG MG-X mobile gaming controller works with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, adding familiar console buttons to your Android phone for enhanced gameplay. Even better, it boasts a universal fit for screens up to 6.7 inches.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

The best gadgets under $100 in 2022 give you the latest tech at prices that keep you on budget. Which of these products will you add to your shopping list? Let us know in the comments.

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
