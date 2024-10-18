Best home appliances for efficiency in 2024: Convenience hacks for your space

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Outsmarting household chaos isn’t magic—it’s smart appliances doing the heavy lifting. Here are my go-to gadgets that keep things running smoothly, so I can focus on everything else life throws my way.

These home appliances save you time!

As a working mom of 2, I REALLY don’t have time to clean—or cook, for that matter. But that doesn’t mean we live in a garbage pit and order takeout 5 nights a week.

Home appliances for efficiency have helped me tackle chores I don’t want to do, so I can spend my free time the way I want—sitting in pediatrician waiting rooms and pretending to understand the latest school policies (laughs sarcastically).

Parent or not, no one wants to spend all day cleaning. So, I’m sharing my convenience hacks, i.e., appliances that keep my home clean and healthy—with the least effort possible.

You’re welcome!

Multifunctional vacuum cleaners

My robot vacuum and mop have changed my house-cleaning game for the absolute better. Now, my Saturday mornings are all about pancake breakfasts with the fam—not vacuuming and mopping the floors.

The robot vacuums and handles debris multiple times a week—even when I’m not there. Plus, I have a cordless vacuum for wet and dry messes—because spilled cereal and milk definitely happen in my kitchen—at 6:50 am.

Robot vacuums

Eufy X10 Pro Omni on wood flooring

Robot vacuums have vastly improved since they were released. Nowadays, these companions deftly navigate around furniture and avoid stairs. Many automatically self-clean and empty, saving even more time.

I love a robot vacuum that vacuums AND mops, like the Eufy X10 Pro Omni. It boasts a high suction power, obliterating hair, crumbs, and debris in floor cracks. Rotational mopping pads wipe away spills and dried grime while the docking station lets the vacuum self-empty and refill with water.

Another slightly more expensive option is the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni. Its hot water mop thoroughly scrubs floors, and the 8,000 Pa of suction keeps carpets and hard floors dust-free. Built-in AI keeps the machine fast and accurate!

Cordless wet/dry vacuums

Bissell CrossWave OmniForce in a lifestyle scene

Spilled milk, wet coffee grinds, dropped bowls of oatmeal…they’re all part of our regular rotation of messes. But when they happen, I don’t get mad. I just run for the closet and grab my wet/dry vacuum.

The Bissell CrossWave OmniForce, in particular, is a hero. Cordless with both mop and vacuum functions, cereal dumped on the floor is no match. It also sanitizes, eliminating 99.99% of bacteria on hard floors.

Speedy cooking appliances

Ninja FlexBasket Air Fryer with cooked food

How do my husband and I get dinner on the table when we’ve both been working all day? The answer involves a detailed meal plan—and a couple of multifunctional cooking gadgets.

Multifunctional Instant Pot

First, let’s talk about the Instant Pot Duo Plus. This beauty combines 9 cooking appliances in one, saving us time and kitchen space. We use it nearly daily to cook rice, make yogurt, steam veggies, and slow-cook stews.

Time-saving air fryers

Another kitchen gadget we couldn’t live without is our air fryer, the Ninja FlexBasket Air Fryer. We love its large 7-quart capacity, which cooks family-sized meals. It air fries, air broils, bakes, and more in way less time than our conventional oven. A total win!

AI washing machine

Ok, our washing machine with AI was a splurge, but worth every penny! It automatically detects fabric type and stains—so it can adjust the cycle for a more effective wash. I now spend less time sorting and pretreating.

But Samsung’s Bespoke AI Laundry Hub does that and more. A full-sized front-load washer and dryer, it offers high performance with way less energy. Even better, it lets you skip adding detergent—just fill it with detergent once, and it’ll depense up to 34 loads automatically.

Smart home devices for efficiency

Aqara Smart Door Lock U200 on a door

Door locks, lights, and cameras can shave hours off your weekly task list, if you let them. Below are some of the smart home appliances for efficiency I swear by.

Keyless entry smart door locks

A keyless smart door lock has made my day oh so easy! With it, I don’t have to remember to bring physical keys when I step out to the bus stop. The Aqara Smart Door Lock U200, for its part, works with different platforms and gives you a slew of unlocking options—from Apple Home Keys to fingerprint recognition.

Plus, you can wash and dry a full load in under an hour—my dream!

Smart LED Light Bulbs

I’ll never get over being able to adjust my lamp’s lighting temperature and color. But most important is the voice control of the GE CYNC. With it, I don’t have to physically turn on the lights, which is great for when I have my hands full (which is always).

Floodlight Camera

Meanwhile, security is under wraps thanks to the Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight. As an automatic motion-activated camera and floodlight, it lets us know about unusual movement on our driveway. Suspicious activity triggers notifications sent to our phone and allows 2-way talk.

The last line

Everyone has a packed schedule, but there are definitely ways to control chaos at home and save time for things you’d rather do. I’ve outlined the best home appliances for efficiency that help my home run like a well-oiled machine—at least most of the time! I hope it helps you!

Need more ideas? Check out our category of smart home gadgets and IoT devices—from smart light bulbs to connected kitty feeders, they’ll help you stay productive throughout the day.