Smart home gadgets guide—best smart lamps and lights for your indoor and outdoor spaces

In the market for smart indoor or outdoor lights? Don't start shopping until you look at our guide. These are some of the best smart lights you can buy right now.

Wyze smart floor lamp in use

Good lighting is essential to your home’s look—both outdoors and in. For that reason, today we rounded up some of our best smart lights for indoors and outdoors. These lights offer voice assistant connectivity and millions of colors.

For instance, the Govee Glow smart table lamp helps you make a statement in any room. It boasts 16 million colors and 20 light effects, letting you set pretty much any atmosphere.

To liven up your walkway, you can’t go wrong with the Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight, which sends gorgeous color all around your exterior.

Check out these gadgets and more in the list below.

1. The Cync 2022 smart bulb collection comes in shapes like globe, candelabra, and standard light bulb in either white or full-color.

Cync 2022 smart bulb collection in the living room

Get more lighting options when you go for the Cync 2022 smart bulb collection. It features a variety of styles and works via your voice, and you can even set up schedules and manage everything from the Cync app.

These gadgets are coming soon start at $11.99.

2. The Govee Glow smart table lamp adds a modern look to your home. 16 million colors ensure you can set any atmosphere in any room.

Govee Glow smart table lamp by the sofa

Change the atmosphere in your home as you please with the Govee Glow smart table lamp. It features 20 light effects, has a temperature range of 18,000–3,000K, and has a Music mode. It works with Alexa or Google assistant.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

3. The Govee StarPal Ambient RGBWW smart portable table lamp has a gorgeous candle-inspired shape with 32+ scene effects.

Govee StarPal ambient RGBWW smart portable table lamp

A great lamp for your living room or hallway is the Govee StarPal Ambient RGBWW smart portable table lamp. It lets you set any effect you can imagine in cozy warm, or white tones. That’s why it made our list of the best smart lights indoors and outdoors.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

4. The Philips Hue Filament Smart Bulbs

Philips Hue Filament smart bulbs in use

Add a comfy look to your home with the Philips Hue Filament Smart Bulbs. The series includes 3 different-size bulbs that you can dim individually. Meanwhile, they work with Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, and more.

Get one for about $34 on the official website.

5. The Ring Solar Pathlight adds sustainable lighting to your garden. It switches on only when it senses your motion, and it recharges in the sun.

Ring solar pathlight product design

Light up your walkway at night with the Ring Solar Pathlight. It recharges using the sun’s energy, lowering costs. Connect it to a Ring Bridge or Echo device to access smart features. It’s an eco-friendly option on our list of the best smart lights indoors and outdoors.

Get it for $34.99 on Amazon.

6. The Wyze Smart Floor Lamp makes text easier to read thanks to 15 groups of condenser lenses. It even makes colors more distinguishable.

Wyze smart floor lamp product demo

Got a busy student in your life? Or maybe you stay up late reading? Then go for the Wyze Smart Floor Lamp. Its condenser lenses only focus light on your subject and won’t disturb anyone else in the room. What’s more, AI tech learns your favorite settings.

Get it for $54.99 on the official website.

7. The Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights

Govee RGBW Bluetooth bulb string lights in use

Jazz up your interior or exterior with the Govee RGBW Bluetooth Bulb String Lights. They create 8 lively modes and sync with your music since they have integrated microphones.

Get them for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight

Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight in use

The Philips Hue Amarant linear spotlight made our list of the best smart lights for indoors and outdoors because it adds personality to your property. Producing millions of colors, you can set any mood you like.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

9. The Ring Wall Light Solar

Ring Wall Light solar product design

Go sustainable with your outdoor lighting when adding the Ring Wall Light Solar. It illuminates when it detects movement to shine a light on intruders, and it works with the Ring App.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

Philips Hue White bulbs in use

Upgrade your lighting with the Philips Hue White, White Ambiance & Color Ambiance Bulbs. They add a lovely glow to your interior and work with popular voice assistants.

Get one for $14.99 on the official website.

From your desk to your driveway, you can light up any space smartly with the lights and lamps above. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

