Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 8, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Your home office is your sanctuary, or at least it should be. Make it a space you enjoy returning to every day with any of these cool workspace gadgets.

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Vaydeer monitor stand in use

Whether you work from home full time or run a side business on the weekends, you want your home office to feel like it’s yours. So today we’re highlighting some of the best home office gadgets that can help personalize your space and make it work better for you.

For instance, you can ensure your video calls can have a professional look with minimal setup and hassle when you go for a desktop PC that’s designed for the purpose, like the HP EliteOne 800 G9 AiO.

And you’ll want to elevate your monitor to a height that keeps your neck happy. Thankfully, the Vaydeer Monitor stand does that and charges your devices wirelessly or via USB ports.

Work comfortably and stay productive at home with the gadgets below.

1. The HP EliteOne 800 G9 AiO Desktop PC looks great in your home office and enhances your video conferences with HP Presence.

HP EliteOne 800 G9 AiO Desktop PC with HP Presence
HP EliteOne 800 G9 AiO Desktop PC in use

Improve your virtual meetings with the HP EliteOne 800 G9 AiO Desktop PC. Its flat panel design has a futuristic look, while the 5 MP HP Auto Frame camera, dynamic voice leveling, and AI noise reduction ensure you always look and sound your best.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

2. The AnkerWork B600 all-in-one video bar has a camera, microphones, a light bar, and more, adding a studio to your desktop.

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
AnkerWork B600 on a monitor

Is your desk covered with videoconferencing gadgets? Replace them with the AnkerWork B600 all-in-one video bar. This sleek bar adds a 2K camera, 4 microphones, lighting, and integrated speakers to the top of your monitor.

Get it for $219.99 on the official website.

3. The Pure Forms The Desk Lamp series adapts to your space, helping you work efficiently at the computer or study documents and books.

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Pure Forms The Desk Lamp on a table

Don’t forget about office lighting. The Pure Forms The Desk Lamp series features a smooth, industrial design in 2 models. The Task Light version keeps the light focused in a specific area for concentrated work. Meanwhile, the Webcam Light offers glare-free, flattering illumination for computer work.

Preorder it for $359 on Kickstarter.

4. The Yealink BH76 & BH72 Bluetooth wireless headsets enhance collaboration, keeping conversations crystal clear and focused.

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Yealink headset on a man

The Yealink BH76 & BH72 Bluetooth wireless headsets made our list of the best home office gadgets for personal workspaces because they transition between office and personal use so well. They make communicating remotely simple, and you can customize what you hear with ANC and a transparent mode.

These headphones are coming soon, and their price is TBA. Learn more about them on the official website.

5. The Vaydeer Monitor Stand powers devices like your phone, tablet, and smartwatch while you work. It also keeps your desk organized.

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Vaydeer Monitor Stand on a workspace

When you work at home, it’s easy to accumulate things on your desk. But the Vaydeer Monitor Stand 2-tier design gives you extra shelf space. Meanwhile, the USB charging station has 4 ports—there’s even an optional wireless charging pad.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

6. The HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse features an ergonomic design and 7 programmable buttons, boosting productivity and comfort.

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse
HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse with a notebook

A good mouse is essential to any personal workspace, and the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse is a great one. It has a 12-week battery life, and the shape is wrist friendly. Even better, a hyper-fast scroll wheel keeps you efficient. Plus, this mouse works on any surface.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

7. The Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier keeps the air in your office healthy using antibacterial silver to destroy airborne pathogens.

Wynd Plus in a video

The Wynd Plus smart personal air purifier is one of the best home office gadgets for a personal workspace because it keeps your health in mind. Created by MIT and NASA engineers, it eliminates 99.9% of particles larger than 0.3 microns. Its small, compact shape doesn’t take up much space.

Try with nok for $199.

8. The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand has premium materials and charges all your devices in one spot on your work desk.

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand with devices

You rely on quite a few devices throughout the day, and the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand keeps them charged and organized right on your desk. It powers the iPhone 13, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. The Apple Watch charging portion even detaches so you can take it on the go.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

9. The Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook transforms handwritten notes and drawings into digital ones you can edit and share.

Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Digital Notebook
Royole RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook with a user

Sometimes it’s easier to hash out an idea by hand, and that’s where the Royale RoWrite 2 Smart Writing Notebook comes in. It’s one of the best home office gadgets for a personal workspace because it converts your handwriting into digital text in various file types.

Get it for $129.99 on Amazon.

10. The Seagate Ultra Touch compact SSDs have a comfortable woven fabric exterior and are compatible with USB-C and USB 3.0.

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Seagate Ultra Touch top view / Image Credit: Alvinology Media

Every personal workspace needs a storage/backup option. The Seagate Ultra Touch compact SSDs have stylish designs and come in 1 TB and 500 GB versions. They work with both Mac and Windows and perform backups you can schedule.

Get one for $87.77 on the official website.

Make your home office a space where you feel at ease and organized with these gadgets. Which ones will you add to your wish list? Let us know in the comments.

