Best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories to give this holiday season

Lauren Wadowsky

Need a gift for an iPhone 14 user? Check out these gadgets and accessories. From cases to chargers, these products elevate the latest iPhone.

Alto Original Leather Case for iPhone 14 series in use

So what should you give your iPhone 14 user this Christmas? The best iPhone 14 gadget gifts, of course! These iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories take their new iPhone to the next level.

Upgrade their wireless charging routine with the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass. This stunning wireless charger has a transparent glass design that reveals the inner coils.

Then, you can make your giftee’s on-the-go life easier with the hardgraft Mighty Wild iPhone 14 Pro Case. Combining a wallet and a case, it protects the phone and organizes cards and cash.

Check out the best gifts you can buy an iPhone 14 user in 2022!

1. The SANDMARC Drama Polarizer Filter for iPhone 14 series reduces glare in iPhone photography. It’s great for landscapes.

SANDMARC Drama Polarizer Filter for iPhone 14 series in use

Does your giftee rely on their iPhone’s camera? Improve their photography with the SANDMARC Drama Polarizer Filter for iPhone 14 series. It functions as a polarized lens for iPhone 14, reducing glare and reflections.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

2. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip adds immersive audio to the iPhone 14 and makes voices sound more natural.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip in white

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip are excellent companions to the iPhone 14. Their revamped inward-facing mics operate with voice enhancement algorithms, adding clarity to the speaker’s voice.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass in use

Give the iPhone 14 owner in your life a new way to charge with the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Class. Its see-through surface displays the inner 16 wireless coils. This offers flexible placement for charging 2 devices wirelessly. It’s one of the best iPhone 14 gadget gifts.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

4. The Oakywood Slim Charging Pad comes in beautiful wood finishes. Its classic disc shape fits on any desk and offers up to 15W.

Oakywood Slim Charging Pad in black

Offer your loved one a classic wireless charger with a natural design when you buy the Oakywood Slim Charging Pad. Choose from oak, walnut, and black wood colors. Simplifying wireless charging, this gadget automatically adjusts its speed to the smartphone model.

Get it for $80 on the official website.

5. The hardgraft Mighty Wild iPhone 14 Pro Case combines a smartphone case and a wallet. It holds cards/cash and even has a secret pocket.

hardgraft Mighty Wild iPhone 14 Pro Case on a table

Make your recipient’s iPhone 14 more convenient by giving the hardgraft Mighty Wild iPhone 14 Pro Case. Featuring vegetable-tanned Italian leather, it has dedicated slots for cards and money. A hidden pocket stows essential cards.

Get it for $202 on the official website.

6. The Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller transforms the iPhone 14 into a handheld gaming console with macros, triggers, and controls.

Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller design

Does your favorite iPhone 14 user love mobile gaming? Transform their setup with the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller. It offers console-level controls and an extendable bridge that securely holds the phone, which is why it’s one of the best iPhone 14 gadget gifts.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

7. The Alto Original Leather Case for iPhone 14 series

Alto Original Leather Case for iPhone 14 series design

Treat an iPhone 14 user to the handcrafted Alto Original Leather Case. It has gorgeous color options and provides 5ft military-grade drop protection.

Get it for $46.71 on the official website.

8. The Moment Strap Anywhere Mount for MagSafe secures the iPhone 14 to treadmills, ellipticals, squat racks, and yoga mats.

Moment Strap Anywhere Mount for MagSafe in use

Does your giftee scroll during workouts? Give them the Moment Strap Anywhere Mount for MagSafe. It uses a silicone rubber strap to secure the phone to nearly any fitness machine. It even has an (M) Force magnet array for additional peace of mind.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger delivers high-speed charging in a portable size. It makes on-the-go charging a breeze.

Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger product demo

Small and compact, the Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger easily powers an iPhone 14 anywhere. Thanks to its GaN semiconductor, which charges faster in a smaller footprint than silicon-based chargers. It’s one of the best iPhone 14 gadget gifts.

Get it for $22.99 on the official website.

10. The bitplay WanderCase for iPhone 14

bitplay WanderCase for iPhone 14 series in use

Protect their iPhone 14 in style with the bitplay WanderCase for iPhone 14. Delivering MIL-STD-810G US military standards, this case delivers shock resistance and rounded edges. Meanwhile, it keeps the iPhone 14 fully functional and works with Qi and MagSafe chargers.

Get it for $32 on Amazon.

Surprise the iPhone 14 user in your life with any of the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories this Christmas. Which of these products do you love the most? Tell us!

