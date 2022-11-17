Best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories to give this holiday season

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 17, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Need a gift for an iPhone 14 user? Check out these gadgets and accessories. From cases to chargers, these products elevate the latest iPhone.

Best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories to give this holiday season
Alto Original Leather Case for iPhone 14 series in use

So what should you give your iPhone 14 user this Christmas? The best iPhone 14 gadget gifts, of course! These iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories take their new iPhone to the next level.

Related: Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season

Upgrade their wireless charging routine with the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass. This stunning wireless charger has a transparent glass design that reveals the inner coils.

Then, you can make your giftee’s on-the-go life easier with the hardgraft Mighty Wild iPhone 14 Pro Case. Combining a wallet and a case, it protects the phone and organizes cards and cash.

Check out the best gifts you can buy an iPhone 14 user in 2022!

1. The SANDMARC Drama Polarizer Filter for iPhone 14 series reduces glare in iPhone photography. It’s great for landscapes.

SANDMARC Drama Polarizer Filter for iPhone 14 series in use

Does your giftee rely on their iPhone’s camera? Improve their photography with the SANDMARC Drama Polarizer Filter for iPhone 14 series. It functions as a polarized lens for iPhone 14, reducing glare and reflections.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

2. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip adds immersive audio to the iPhone 14 and makes voices sound more natural.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip in white

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip are excellent companions to the iPhone 14. Their revamped inward-facing mics operate with voice enhancement algorithms, adding clarity to the speaker’s voice.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

3. The Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass has a unique see-through design. It offers both wireless and wired charging.

Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass in use

Give the iPhone 14 owner in your life a new way to charge with the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Class. Its see-through surface displays the inner 16 wireless coils. This offers flexible placement for charging 2 devices wirelessly. It’s one of the best iPhone 14 gadget gifts.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

4. The Oakywood Slim Charging Pad comes in beautiful wood finishes. Its classic disc shape fits on any desk and offers up to 15W.

Oakywood Slim Charging Pad in black

Offer your loved one a classic wireless charger with a natural design when you buy the Oakywood Slim Charging Pad. Choose from oak, walnut, and black wood colors. Simplifying wireless charging, this gadget automatically adjusts its speed to the smartphone model.

Get it for $80 on the official website.

5. The hardgraft Mighty Wild iPhone 14 Pro Case combines a smartphone case and a wallet. It holds cards/cash and even has a secret pocket.

hardgraft Mighty Wild iPhone 14 Pro Case on a table

Make your recipient’s iPhone 14 more convenient by giving the hardgraft Mighty Wild iPhone 14 Pro Case. Featuring vegetable-tanned Italian leather, it has dedicated slots for cards and money. A hidden pocket stows essential cards.

Get it for $202 on the official website.

6. The Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller transforms the iPhone 14 into a handheld gaming console with macros, triggers, and controls.

Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller design

Does your favorite iPhone 14 user love mobile gaming? Transform their setup with the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller. It offers console-level controls and an extendable bridge that securely holds the phone, which is why it’s one of the best iPhone 14 gadget gifts.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

7. The Alto Original Leather Case for iPhone 14 series comes in vivid colors. Handcrafted from full-grain Italian leather, it’s soft to the touch.

Alto Original Leather Case for iPhone 14 series design

Treat an iPhone 14 user to the handcrafted Alto Original Leather Case. It has gorgeous color options and provides 5ft military-grade drop protection.

Get it for $46.71 on the official website.

8. The Moment Strap Anywhere Mount for MagSafe secures the iPhone 14 to treadmills, ellipticals, squat racks, and yoga mats.

Moment Strap Anywhere Mount for MagSafe in use

Does your giftee scroll during workouts? Give them the Moment Strap Anywhere Mount for MagSafe. It uses a silicone rubber strap to secure the phone to nearly any fitness machine. It even has an (M) Force magnet array for additional peace of mind.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger delivers high-speed charging in a portable size. It makes on-the-go charging a breeze.

Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger product demo

Small and compact, the Anker Nano 3 iPhone charger easily powers an iPhone 14 anywhere. Thanks to its GaN semiconductor, which charges faster in a smaller footprint than silicon-based chargers. It’s one of the best iPhone 14 gadget gifts.

Get it for $22.99 on the official website.

10. The bitplay WanderCase for iPhone 14 flaunts urban style with outdoor durability. Pair it with the Urban Lite Strap for more convenience.

bitplay WanderCase for iPhone 14 series in use

Protect their iPhone 14 in style with the bitplay WanderCase for iPhone 14. Delivering MIL-STD-810G US military standards, this case delivers shock resistance and rounded edges. Meanwhile, it keeps the iPhone 14 fully functional and works with Qi and MagSafe chargers.

Get it for $32 on Amazon.

Surprise the iPhone 14 user in your life with any of the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories this Christmas. Which of these products do you love the most? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Holiday gift guide—best gadgets for her
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best gadgets for her

Wondering what tech devices a woman wants this holiday season? Check out this roundup of the best gadget gifts for her. From a minimalist self-warming coffee mug to a woman’s health-tracking smartwatch, these gifts have the features she’s dreaming of..
Use your energy for playing, not retrieving balls, with this innovative tennis ball picker upper
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Use your energy for playing, not retrieving balls, with this innovative tennis ball picker upper

Burn energy playing tennis, not running after the ball, when you have the Touch Trap. This innovative tennis ball picker upper makes retrieving your ball effortless and prevents injury to the back. Tired of bending down, again and again, to..
Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season

So, you’re loved one is a tech fan. And if you’re unsure what Christmas gift to buy them, today’s roundup has answers. Because while your giftee has plenty of cool stuff, we’re confident that the items on our most innovative..
Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him

So you’ve got men who love tech on your holiday shopping list. Whether it’s your gaming-obsessed partner or an adventure-loving brother, our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him helps you buy him the perfect gift. From an..
Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym

Experience a new world of workouts with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym. This immersive total-body gym offers 4 home gyms in one piece of equipment and takes you on metaverse travel experiences. Looking to spice up your workouts?..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200

Choosing cool tech gifts at affordable prices is a fine art. You could spend hours scouring the internet and still come up with nothing. So we’ve done work for you with these best tech gadgets to buy for under $200...
Early Black Friday deals you can grab today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Early Black Friday deals you can grab today

Black Friday is less than 2 weeks away, but brands are offering deals now. From tech gadgets to mattresses, there are steep discounts to be had on just about everything. So, to help you get the most for your money,..
Smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love

Looking for nursery tech? We’re here to help with a list of smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love. As a first-time parent, you face brand new tasks like tracking feeds and diaper changes. Thankfully, these gadgets lighten..
Top games and accessories of the week: TableTone, Canvas & Fit to print
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games and accessories of the week: TableTone, Canvas & Fit to print

At Gadget Flow, we love board games, TTRPGs, and RPGs. So today, we’re rounding up the top games and accessories of the week. From an adaptive audio app for TTRPGs to a dice game that suits both adult and family..
Best STEM gadgets and gift ideas for the budding engineers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best STEM gadgets and gift ideas for the budding engineers in your life

Are your favorite little ones into robots and science? Then, as a doting parent, aunt, or uncle, you’ll want to check out the best STEM gadgets and gift ideas below. These are some of the best educational toys for their..
This Korean language app for English speakers combines a textbook and an eBook
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This Korean language app for English speakers combines a textbook and an eBook

Learn Korean quickly and easily with the Appbook Learn Korean For English program. This Korean language learning app and textbook simplify Korean for English speakers and goes beyond what other programs offer. Work in Korea and want to learn the..