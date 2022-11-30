Apple accessories gift guide—best iPhone, iPad & MacBook gadgets to buy

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 30, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

From an iPhone game controller to a MacBook stand that improves posture, we've got the best Apple accessories for gift-giving in 2022.

Twelve South HoverBar Tower in use

Shopping for your Apple user is pretty easy. There’s a slew of stylish accessories that can enhance their iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. And, of course, you want to give the best, and that’s what we’re highlighting in our Apple accessories gift guide.

A unique desk charger makes a great gift for iPhone users. We love the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass. Its see-through glass surface adds functional art to their workspace.

Then, the FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard is an excellent choice for iPad owners. It makes the device more work-friendly since it enables users to use their iPad and Magic Keyboard as one.

Give the Apple users in your life the best with these cool accessories.

1. The Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass impresses any iPhone owner with its see-through tempered glass surface.

Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass in use

Impress your iPhone user with a unique charger for Christmas: the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass. The transparent tempered glass surface reveals the 16 charging coils. There’s also an integrated USB-A port and a 27W USB-C PD port.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

2. The Sandmarc Macro Lens for iPhone 14 enhances your giftee’s iPhone photography, letting them capture intricate details.

Sandmarc Macro Lens for iPhone 14 series in use

Give the iPhone photographer in your life DSLR capabilities with the Sandmarc Macro Lens for iPhone 14. It zeros in up to 30x, allowing more detailed close-ups than ever.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition delivers DualSense-inspired controls to any gamer who plays on their iPhone.

Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller in action

Take your iPhone gamer’s skills to new heights with the Backbone One for iPhone Playstation Edition. Inspired by the PS DualSense wireless controller, this gadget pairs easily with the PS Remote Play app. Plus, it’s great for on-the-go gaming, which is why it made our Apple accessories gift guide.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The Alto Clop Leather Case for iPhone 14 series covers your recipient’s phone in luxurious Italian leather and offers 5-foot drop protection.

Alto Clop Leather Case for iPhone 14 series in dark gray

Treat an iPhone 14 user to an elegant Alto Clop Leather Case for iPhone 14 series. This handmade case features a classic design and affixes instantly to the phone. What’s more, the 5-foot drop-proof rating is military grade.

Get it for $64.95 on the official website.

5. The FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard gives an iPad owner more functionality since it connects to the Magic Keyboard.

FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard in black

Offer an iPad owner a portable workstation with the FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard. Interestingly, it connects to the Magic Keyboard and allows a person to work with the tablet and keyboard as one.

Get it for $89 on the official website.

6. The Twelve South HoverBar Tower better positions your giftee’s iPad for Apple Fitness+ workouts, music lessons, and more.

Twelve South HoverBar Tower iPad stand in use

Help your recipient make better use of their iPad with the Twelve South HoverBar Tower. This flexible floor stand is height adjustable and makes working out with an iPad easier. It’s one of our favorite items in our Apple accessories gift guide.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

7. The Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac offers full typing capabilities to their iPad and comes in beautiful colors.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac in use

Add a modern look to their Apple workspace with the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac. It comes in rose, blueberry, and off-white colors. Even better, it has a slim, lightweight, and super portable design.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

8. The Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station instantly connects and docks their MacBook for unmatched productivity.

Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station in black

Splurge on your MacBook owner by buying them the Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station. It combines the connectivity of a Thunderbolt 4 docking station with the space-saving design of a laptop holder. Meanwhile, 11 ports provide desktop-level power.

Preorder it for $399.99 by December 2 on the official website, and it will ship by December 19.

9. The Native Union Fold Laptop Stand tilts their MacBook to an optimized 14° viewing angle, supporting their good posture.

Native Union Fold Laptop Stand in use

Keep your loved one healthy while working on the go with the Native Union Fold Laptop Stand. This ultra-slim laptop stand folds flat, so it’s easy to carry with other devices. Then, the 14° viewing angle reduces slouching, which is why we included it in this Apple accessories gift guide.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

10. The hardgraft Less is More MacBook Pro Sleeve offers stylish protection for their MacBook Pro with felted wool and veg-tanned leather.

hardgraft Less is More MacBook Pro Sleeve design

Wrap their MacBook Pro in gorgeous felted wool with the hardgraft Less is More MacBook Pro Sleeve. Simple and elegant, this sleeve protects their laptop from bumps and scratches.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

Give your Apple user the best when you get them these Apple accessories and gadgets. Will you add any of these products to your shopping list? Let us know which ones!

