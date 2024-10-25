Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson’s best

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 25, 2024, 7:51 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Meet your new cleaning obsession! The Redroad X18 cordless vacuum packs 33,000 Pa of powerful suction, smart dirt detection, and a HEPA filtration system—all at a fraction of the price of premium brands like Dyson.

Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson’s best
Redroad X18 delivers high-powered suction for an unbeatable price

Once you start using the cordless vacuum cleaner, you won’t be able to live without it. With 33,000 Pa of suction power, it easily removes pet hair, crumbs, and even deep carpet dirt, for results comparable to a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner. It’s one of the best budget-friendly stick vacuums out there right now.

Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson's best
Redroad X18: Budget-friendly stick vacuum that rivals Dyson's best
Redroad X18 C
Redroad X18 in different use scenarios

It also has a smart suction adjustment function that automatically adjusts according to the degree of dirt on the floor. So it not only cleans thoroughly but prolongs the range time. The HEPA four-layer filtration system effectively filters 99.99% of allergens and bacteria, supporting your family’s respiratory health. Best of all, it’s priced at just xxx dollars, a fraction of the price of high-end devices like those by Dyson.

A no-tangle vacuum for pet hair

My previous cordless vacuum cleaner only had a suction power of 11,000Pa, and I had to repeat the process many times. Stubborn pet hair and dust hidden deep in the carpet simply wouldn’t come out. But since using Redroad X18, everything has changed. With its powerful 33,000 Pa suction power, it can easily pick up all kinds of dirt in a single pass, even soybean-sized particles—your floor will look brand new in no time!

An illuminating LED light

Thanks to the LED light, cleaning in dim spaces like under furniture is a breeze. Plus, the anti-tangle roller brush keeps hair from clogging up the system, so you can vacuum without interruptions.

Redroad X18
Redroad X18 C
Redroad X18 as a stick vacuum

Intelligent suction power adjustment

No more worrying about choosing the right amount of suction power! The Redroad X18’s Intelligent Dust Recognition System automatically adjusts the suction power according to how dirty different areas are. It accurately senses dirt on the floor and uses the most suitable suction mode for the job. This saves energy and optimizes the battery life to up to 65 minutes.

HEPA 4-layer filtration in a stick vacuum

Say goodbye to dust allergies! The Redroad X18’s HEPA four-layer filtration system locks in 99.99% of fine dust, preventing allergens and fine dust from escaping from the 1.6L dust bin, creating a healthy and clean living environment. Take care of your breathing health!

Price & availability

You can purchase this vacuum cleaner for only at Amazon. Using the code OctoberX18, you can save 5% plus a $70 coupon makes final price only $119.99. It’s truly a budget-friendly stick vacuum!

Disclaimer: This product review is based on thorough research and available product information. The product has not been personally tested by our editor, and the review reflects details gathered from trusted sources.

Product Reviews

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Best Christmas gifts for coworkers in 2024: Unique gadgets for under $50
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best Christmas gifts for coworkers in 2024: Unique gadgets for under $50
Secret Santa, gift auction, or grab bag—whatever your office calls it, holiday gift-giving for a colleague can be tricky. You want to get something cool AND stay on budget. But sometimes you don’t even know who you’re buying for, or..
M4 MacBook Air coming next year? Here’s what the leaks reveal
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
M4 MacBook Air coming next year? Here’s what the leaks reveal
Apple plans to announce updates to many of its computers soon, but the M4 MacBook Air might not be part of the mix. They’re upgrading their entire Mac lineup to the M4 chip, which promises faster performance and better handling..
Google Pixel 9a: Key info and is it worth the wait?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a: Key info and is it worth the wait?
The Google Pixel 9a might still be a few months away, but early leaks are already hinting at what’s to come. Its predecessor impressed by packing nearly all the high-end features into a more affordable package, including some of Google’s..
OpenAI’s eyeball-scanning Orb can tell if you’re human
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
OpenAI’s eyeball-scanning Orb can tell if you’re human
In a future where humans must prove their humanity in a world full of AI fakes, the OpenAI Orb—now known as the World Orb—offers a solution. This space age-y spherical device scans people’s eyeballs and creates an encrypted digital pass—called..
Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Halloween is just around the corner—only 9 days away! But don’t stress if you still need a gift for the Halloween superfan in your life. For some, Halloween is more than just costumes and candy; it’s practically a lifestyle. So,..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?
When I think about how years of typing can lead to all sorts of strain on our muscles and joints—I can’t help but wonder why ergonomic keyboards aren’t more popular. They keep your arms and hands in a more natural..
The Impact of 5G on Mobile Gaming: Faster, Smoother, Better
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The Impact of 5G on Mobile Gaming: Faster, Smoother, Better
Over the past 10 years, the mobile gaming industry has seen a meteoric rise inpopularity. Smartphones and tablets have evolved into potent gaming platforms forvarious genres, including casual puzzle games and more advanced strategy games,like the Spades card game. However,..
OnePlus set to reveal OxygenOS 15: Here’s what to expect!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OnePlus set to reveal OxygenOS 15: Here’s what to expect!
OnePlus has always been all about taking Android customization to the next level with OxygenOS. They kicked off the OxygenOS 14 beta program back in September 2023, and it rolled out some really cool features. Now that Android 15 is..
Best home appliances for efficiency in 2024: Convenience hacks for your space
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best home appliances for efficiency in 2024: Convenience hacks for your space
As a working mom of 2, I REALLY don’t have time to clean—or cook, for that matter. But that doesn’t mean we live in a garbage pit and order takeout 5 nights a week. Home appliances for efficiency have helped..
How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop
Elon Musk kicked things off by saying, “This will be the biggest product ever—of any kind,“ as he unveiled the Tesla Optimus robot. While the ‘We, Robot’ event was supposed to spotlight the robotaxi, it was the Optimus robots that..
The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!
You’re a devoted pet parent, and your fur baby’s well-being is a top priority. You splurge on the best food, stay on top of vet visits and make sure she’s spoiled with toys and love. But keeping your home free..