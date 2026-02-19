Best budget smartphones: Pixel 10a and other top picks for performance, cameras, and battery life

Image Credit: Henry T. Casey, CNN Underscored

Over the years, I went through my fair share of budget phones. I get why people complain about entry models. The processor drags. The camera misses. And the software… tests your patience. My Samsung Galaxy J8 gave me a hard time on the software side. I put up with slow speed and rough photos—my vacation shots still hurt to see. Apps wouldn’t open. The phone would freeze. It would restart on its own.

Things look different now. Brands step up their game. With Google showing off the Pixel 10a and Apple set to unveil the iPhone 17e, this feels like the right moment to talk about the best budget smartphones you can get in 2026.

Motorola moto g power – 2026

Image Credit: Samsung Motorola moto g power – 2026 Get it for $ 299.99

Motorola keeps the $299 price and throws in a few upgrades. You get a bigger battery (5,200 mAh) and a sharper selfie camera. For $300, the moto g power – 2026 runs smooth. It packs 8 GB of RAM, handling gaming, video streams, and multitasking with no drama.

Lenovo’s sub-brand drops wireless charging. I don’t care much about that, but some people will. A relative gave me a wireless charger after I broke a streak of cable chargers. I keep it in my workroom and use it so I don’t drag a cable across the house.

Best phone under $200: Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Image Credit: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Get it for $ 205.00 $ 194.00 -5.4%

Samsung promises six OS and security updates for the Galaxy A17 5G. That should take it all the way to Android 21 and One UI 13 if the naming pattern sticks. Buy it now or two years from now, and you’ll still get fresh features and security patches. That gives it solid long-term value.

Performance holds it back. Samsung uses the Exynos 1330 chip and pairs it with 4GB of RAM. That combo limits what the phone can do. Samsung loves to reuse parts to cut costs, and this phone shows it. Speed matches last year’s A16. You won’t see a jump in power.

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro

Image Credit: JN, Amazon Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Get it for $ 279.00

At $279, the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro feels like it should cost twice as much. You get a 6.8-inch 120 Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, three cameras, strong specs, and tight software tuning. I love that it doesn’t fall apart in any area. At this price, that matters.

Stock creates a problem. The Phone 2 Pro sits out of stock on Amazon and on the official site. I don’t know when units will return. If this phone grabs your attention, sign up for Nothing’s newsletter so you catch the next restock.

Google Pixel 10a

Some people complain about the Pixel 10a design. It keeps the same size and shape as the 9a. The frame uses aluminum, and the back uses plastic, not glass. The look plays it safe.

Still, Google nails the formula for budget Android phones.

Google’s midrange Pixels offer you strong cameras and almost everything most people need at a fair price. The Pixel 10a sticks to that path. Around the back, you get the same dual camera setup: a 48 MP main and a 13 MP ultrawide. Expect photos that look close to shots from the Pro line, just with lower resolution.

Apple iPhone 16e

Image Credit: Apple Apple iPhone 16e Get it for $ 599.00

The old SE models were what I’d call budget smartphones. The iPhone 16e isn’t. While the third-generation iPhone SE started at $429 back in 2022, Apple now asks $599 for the base iPhone 16e—or $899 if you opt for the 512 GB variant. Storage upgrades cost a lot, but the Apple ecosystem and a few key features might pull you in.

Battery life stands out. The 16e runs close to Plus and Max battery numbers in a smaller body. It packs a 6.1-inch display and measures 5.78 inches tall, 2.82 inches wide, and 0.31 inches thick. In Tom’s Guide tests, the iPhone 16e lasts 12 hours and 41 minutes. That result turns heads.

Apple puts the A18 chip inside. It mirrors the iPhone 16 chip but drops one graphics core, giving you four instead of five. In Genshin Impact, the 16e shows a few stutters, but gameplay stays close to the standard iPhone 16. If you want a compact iPhone that runs games well and costs less than the Pro, the 16e deserves a look.

Budget phones have come a long way since my days with the Galaxy J8. Today, you can get solid performance, reliable cameras, and software that won’t drive you crazy—all without spending a fortune. Whether you lean toward the smooth multitasking of the Motorola moto g power – 2026, the long-term updates of the Galaxy A17 5G, the well-rounded Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, the camera strengths of the Pixel 10a, or the compact power of the iPhone 16e, there’s something for every need and budget.

The key is knowing what matters most to you—battery life, camera, or software longevity—and choosing the phone that hits the right balance. Budget no longer means compromise; it just means smart choices.