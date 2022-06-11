The best Mac gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2

Looking forward to the new MacBook Air M2? Well, you'll want to pair it with the right gadgets and accessories. Check out our suggestions below.

Keysmart Ultimate Charger in black

By the looks of it, the 2022 MacBook Air is set to feature some pretty exciting upgrades, including the M2 Chip, a larger 13.6″ display, and the return of MagSafe charging. So to prepare for its release next month, today we’re highlighting some of the best gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2.

At just 0.44″ thin and 2.7 pounds, the latest MacBook Air is so travel-friendly, you’ll want to take it everywhere. And to make the on-the-go work easier, a folding stand like the Native Union Rise Laptop stand is essential.

The slim design does, however, cost you ports. But that’s easily remedied by a gadget like the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter with its HDMI port, SSD enclosure, and more.

Deck out your new MacBook Air M2 to fit your specifications with these gadgets and accessories.

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter and a laptop

The latest MacBook Air only has 4 ports. Give yourself more with the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter. It has a 4K HDMI display output up to 60 Hz, a built-in SSD enclosure, USB-C PD sharing, and 2 USB-A 3.1 ports..

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

2. The Logitech MX Keys Mini Series wireless keyboards

Logitech MX keys Mini Series in a video

If you work using more than 1 device or just want a break from a laptop keyboard, pair your MacBook Air M2 with the Logitech MX keys Mini Series wireless keyboards. They connect to up to 3 devices and illuminate when your hands are near the keyboard.

Get them for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The hardgraft Wool Envelope iPad series and MacBook Pro 14″ sleeve fits your new MacBook Air M2 and rolls into a helpful portable stand.

hardgraft Wool Envelope in use

Go for a 2-in-1 accessory for your 2022 MacBook Air with the hardgraft Wool Envelope iPad series & MacBook Pro 14″ sleeve. It offers a snug fit, and the interior leather channel helps it convert into a stand, making it one of the best accessories for your MacBook Air M2.

The large MacBook Air 14″ version costs $237 on the official website.

4. The Native Union Rise Laptop Stand

Native Union Rise Laptop Stand and a MacBook

With its ultrathin design, the new MacBook Air is pretty portable. So it goes without saying that it should have an equally mobile stand. Enter the Native Union Rise Laptop Stand. It has a folding, origami-inspired design that’s easy to carry anywhere.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

5. The Western Digital SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 has up to a 4TB capacity. Best of all, it reads and writes fast, saving you time.

Western Digital SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2

Expand your MacBook Air’s storage and add speed with the Western Digital SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2. With a capacity of up to 4 TB, it’s great for daily office work. It also writes and reads at speeds of 2,000 MBs, double that of the original model.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

6. The Anker 376 Nano II Charger powers your Apple laptop with GaN efficiency, offering a fast charge and taking up less space.

ANKER 736 Nano II Charger in a wall outlet

While Apple’s new 35W compact power adapter offers an extra charging port, the Anker 376 Nano II Charger wins in efficiency. Delivering 100 watts and powered by GaN, it comes with 2 USB-C Ports and 1 USB-A port. Plus, it has a space-saving design, making it one of the best accessories for the MacBook Air M2.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

7. The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen in a YouTube video

Don’t forget about audio. While the newest MacBook air boasts a 4-speaker array, you won’t always want to project your sound. And that’s where the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen come in. They immerse you in private audio from all directions.

Get them for $149.99 on Amazon.

8. The Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse keeps you efficient and productive on your Apple laptop with its 8,000 DPI optical sensor.

Logitech MX Master 3s on a workspace

Want to get serious work done with your 2022 MacBook Air? Add the Logitech MX Master 3s wireless mouse to your workstation. Its 8,000 DPI sensor works on most surfaces, so you shouldn’t need a mouse pad. Plus, the ergonomic shape and long battery life are things anyone can appreciate.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The Keysmart Ultimate Charger

Keysmart Ultimate Charger with devices

Have plenty of juice for your client meetings and coffee shop work sessions with the Keysmart Ultimate Charger. It can power your laptop plus 2 other devices simultaneously. And it recharges in just 1.25 hours.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

10. The Polare Cowhide Leather Multiple Laptop Backpack fits 2 laptops and a tablet. It features durable full-grain cowhide leather.

Polare Cowhide Leather Multiple Laptop Backpack in Dark Brown

Whether you carry 1 laptop or more, the Polare Cowhide Leather Multiple Laptop Backpack certainly impresses. The inside sleeve fits up to a 16″ laptop, while the main compartment has space for up to a 17″ laptop and an iPad up to 11″, which is why it’s one of the best gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2.

Get it for $149.99 on Amazon.

Get ready for your new MacBook Air M2 with any of these helpful gadgets and accessories. Got a suggestion for this list? Let us know about it in the comments.

