The best gaming laptops to buy this summer

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 8, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

From ultrathin laptops to models with incredibly high refresh rates, these computers can significantly help to level up your gameplay this summer.

Do your summer plans involve leveling characters in games like The Witcher 3 and The Final Cut? Or maybe you’re all about playing against online opponents? No matter your PC gaming preference, we’ve got the best gaming laptops to buy this summer.

From ultra-powerful models like the Dell Alienware M17 R5 Ryzen Edition laptop to laptops that are great for beginner gamers, like the HP Victus 16.1-inch, this round up has something for every gamer. Check them out below.

1. The Dell Alienware M17 R5 Ryzen Edition laptop gives you powerful performance with up to 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors.

Dell Alienware M17 R5
Dell Alienware M17 R5 Ryzen Edition on a desk / Image Credit: Tom’s Guide

Get all the power you need for games with the Dell Alienware M17 R5 Ryzen Edition laptop. Its 17-inch display shows off crystal-clear graphics. Plus, it comes with AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics options.

Get it for $1,567.99 on the official website.

2. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 2022 edition lets you game as long as you want with its incredible battery life and lightweight design.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 2022 on a desk / Image Credits: Andrej Liškov and Samantha Gades

Play longer with the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 2022 edition. It runs for 8 hours, so you could play all workday long. Impressively, its up to 165 Hz refresh rate ensures your team is always ahead of the game.

Get it for $1,039.99 on the official website.

3. The Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 include 3 new models equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs.

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 front view

Available in 14-, 15-, and 17-inch models, the Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 are some of the best gaming laptops to buy this summer. Featuring Windows 11 and up to an RTX 3080 Ti, these laptops are ideal for on-the-go gaming.

Get them starting at $1,999.99 on the official website.

4. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 gaming laptop is ultraslim and has a 94% screen-to-body ratio for realistic, immersive gameplay.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 in a video

Immerse yourself in detailed games with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 gaming laptop. It has a WQHD 165 Hz 3 ms display as well as a 165 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, its 11th-gen Intel Core i9-11900 CPU ensures you stand out from the rest.

Get it for $1,849.99 on the official website.

5. The HP Victus 16.1″ gaming laptop helps you overtake the competition with its latest-gen processor and covers work and study needs.

HP Victus 16.1″ in White

This summer, show strength on the battlefield with the HP Victus 16.1″ gaming laptop. Featuring an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, you’ll have the power you need to win. Then, with a tear-free and fast refresh rate, you’ll enjoy an incredible display.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

6. The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptops deliver breathtaking power, speed, and performance with 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 front and back views / Image Credits: ASUS, Laptop Mag

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptops offer a solid gaming experience with their Wi-Fi 6, 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, and 2 SSDs. Thanks to the GeForce RTX graphics, you can expect enhanced visuals, making them some of the best gaming laptops to buy this summer.

Get them starting at $1,699 on Amazon.

7. The HIDevolution ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Advantage Edition is excellent for both gaming and school; it’s lightweight and boasts solid performance.

HIDevolution ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
HIDevolution ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Advantage Edition in white

If you’re looking for a good all-around gaming laptop, go for the HIDevolution ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Advantage Edition. The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8 core-16 thread processor keeps you powerful, while Windows 11 ensures you’re up-to-date.

Get it for $2,544 on Amazon.

8. The Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop lets you combine gaming with work or study thanks to its slim design and Type-C charging ports.

Dell Alienware x14
Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop side view

Play whenever, wherever with the Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop. It features a slim design with a dual-torque element in the hinge which allows it to travel forward and backward. Meanwhile, the Type-C charge ports make powering up easy. Even better, the advanced cooling system prevents overheating, making it one of the best gaming laptops in 2022.

Get it for $1,469.99 on the official website.

9. The 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ gaming laptop gives you speedy gameplay with its 120 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA GeForce graphics.

2022 Lenovo IdeaPad 3
2022 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 front and top view

Level up your gameplay with the 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ gaming laptop. It runs on a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor. Stereo speakers make it immersive, while the price is attractive.

Get it for $929.99 on Amazon.

10. The MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop has a discrete footprint but packs powerful components with its Intel Core i7-11373H processor.

MSI Stealth 15M with blue backlighting

While the MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop could double as your workstation, it’s a force to be reckoned with considering its Intel Core i7-11373H and NVIDIA RTX 3060. It’s great for AAA games and eSports.

Get it for $1,257.99 on Amazon.

Which gaming laptop do you think you’ll go for this summer? Let us know!

