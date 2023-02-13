These MacBook gadgets and accessories improve your work life

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 13, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Kick your MacBook workstation up a notch with these gadgets and accessories. From a folding stand to a stunning monitor, they improve your comfort and productivity.

These MacBook gadgets and accessories improve your work life
Twelve South SuitCase for MacBook in use

Work 8+ hours in front of a screen? These MacBook gadgets for your work life can help. From an ergonomic mouse to a detail-oriented monitor, they make your work more comfortable and productive. Even better, they all work with your MacBook.

Related: The best affordable webcams for your workspace to buy in 2023

Do you get paid to notice details? Then you’ll want a display that offers exceptional sharpness and color accuracy, like the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor. It’s fully compatible with Mac operating systems.

Then, you can click in comfort with the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac. It brings an ergonomic shape, precision, and quiet clicks to your Mac workspace.

One thing’s for sure, these MacBook gadgets certainly add to your professional life.

1. The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor offers stunning visuals and works with Mac operating systems. This gadget is coming soon for a TBA price.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K product video

Improve your productivity with the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor. The ideal display for your MacBook, it delivers exceptional details and deeper blacks. Meanwhile, the VESA Display HDR 600 suits professionals like engineers and graphic designers.

2. The Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger keeps your MacBook and other devices charged in a compact size. It’s priced at $149.99.

These MacBook gadgets and accessories will add to your work life
Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger with gadgets

The Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger can power your MacBook and up to 5 other devices at the same time. So you never have to worry about running out of power. Moreover, it can support different configurations up to 200W.

3. The Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse gives you advanced click moves designed for Mac. Buy it for $99.99 on the official website.

Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac intro video

Get an iconic mouse remastered for a Mac when you go for the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac wireless mouse, one of our favorite MacBook gadgets for your work life. It delivers precision and responsiveness thanks to its next-gen sensor. Enjoy quiet clicks, multi-Mac connectivity, and much more.

4. The Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass charges your MacBook and other Mac gadgets. Get it for $339.99 on the brand’s website.

These MacBook gadgets and accessories will add to your work life
Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass in use

Add a beautiful wireless charger to your workstation with the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass. It lets you freely place and charge devices anywhere on its surface. There’s also a USB-CD PD port and a USB-A port, allowing you to charge a MacBook or a tablet easily.

5. The Shargeek Storm² Slim 130W power bank has a transparent structure and charges your MacBook and other Mac gadgets. It costs $159 on Amazon.

These MacBook gadgets and accessories will add to your work life
Shargeek Storm2 Slim on a workspace

Charge your MacBook and more in tech-inspired style with the Shargeek Storm² Slim 130W power bank. Its see-through design shows the gadget’s inner workings. Also, the power management system displays the battery life, running temp, output distribution, and much more.

6. The Native Union Fold Laptop Stand elevates your remote workspace with a foldable, compact shape. Purchase it for $39.99 on the company website.

Native Union Fold Laptop Stand
Native Union Fold Laptop Stand lifting a MacBook

Work comfortably anywhere thanks to the Native Union Fold Laptop Stand. It lifts your MacBook to a 14° viewing angle, supporting better posture. Plus, the lightweight and foldable design keeps it easy to set up anywhere. It’s one of the best MacBook gadgets for your work life.

7. The Grovemade Wood MacBook Dock features an elegant hardwood and stainless steel design. Get it for $130 on the official website.

These MacBook gadgets and accessories will add to your work life
Grovemade Wood MacBook Dock holding a MacBook

Save space on your desk with the Grovemade Wood MacBook Dock. This sleek vertical laptop stand cradles your laptop and protects it with a merino wool lining. The natural cork feet prevent it from sliding.

8. The Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station instantly connects and docks your MacBook. It costs $399.99 on the brand’s website.

Brydge ProDock
Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 in black

Transform your workspace with the Brydge ProDock Thunderbolt 4 MacBook docking station. It combines the space-saving features of a laptop stand with the fast connectivity of a Thunderbolt 4 docking station.

9. The Twelve South SuitCase for MacBook has a cozy quilted exterior and a suspension system. Buy it for $79.99 on the company website.

Twelve South SuitCase for MacBook
Twelve South SuitCase for MacBook in gray

Carry your MacBook in style while protecting it from bumps, scratches, and water with the Twelve South SuitCase for MacBook. This popular case has a unique suspension system that allows you to work from the laptop while it’s still in the case.

10. The Native Union W.F.A. Sleeve for MacBook 16″ offers understated everyday protection for your Apple laptop. Buy it for $49.99 on the company website.

These MacBook gadgets and accessories will add to your work life
Native Union W.F.A. Sleeve top view

Protect your 16″ MacBook with a sturdy, minimalist design when you buy the Native Union W.F.A. Sleeve for MacBook 16″. It has a durable exterior and water-repellent zipper. Additionally, the recycled padded interior supports sustainability.

Working from your MacBook is about to get more convenient and productive than ever with these gadgets and accessories. Which ones would you love for yourself? Tell us in the comments!

